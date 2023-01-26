Read full article on original website
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
WATCH: Oklahoma Basketball Star Taylor Robertson Meets Golden State’s Stephen Curry
Things were pretty sweet for Taylor Robertson on Saturday. Early in the first quarter in Ames, the Sooner sharpshooter drained career 3-pointer No. 498, penning her name in the record books. Robertson broke the record held by Ohio State's Kelsey Mitchell, and it's the most triples hit in either men's...
Thunder’s Next Slate of Games Present Chance to Go on Win Streak
Oklahoma City continues to hover around the .500 mark on the season. Their upcoming stretch gives them a chance to get hot and possibly raise their record above the .500 mark. The Thunder’s next four games include two games against both the Rockets and Warriors. The games will both be split between home and away.
Warriors vs. Thunder Full Injury Report Revealed
In what is their cleanest injury report of the year, the Golden State Warriors will be almost entirely healthy against the OKC Thunder on Monday night. With Andre Iguodala as the only listed absence for the Warriors, they will have their entire rotation healthy and available for this matchup with OKC.
Orlando Magic Stun Sixers in South Philly With Comeback Win
Coming off of a comeback victory against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers returned to the court on Monday night to host the Orlando Magic for the first time this year. Earlier in the season, the Sixers paid a visit to Orlando to face the Magic in back-to-back...
Lakers: Two Knicks Trade Pitches To Bring Youth To Los Angeles
Your Los Angeles Lakers clearly need some help around the fringes of their rotation. I'd actually argue that they could use some help everywhere, and should be looking to move off Russell Westbrook's insane $47.1 million deal posthaste. Lakers Send Patrick Beverley, Juan Toscano-Anderson And Two Second-Rounders To Knicks For...
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George’s Status vs Chicago Bulls Revealed
If there are two players in the NBA who will always have an uncertain playing status, it's Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Fortunately for the LA Clippers, it looks like both of their superstars are playing against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are...
Lakers: Darvin Ham Confirms LeBron James Missing Nets Game Due To Injury, Not Rest
Lakers superstar LeBron James does not believe in load management — we've known that for about 20 years now. However, now at 38-years-old, I don't think anybody would blame him from taking a day off in the midst of a long season, especially on a back-to-back. On the first...
LA Clippers vs. Chicago Bulls Full Injury Report
The LA Clippers are about to begin what will be the NBA's most difficult remaining schedule. It is a truly daunting stretch that the Clippers are stepping into, with Tuesday night's game against the Chicago Bulls being their last game against a losing team until March 8th. Because of this, the Clippers must find a way to grab a win in Chicago.
Matisse Thybulle Praises Consistently Dominant Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid put on one of his most impressive performances of the 2022-2023 season this past weekend. With the two-time MVP Nikola Jokic becoming his primary opponent as the Sixers faced the Denver Nuggets, it seemed Embiid had a little extra juice from start to finish. When asked whether he...
OKC Thunder Rookie Ousmane Dieng Returns, Sees Limited Role
Ousmane Dieng made his return to the OKC rotation after suffering a wrist injury in early December. Since returning, Dieng has played in three games for OKC. While back, the role he has taken on has been limited, likely in an attempt to ease him back into a bigger role as he gets more comfortable.
Lakers: Betting Big On Los Angeles To Bounce Back Against New York
Tonight, in another early East Coast game (4:30 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet and TNT), your Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to nab their first win in game three of a five-game road trip, against a solid New York Knicks club. LA is looking to bounce back from a 121-104...
Draymond Green Calls Out NBA For Incorrect Stats
Draymond Green's impact has always gone beyond stats. The Golden State Warriors forward is still one of the best defenders in the NBA, and he proves that on a nightly basis. While so much of what Green does on the basketball court cannot be quantified by anything other than wins, there are some statistics that he cares about. One in particular, is blocked shots.
Suns’ Deandre Ayton Future Trade Target For Luka Doncic’s Mavs?
Building a sufficient supporting cast around Luka Doncic is the Dallas Mavericks' top priority. After Jalen Brunson's free agency departure with short-term limitations in assets, doing so comes with challenges. As the Mavs continue to improve their roster, finding younger options that can be core pieces for the future would...
The Latest on Marcus Smart and Robert Williams’ Status Ahead of Celtics Game vs. Nets
View the original article to see embedded media. Marcus Smart, who suffered a bone bruise on the outside of his right ankle when Kyle Lowry fell on it during the Eastern Conference Finals, is now dealing with a bone bruise on the inside of the same ankle. Since spraining his...
Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Remain Game-Time Decisions Against Knicks
The Los Angeles Lakers are a little over an hour away from tip off for Tuesday night's showdown against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. To read our All Lakers expert predictions on Tuesday's matchup, click here. The biggest news for Laker fans right now is the status...
Lakers News: How Russell Westbrook Feels About Reunion With Rui Hachimura
With the addition of power forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers' roster, LA reserve guard Russell Westbrook has now been surrounded with three former Washington Wizards teammates, with Hachimura, Thomas Bryant and Troy Brown Jr. all former comrades during Brodie's lone year in D.C. When asked by reporters...
Buffalo hosts Akron after Freeman’s 32-point game
Akron Zips (15-6, 7-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (10-11, 4-4 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -2.5; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Enrique Freeman scored 32 points in Akron's 83-77 win over the Ohio Bobcats. The Bulls are 8-2 on their home court. Buffalo...
