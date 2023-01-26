ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Tri-City Herald

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville OL Commit Joe Crocker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has added another offensive lineman to their 2023 class, as Joe Crocker has committed to the Cardinals ahead of the traditional national signing day. Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation:. Prospect: Joe Crocker. Position: Offensive Tackle. Vitals: 6-foot-6, 310 pounds. School: Nashville (Tenn.)...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Tri-City Herald

Louisville Officially Names Mark Hagen as Defensive Line Coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A veteran with over 30 years of collegiate coaching experience, Mark Hagen has been named the defensive line coach at the University of Louisville, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm announced on Tuesday. "I'm thrilled to have someone with Coach Hagen’s experience join our staff," said Brohm. "He's...
LOUISVILLE, KY

