knsiradio.com
ROCORI Selects Four Finalists For Superintendent Position
(KNSI) – The ROCORI School Board will interview four finalists to be superintendent. The full list was provided in a press release to KNSI. It is below. · Randal Berquist, Superintendent of the Osakis School District. · Kirsten Doebel, Director of Secondary Education, Fort Dodge CSD (Iowa).
knsiradio.com
Benton County Announces Dates for 2023’s Fair
(KNSI) – Even though we are in the dead of winter in central Minnesota, it’s never too soon to start planning for summer. The Benton County Fair announced its 110th annual event will take place Tuesday, August 1st, through Sunday, August 6th. The yearly get-together features Bingo, 4-H contests, fried food, grandstand events, live animals, music and rides on the Midway.
knsiradio.com
VFW Post Donates $80,000 to State Veterans’ Homes
(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs has received a donation toward its state veterans homes. The VFW Post 906 in Hutchinson donated $80,000 and presented the checks, which will be equally distributed – $10,000 a piece – to the state’s five VA homes in Fergus Falls, Hastings, Luverne, Minneapolis, and Silver Bay to develop and deliver new resident activities and enhance existing resident programming. Money will also go to three future homes in Bemidji, Montevideo and Preston, which are scheduled to open in mid-2023. The money there will buy TVs for residents’ bedrooms, an expense that skilled nursing care residents traditionally would have to cover.
knsiradio.com
Stearns County Parks Department Announce Snowstomp and Moonlight Hike for February
(KNSI) — Outdoor enthusiasts have a couple of chances next month to get out and play in the snow in Stearns County parks. Kraemer Lake – Wildwood County Park is hosting the Wildwood Ranch Snowstomp on February 18th. It’s from 1:00 to 3:00 and starts at the Wildwood Ranch Maple Syrup Sugar House. Participants can make snowshoe trails through the woods.
knsiradio.com
Wind Chill Advisory Issued For Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Minnesota’s recent blast of arctic air will stick around a little longer. The National Weather Service in Chanhassen has issued a wind chill advisory for Benton, Kandiyohi, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright Counties from 6:00 p.m. Monday to 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Central Minnesota can expect wind...
knsiradio.com
Three Detained After Brief Standoff Sunday Night
(KNSI) — Authorities in Princeton reportedly detained three people after a brief standoff Sunday night. Police were called to the home for a possible burglary in progress at about 9:15. They say they arrived to a man shouting he had a rifle and threatened to shoot the officers. Sheriff’s deputies from Isanti, Mille Lacs and Sherburne Counties all responded, as well as a SWAT team and the Minnesota State Patrol helicopter, per police radio dispatches.
knsiradio.com
Wright County Murder Suspect Makes Court Appearance
(KNSI) – Eighteen-year-old attempted murder suspect Dillon Tilbury appeared in Wright County District Court Tuesday. The Moorhead native will have an omnibus hearing on Tuesday, April 18th. He is accused of beating and shooting a Monticello man on January 16th near the entrance to Montissippi Park. Police responded around...
knsiradio.com
Jury Selection Monday for Trial of Mother Accused of Fatally Shooting Son, Stashing his Body in the Trunk
(KNSI) — The woman accused of fatally shooting her six-year-old son and driving around with his body in the trunk of a car goes on trial starting Monday. Jury selection begins at 9:30 in the trial of Julissa Thaler. According to the criminal complaint, on May 20th, 2022, police in Orono stopped Thaler because one of her car’s windows was smashed out, and she was driving on a bare tire rim. Thaler appeared disheveled and covered in blood and fluid, which appeared to be a blood-like substance, and police say they saw suspected human remains splattered all over the inside of the car, including around a bullet hole in the back seat. Thaler told police it was deer meat and menstrual blood. Police let her go.
knsiradio.com
Missing Motley Man Found Dead
(KNSI) – A missing Motley man was discovered dead Saturday by Morrison County Sheriff’s deputies. In a press release, the office says 33-year-old Jorge Sandoval Jr. was found in a roadside ditch near a city intersection at 2:10 p.m. He was located close to the crossing of 1st Avenue North and Morrison Street East.
knsiradio.com
Six People Arrested in Meth Bust
(KNSI) — The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force says it arrested six people Monday connected to drug trafficking. Agents executed three search warrants in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties related to the trafficking of methamphetamine around the area. During the search, police say they found over a half pound of meth, three guns and several thousands of dollars in cash believed to be proceeds from drug sales.
