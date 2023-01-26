ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Ranked in Top 10 Worst Cities in U.S. to Get Married

Couples looking to tie the knot in Worcester may want to consider eloping. According to the latest report from the data and finance experts at WalletHub, Worcester is in the top 10 worst cities in the U.S. to get married. The report -- 2023's Best Places to Get Married --...
worcestermag.com

Worcester artists, activists remember Michael Foley as positive presence

For years, Worcester’s protest marches, street festivals, drag shows, and bars all had one person in common: Michael Foley. Foley’s unmistakably flamboyant fashion sense and big smile would draw attention first, whether he was wearing a white tank top and pearls on a hot summer day or bundled up in a classy hat and fur coat against the winter cold. Whatever the occasion, by the end of the night, Foley would inevitably have several new friends.
MassLive.com

Vigil to be held for Tyre Nichols in Worcester on Monday

Two activist organizations in Worcester are planning a candlelight vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols, a Black man killed by police officers in Tennessee earlier this month. Free Worcester and the Independent Socialist Group are organizing the vigil to be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday outside of Worcester City Hall, 455 Main St.
MassLive.com

‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ spotlights Worcester in question about Clark University

The city in the heart of the commonwealth got a spotlight on “Celebrity Jeopardy!” late Thursday. A question about the city of Worcester, specifically in relation to Clark University, was asked during the gameshow’s final semifinal round Thursday night. The episode saw actors Patton Oswalt, Brendan Hunt and Michael Cera stepping up to their podiums as quarterfinal winners to vie for the $1 million grand prize.
worcestermag.com

'The Last Deal' with Worcester's Anthony Molinari set for release

The upcoming release of the independent action crime drama "The Last Deal," starring Worcester native and former St. Peter-Marian High School football star Anthony Molinari, shows that you can shoot for the stars. For Molinari, a preschool and elementary school teacher who left Worcester to try his luck as a...
rock929rocks.com

Massachusetts Lost Amusement Parks

When I heard the news of the closing of Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain, I became nostalgic. I began to think about the Massachusetts lost amusement parks we grew up with. Nantasket Beach. Growing up in Wista, that’s Worcester for those who are not from here, we were a...
WCVB

Arctic blast to bring bitter cold, brutal wind chills to Massachusetts

BOSTON — All of Massachusetts will experience dangerously cold conditions when an arctic air mass makes its way to New England at the end of the week. The incoming arctic blast will be an outlier in what has been a historically warm winter thus far. High temperatures will be around average Wednesday and Thursday before things take a dramatic turn after Groundhog Day.
thisweekinworcester.com

Episode 9 of Unsolved: Worcester Season 2, 'Body Found Beneath Snow at The Beacon,' Now Available

WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 9 of Season 2 on Tuesday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Have You Visited the Best Diner in Massachusetts?

It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in Massachusetts.
FUN 107

New Massachusetts Supermarket Should Come Closer to the SouthCoast

A new supermarket chain has opened its first Massachusetts location in Norwood, but I think one should come much closer to the SouthCoast. The market is called Addie's and it is the first supermarket to offer drive-up groceries exclusively. Yes, that means you cannot physically walk into this market and buy your groceries. You have to shop online before you go, then swing through and pick them up.
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Worcester sells for $539,900

Danielle Richards acquired the property at 1 Cherokee Road, Worcester, from Spartak Agolli and Entela Agolli on Jan. 13, 2023, for $539,900 which works out to $219 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement, as well as a pool in the backyard and sits on a 9,836-square-foot lot.
Community Policy