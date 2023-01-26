(KNSI) — The woman accused of fatally shooting her six-year-old son and driving around with his body in the trunk of a car goes on trial starting Monday. Jury selection begins at 9:30 in the trial of Julissa Thaler. According to the criminal complaint, on May 20th, 2022, police in Orono stopped Thaler because one of her car’s windows was smashed out, and she was driving on a bare tire rim. Thaler appeared disheveled and covered in blood and fluid, which appeared to be a blood-like substance, and police say they saw suspected human remains splattered all over the inside of the car, including around a bullet hole in the back seat. Thaler told police it was deer meat and menstrual blood. Police let her go.

ORONO, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO