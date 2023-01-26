ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WESH

CommUNITY Champion: The Hope Clinic

A local clinic that started in 2012 provides free health care to those who are uninsured and underwent a serious medical emergency. The Hope Clinic in Apopka is providing just that – hope – and it’s this week’s Community Champion. Fermin Vazquez has been a patient...
APOPKA, FL
WESH

Space Coast visitor center opens in Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — To meet the increasing need as tourist numbers continue to climb, the Space Coast Office of Tourism opened a new visitor center in Cocoa Beach. “We wanted to have a place where people could come and help plan their itinerary, answer questions about launches, where’s the best place to watch them,” said Peter Cranis, executive director at the Space Coast Office of Tourism.
COCOA BEACH, FL
WESH

St. Cloud High School principal arrested for keying car at Publix

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The principal of St. Cloud High School has been arrested for criminal mischief, according to a spokesperson for the Osceola County school district. Nathaniel Fancher was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. According to an arrest affidavit, he's accused of keying a car in a Publix parking lot.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
WESH

Florida mom, daughter discover abandoned newborn in woods behind their house

MULBERRY, Fla. — Polk County deputies responded to a report of an abandoned newborn baby early Saturday morning on a hill in Mulberry, wrapped in nothing but a blanket. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a caller reported hearing a baby crying outside near Regal Loop Mobile Home Park around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
MULBERRY, FL
WESH

UCF to begin playing in the Big 12 in 2023

UCF is debuting in the Big 12 Conference this year, and the season starts off with a bang. The Knights travel to Kansas for the conference opener on Sept. 23 against 2022 Big 12 champion Kansas State. The week after, the Knights play their first Big 12 home game (Sept. 30) against Baylor.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

3 dead in separate Orange County shootings

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were shot and killed in three separate shootings Monday night. Investigators have released the names of two of the people killed. In a span of just about six hours, shootings happened near Hiawassee, in Apopka and in Pine Castle. But the Orange County...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Semitruck overturns in fiery crash on Florida's Turnpike

ORLANDO, Fla. — A semitruck carrying what appear to be new vehicles overturned on its side on a busy Orlando road. The crash happened Tuesday night on Florida's Turnpike south near John Young Parkway. Firefighters were called to put out the flames that erupted from the semitruck. The video...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

NBA championship rings stolen during Orange County burglary

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Greg Kite is an Orlando financial advisor, but when he was younger, he was an NBA Champ, playing both for the Boston Celtics and later the Orlando Magic. Among his most prized possessions are two NBA championship rings, but sadly, they were stolen during a...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Abandoned newborn baby saved by Polk County deputies in Mulberry

MULBERRY, Fla. — Polk County deputies found an abandoned newborn baby early Saturday morning on a hill in Mulberry, wrapped in nothing but a blanket. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a caller reported hearing a baby crying outside near Regal Loop Mobile Home Park around 1:45 Saturday morning. Deputies responded and were able to find the baby girl, who Polk County Fire Rescue medics estimated, was born just an hour before being found.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man dies after Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly shooting Monday. Just before 5:30 p.m., a shooting was reported near the 3000 block of Knightsbridge Road. Responding deputies found a man in his 20s who had been shot. According to the sheriff's office, he died...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: 11 hurt, 2 in critical condition after shooting in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department said a shooting left several people injured Monday. The shooting occurred in the area of Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street Monday afternoon around 3:43 p.m. Police initially said nine people were hurt, but later learned that two additional people had injuries.
LAKELAND, FL

