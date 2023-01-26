ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Thunder’s Next Slate of Games Present Chance to Go on Win Streak

Oklahoma City continues to hover around the .500 mark on the season. Their upcoming stretch gives them a chance to get hot and possibly raise their record above the .500 mark. The Thunder’s next four games include two games against both the Rockets and Warriors. The games will both be split between home and away.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Warriors vs. Thunder Full Injury Report Revealed

In what is their cleanest injury report of the year, the Golden State Warriors will be almost entirely healthy against the OKC Thunder on Monday night. With Andre Iguodala as the only listed absence for the Warriors, they will have their entire rotation healthy and available for this matchup with OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Orlando Magic Stun Sixers in South Philly With Comeback Win

Coming off of a comeback victory against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers returned to the court on Monday night to host the Orlando Magic for the first time this year. Earlier in the season, the Sixers paid a visit to Orlando to face the Magic in back-to-back...
ORLANDO, FL
Tri-City Herald

Lakers: Two Knicks Trade Pitches To Bring Youth To Los Angeles

Your Los Angeles Lakers clearly need some help around the fringes of their rotation. I'd actually argue that they could use some help everywhere, and should be looking to move off Russell Westbrook's insane $47.1 million deal posthaste. Lakers Send Patrick Beverley, Juan Toscano-Anderson And Two Second-Rounders To Knicks For...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George’s Status vs Chicago Bulls Revealed

If there are two players in the NBA who will always have an uncertain playing status, it's Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Fortunately for the LA Clippers, it looks like both of their superstars are playing against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are...
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

LA Clippers vs. Chicago Bulls Full Injury Report

The LA Clippers are about to begin what will be the NBA's most difficult remaining schedule. It is a truly daunting stretch that the Clippers are stepping into, with Tuesday night's game against the Chicago Bulls being their last game against a losing team until March 8th. Because of this, the Clippers must find a way to grab a win in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Matisse Thybulle Praises Consistently Dominant Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid put on one of his most impressive performances of the 2022-2023 season this past weekend. With the two-time MVP Nikola Jokic becoming his primary opponent as the Sixers faced the Denver Nuggets, it seemed Embiid had a little extra juice from start to finish. When asked whether he...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

OKC Thunder Rookie Ousmane Dieng Returns, Sees Limited Role

Ousmane Dieng made his return to the OKC rotation after suffering a wrist injury in early December. Since returning, Dieng has played in three games for OKC. While back, the role he has taken on has been limited, likely in an attempt to ease him back into a bigger role as he gets more comfortable.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Draymond Green Calls Out NBA For Incorrect Stats

Draymond Green's impact has always gone beyond stats. The Golden State Warriors forward is still one of the best defenders in the NBA, and he proves that on a nightly basis. While so much of what Green does on the basketball court cannot be quantified by anything other than wins, there are some statistics that he cares about. One in particular, is blocked shots.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Suns’ Deandre Ayton Future Trade Target For Luka Doncic’s Mavs?

Building a sufficient supporting cast around Luka Doncic is the Dallas Mavericks' top priority. After Jalen Brunson's free agency departure with short-term limitations in assets, doing so comes with challenges. As the Mavs continue to improve their roster, finding younger options that can be core pieces for the future would...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: How Russell Westbrook Feels About Reunion With Rui Hachimura

With the addition of power forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers' roster, LA reserve guard Russell Westbrook has now been surrounded with three former Washington Wizards teammates, with Hachimura, Thomas Bryant and Troy Brown Jr. all former comrades during Brodie's lone year in D.C. When asked by reporters...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Buffalo hosts Akron after Freeman’s 32-point game

Akron Zips (15-6, 7-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (10-11, 4-4 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -2.5; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Enrique Freeman scored 32 points in Akron's 83-77 win over the Ohio Bobcats. The Bulls are 8-2 on their home court. Buffalo...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy