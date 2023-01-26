Read full article on original website
WESH
CommUNITY Champion: The Hope Clinic
A local clinic that started in 2012 provides free health care to those who are uninsured and underwent a serious medical emergency. The Hope Clinic in Apopka is providing just that – hope – and it’s this week’s Community Champion. Fermin Vazquez has been a patient...
WESH
Space Coast visitor center opens in Cocoa Beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — To meet the increasing need as tourist numbers continue to climb, the Space Coast Office of Tourism opened a new visitor center in Cocoa Beach. “We wanted to have a place where people could come and help plan their itinerary, answer questions about launches, where’s the best place to watch them,” said Peter Cranis, executive director at the Space Coast Office of Tourism.
WESH
Florida's Safe Haven law allows parents to surrender newborns at safe locations
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says a baby girl was found abandoned in a wooded area over the weekend. He says she was rushed to the hospital and is doing okay, but now, deputies are searching for her mother, who could face charges. “Usually, it’s...
WESH
St. Cloud High School principal arrested for keying car at Publix
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The principal of St. Cloud High School has been arrested for criminal mischief, according to a spokesperson for the Osceola County school district. Nathaniel Fancher was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. According to an arrest affidavit, he's accused of keying a car in a Publix parking lot.
WESH
Photography exhibition celebrating Black culture opening in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach photography and design studio, Kenneth Grant Inzpirations, is opening a second Cultuvue exhibition on Saturday, Feb.4. It will be located at International Speedway Square. You can learn more about the exhibition here or by calling 386-243-5532.
WESH
Sanford city leaders take emergency action in response to failing wastewater vacuum system
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Sanford city leaders took emergency action Monday relating to its wastewater vacuum system, which is failing. A vacuum system is a way of transporting sewage from its source to a sewage treatment plant. City leaders determined there was an emergency with the condition of the...
WESH
Mom files wrongful death lawsuit after 12-year-old Orlando boy dies after rowing practice
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando mother is suing a local rowing club after her 12-year-old son, Langston Rodriguez-Sane, died after practice last fall. Rodriguez-Sane is one of two middle schoolers who drowned in Lake Fairview last September. The family's attorney, Andy Yaffa, said Langston was full of positivity. "He...
WESH
Florida mom, daughter discover abandoned newborn in woods behind their house
MULBERRY, Fla. — Polk County deputies responded to a report of an abandoned newborn baby early Saturday morning on a hill in Mulberry, wrapped in nothing but a blanket. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a caller reported hearing a baby crying outside near Regal Loop Mobile Home Park around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
WESH
UCF to begin playing in the Big 12 in 2023
UCF is debuting in the Big 12 Conference this year, and the season starts off with a bang. The Knights travel to Kansas for the conference opener on Sept. 23 against 2022 Big 12 champion Kansas State. The week after, the Knights play their first Big 12 home game (Sept. 30) against Baylor.
WESH
Watch Live: Osceola County Sheriff to give update on death investigation
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez is expected to give an update Tuesday evening on a death investigation. Deputies were called to Troy Court in Kissimmee at 2:50 p.m. about the death. Lopez is set to speak at 6:30 p.m. to give more details on what happened.
WESH
Police: Man parachuting injured after 'hard landing' in Volusia County
Fla. — The DeLand Police Department said a man was injured while parachuting Monday morning. Just before noon, police went to the 1600 block of Flightline Boulevard after receiving a call about a man with a parachute who made a "hard landing". The 24-year-old man was taken to...
WESH
‘What won’t be tolerated’: Volusia sheriff shows George Floyd, Rodney King videos to potential recruits
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Fifty-five people showed up at Volusia County sheriff's latest career fair, a significant number of potential employees considering the recent events in Memphis that have people once again calling for police reform. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says the agency doesn't shy away from showing...
WESH
3 dead in separate Orange County shootings
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were shot and killed in three separate shootings Monday night. Investigators have released the names of two of the people killed. In a span of just about six hours, shootings happened near Hiawassee, in Apopka and in Pine Castle. But the Orange County...
WESH
Semitruck overturns in fiery crash on Florida's Turnpike
ORLANDO, Fla. — A semitruck carrying what appear to be new vehicles overturned on its side on a busy Orlando road. The crash happened Tuesday night on Florida's Turnpike south near John Young Parkway. Firefighters were called to put out the flames that erupted from the semitruck. The video...
WESH
NBA championship rings stolen during Orange County burglary
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Greg Kite is an Orlando financial advisor, but when he was younger, he was an NBA Champ, playing both for the Boston Celtics and later the Orlando Magic. Among his most prized possessions are two NBA championship rings, but sadly, they were stolen during a...
WESH
Competency hearing being held for man accused of killing Daytona Beach couple
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of murdering a Daytona Beach couple during bike week last year was in court Monday for a competency hearing. Jean Macean, 33, allegedly stabbed and slashed the couple as they rode bicycles home from Main Street Events. His court-appointed public defenders are...
WESH
'A tragic loss': Community gathers to remember man shot dead in Casselberry
ORLANDO, Fla. — Dozens of people gathered at the Lyme Bay Colony Apartments in Orlando Sunday to honor the memory of 31-year-old Dereck Cummings, who was known to his friends as Antwaun Miles. “He didn't deserve none of this. What happened to him is a tragedy. A tragic loss...
WESH
Abandoned newborn baby saved by Polk County deputies in Mulberry
MULBERRY, Fla. — Polk County deputies found an abandoned newborn baby early Saturday morning on a hill in Mulberry, wrapped in nothing but a blanket. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a caller reported hearing a baby crying outside near Regal Loop Mobile Home Park around 1:45 Saturday morning. Deputies responded and were able to find the baby girl, who Polk County Fire Rescue medics estimated, was born just an hour before being found.
WESH
Man dies after Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly shooting Monday. Just before 5:30 p.m., a shooting was reported near the 3000 block of Knightsbridge Road. Responding deputies found a man in his 20s who had been shot. According to the sheriff's office, he died...
WESH
Police: 11 hurt, 2 in critical condition after shooting in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department said a shooting left several people injured Monday. The shooting occurred in the area of Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street Monday afternoon around 3:43 p.m. Police initially said nine people were hurt, but later learned that two additional people had injuries.
