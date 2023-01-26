ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Ronald McDonald Care Mobile bringing dental care services to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will be coming to Las Vegas this week to offer dental care for children around the valley. Organizers say the Care Mobile will be operated in partnership between Nevada Health Centers and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Report: Las Vegas ranked 4th best city for kid-friendly vacations

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Families looking to take a vacation this upcoming spring break may want to give Las Vegas a look. In a recent study conducted by Lawn Love, analysts ranked Las Vegas as the 4th best city for kid-friendly vacations. The results were compared to 200 cities...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson Multigenerational Center to host 20th birthday celebration event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Henderson will host a celebration for the 20th anniversary of its Multigenerational Center this Saturday. The Henderson Multigenerational Center opened its doors in February 2003, the first facility of its kind in Southern Nevada. The 84,000-square-foot facility has an indoor rock-climbing wall,...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Tuscany Suites & Casino to hold job fair in February

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One local casino looks to hire dozens during an upcoming hiring event. The Tuscany Suites & Casino will host the fair on Wednesday, February 8, from 11 am to 2 pm at the casino's second-floor ballrooms. The casino says they will be hiring for all...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clean Juice opens first Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you ready to drink a "Clean Juice?" On Saturday, the juice bar opened its first location in Nevada in Las Vegas at 4195 S Grand Canyon Dr. To celebrate the first location in Las Vegas, Clean Juice is hosting a grand opening on Jan. 31 and will offer the first 50 customers free smoothies every week for a year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Drive-thru salad chain debuts Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals can take healthy on the go with a new salad stop making its way to Las Vegas. Drive-thru salad chain, Salad and Go, opened its first location in Nevada on January 16. The one-stop shop provides a variety of healthy meals from salads to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nearly 39 million visitors made their way to Las Vegas in 2022

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas is back in business. On Tuesday, numbers from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) reported that the valley welcomed 38.8 million visitors in 2022, a 20.5 percent boost from 2021. Officials with the LVCVA say these numbers are nearing pre-pandemic levels,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Big eats for the big game at Sickies Garage

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The teams are set for the big game, so now it's time to find somewhere to watch all the action unfold. Sickies Garage says it's serving up some big eats. Joining me now with more is Chad Duffield.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Two Las Vegas police officers receive 'Good Ticket' award

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two metro police officers are getting a lot of attention for doing the right thing. Officers Kyle Johnson and Kabir Kamboj getting honored by Metro's Good Ticket program after they were selected for assisting a local mother of four looking to get out of an abusive relationship.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Best of Summerlin' Finger-licking Foodie Tour coming in February

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Finger Licking Foodie Tours starts the new year off with a bang with the Feb. 26 launch of its third specially focused food tour, “Best of Summerlin,’’ centered on the largest master-planned community in Vegas that boasts an award-winning design. Guests will...
LAS VEGAS, NV

