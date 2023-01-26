Read full article on original website
investing.com
Gold, copper prices slip in anticipation of Fed meeting
Investing.com-- Gold and copper prices fell slightly on Wednesday as markets awaited fresh cues on monetary policy from a string of major central bank meetings this week, starting with the Federal Reserve later in the day. The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates by 25 basis points later...
investing.com
U.S. execs sound a note of caution even as earnings outstrip estimates
CHICAGO/DETROIT (Reuters) -The companies that produce goods at the heart of the U.S. consumer economy - SUVs, washing machines, heavy equipment and hamburgers - kept rolling along at the end of 2022. But corporate executives on conference calls were guarded in their comments on Tuesday, noting solid demand while simultaneously...
investing.com
Natural gas plumbs 21-month low as weather forecasts show bottom still away
Investing.com -- There are signs the weather in the United States may be getting frightful at some point. But it don’t seem to be happening quick enough to stop the bears from driving natural gas futures down. The front-month March gas contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange’s Henry...
investing.com
McDonald's sales, profit top estimates as inflation persists
(Reuters) -Higher menu prices and customer visits boosted McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) quarterly profit and sales above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, but shares fell when the burger chain warned inflation will weigh on margins in 2023. Shares of the burger chain fell about 2.6% to $263.84 in U.S. trading, after...
investing.com
Factbox-Bumper profits fuel surge in dividends, buybacks at oil firms
(Reuters) - Energy firms are using a chunk of their bumper quarterly profits from surging natural gas and fuel prices to reward shareholders with higher dividends and share buybacks. The top 25 North American oil and gas companies by market capital posted a combined profit of $70.04 billion for the...
investing.com
Oil falls as rate hikes loom and Russian flows stay strong
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices extended losses on Monday as looming increases to interest rates by major central banks and signs of strong Russian exports offset Middle East tension over a drone attack in Iran and hopes of higher Chinese demand. Investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates by...
investing.com
Boeing CEO hints at higher jet output, optimistic on China
PARIS/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co Chief Executive Dave Calhoun pointed toward future increases in narrow-body jet production and voiced hopes that an upcoming visit to China by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken would lead eventually to "robust" plane orders. Asked on Bloomberg TV on Tuesday whether plans to open a...
investing.com
APT Price Could Face Further Declines in the Coming Days
APT Price Could Face Further Declines in the Coming Days. APT is currently trading at $16.74 after a 9.50% drop in price. Aptos has been testing the resistance level at $20.5116. The next target for APT’s price will likely be the support level at $14.74. One of the cryptocurrencies...
investing.com
Dollar hits one-week high on caution ahead of central bank meetings
Investing.com -- The dollar hit its highest level in a week in early trading in Europe on Tuesday, as markets worldwide dialed down their risk appetite ahead of some big central bank meetings over the next couple of days. By 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT), the dollar index, which tracks the...
investing.com
Analysis-Airbus and Boeing try to fill giant factories with small jets
PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus and Boeing (NYSE:BA) have set the stage for the next chapter in their titanic rivalry by remodelling two of the world's largest buildings - gutted by changes in air travel. As the last Boeing 747 leaves its factory later on Tuesday, part of the company's historic...
investing.com
FOMC decision, jobs data, Meta Platforms earnings: 3 things to watch
Investing.com -- Stocks were rallying ahead of tomorrow's Federal Reserve decision on interest rates as the S&P 500 was on pace for its strongest January since 2019. Tech stocks are leading the indexes higher as investors await reports from Meta Platforms on Wednesday and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday.
investing.com
Norway wealth fund posts record $164 billion loss
OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, posted a record loss of 1.64 trillion crowns ($164.4 billion) for 2022, bringing to an end a three-year run of soaring profits as stocks and bonds were hit by the Ukraine war and inflation. The previous largest loss...
investing.com
U.S. Dollar Poised for a Run
This week has all the makings of being vital for the coming weeks and months, with the most important publications for the market in focus. The week’s main event will undoubtedly be the Fed's interest rate decision. More specifically, the comments on the decision and the press conference will follow, where investors and traders will look for answers on when the Fed will stop raising rates.
investing.com
AMD earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
Investing.com - AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.69, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.67. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.6B versus the consensus estimate of $5.52B. Guidance. AMD sees Q1 2023 revenue of $5.00B-$5.60B versus the analyst consensus of $5.48B. AMD's stock price...
investing.com
Figs, Inc. gains after Cowen updates estimates
© Reuters. Figs, Inc. (FIGS) gains after Cowen updates estimates. Shares of American medical clothing company, Figs Inc (NYSE:FIGS) are up 6.05% in mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cowen raised their estimates on the stock and increased the company’s price target to $11.00 (from $6.00). Analysts there wrote...
investing.com
Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.08%
Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Insurance, Real Estate and Oil & Gas sectors led shares higher. At the close in Tel Aviv, the TA 35 rose 1.08%. The best performers of the session on the TA 35 were Delek...
investing.com
Tokyo booms for shareholder-relations advisers as activists raise pressure
TOKYO (Reuters) - A rising wave of shareholder activism has turned Tokyo into a growth market for businesses that offer advice on shareholder relations, as corporate Japan scrambles for help to deal with investors who are no longer silent. The growing presence of such advisers, including new entrants, shows how...
investing.com
United Airlines technicians vote to ratify new contract
(Reuters) -United Airlines Holdings Inc technicians ratified a two-year contract with the carrier that includes 16% to 23% wage increases, their union said on Monday. International Brotherhood of Teamsters, representing around 8,200 United Airlines technicians said the two-year contract would provide for improved job security by adding five heavy maintenance lines in-house.
investing.com
High interest rates to hold back gold's rally: Reuters poll
(Reuters) - Analysts and traders have significantly raised their predictions for gold prices but expect high interest rates to keep a lid on rallies, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Gold tumbled from more than $2,000 an ounce to as low as $1,613.60 last year as rising interest rates pushed...
