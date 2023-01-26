Read full article on original website
Related
advantagenews.com
Budzinski, Miller to serve on Ag committee
Illinois will have three Democratic Representatives on the US House Ag Committee. Nikki Budzinski from Springfield is one of the new members to be slotted on it. She says she wanted to be appointed to it and is ready to get to work. Your browser does not support the audio...
advantagenews.com
Pritzker flips on wind farm support
A bill that strips local control from county governments regarding zoning matters on wind and solar energy appears to be close to becoming law. The legislation, which passed in the lame-duck session of the previous Illinois General Assembly, would provide counties with “guardrails” for sighting wind farms, and would create a commission that would oversee and approve wind turbine siting everywhere but Chicago.
advantagenews.com
Questions about Illinois unemployment debt
Now that Illinois on the way to paying off COVID-related unemployment debts with the federal government, questions are still being raised about how much fraud took place in the state. Illinois borrowed more than $4.5 billion dollars in federal funding for unemployment during the pandemic, but the state delayed paying...
advantagenews.com
CUB challenges Ameren Illinois gas and electric rate increase request
One of Illinois’ utility watchdogs is promising to study a new rate hike request by central and southern Illinois’ largest energy provider. Ameren Illinois has asked the Illinois Commerce Commission for about $160 million on the natural gas side of the company and is asking for a four-year electric rate hike of about $435.6 million. It is not known yet what that would mean for the average household.
advantagenews.com
Some personalized plates don't make the cut in illinois
Customized vanity license plates are a popular way for Illinois drivers to distinguish themselves from the pack. However, some don’t make the cut. “BITEME” is one of 400 requested custom license plate letter combinations that were rejected by the Secretary of State’s office last year. The requested plate falls into the potentially offensive category.
advantagenews.com
Experts say rodents will continue to invade Illinois homes as cold snap nears
With colder temperatures on the horizon this week for Illinois, pest control experts say rodents will be looking for warming confines like your home. Chicago has been dubbed the “rattiest” city in the country for several years now by the pest control company Orkin, and downstate residents deal with invading field mice on a yearly basis.
advantagenews.com
Local road crews deal with slick roads
A number of accidents and fender benders Sunday night into Monday morning were caused by light freezing precipitation that was a little more than what some road crews expected. It doesn’t take much ice on the roads to cause problems, and Sunday’s icing backed up traffic for miles on area interstates – mostly in Missouri.
Comments / 0