COCOA BEACH, Fla. — To meet the increasing need as tourist numbers continue to climb, the Space Coast Office of Tourism opened a new visitor center in Cocoa Beach. “We wanted to have a place where people could come and help plan their itinerary, answer questions about launches, where’s the best place to watch them,” said Peter Cranis, executive director at the Space Coast Office of Tourism.

COCOA BEACH, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO