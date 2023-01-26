Read full article on original website
Woman who aided in armed robbery on Arch Grounds is sentenced
A Belleville, Illinois, woman was sentenced Tuesday for aiding in an armed robbery on the Arch Grounds in downtown St. Louis.
East St. Louis mayor responds to shooting at church cafeteria
The mayor of East St. Louis reacts to the shooting at a church in his city this past weekend.
Major Case Squad activated after man shot, killed in Berkeley
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a homicide case in Berkeley.
‘I fought back:’ Belleville car salesman describes armed carjacking, suspects still at large
Belleville, Il. (KMOV) - Workers at Savannah Motors in Belleville say this was a car theft unlike anything they have ever experienced before. “Dragged me out of the car, kicked me out and got in telling me, ‘I’m going to blow your brains out,’” said Alex Munive.
Police investigating shooting in Cahokia Heights
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a shooting in a Cahokia Heights neighborhood on Monday afternoon. The shooting occurred on Falling Springs Rd. and Jerome Lane in Cahokia Heights. Illinois State Police and Cahokia Heights Police Department were investigating, and News 4 is still waiting on official details.
East Alton man charged with stealing car
An East Alton man is sitting in the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville, charged with Offenses Related to Motor Vehicles after he allegedly stole a vehicle from the parking lot of a Bethalto bar. Just before 1am Sunday, the owner of a vehicle noticed it was missing from the Runway Lounge. The key had been left in it.
Man charged in murder of 14-year-old
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office has charged a 32-year-old man with the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy.
'They just came charging at me': 13-year-old arrested after carjacking St. Louis pastor at gunpoint
ST. LOUIS — A pastor was carjacked at his church in south St. Louis. Police told 5 On Your Side two teenagers pointed a gun in his face Friday night before taking his car, slamming it into two other vehicles and escaping. Monday afternoon, police said a 13-year-old boy...
Armed robbery and carjackings continued in South City over the weekend
Last week’s rash of carjackings and ATM robberies in South St. Louis haven’t ended, according to law enforcement and local officials. Alderman Tom Oldenburg called for a larger police presence in the area.
1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting
One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on Sunday afternoon. Two other people were injured in the shooting.
Man at large since January 20 turns himself in, $150,000 cash-only bond
A north St. Louis County man facing a child sex crime charge remained behind bars Sunday morning after surrendering to police.
Sheriff announces door-to-door outreach program
The new Jersey County Sheriff is rolling out a program he hopes will allow his Deputies to better connect with the citizens of the county. Over the course of the year, the department will be rolling out a community zone patrol concept. The Deputies will go door to door in their assigned zone, knocking on doors to introduce themselves.
Acree Murder Trial Likely To Begin this Spring
The Kenneth Acree murder trial may have reached its final continuance in Morgan County Court. Acree was in court Thursday on status after both the defense and state have been waiting for multiple search warrants get completed from AT&T Mobile for phone records needed for the case. State’s Attorney Gray...
16-year-old killed in shooting in East St. Louis church
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A 16-year-old was killed when he and another person shot at each other during a church service in East St. Louis on Sunday. According to East St. Louis Police Department, the shooters knew each other, and they shot at one another at about 1:50 p.m., during a service in the cafeteria at Pilgrim Green Missionary Church.
Florissant bank manager admits defrauding elderly customers
On Monday, a former Commerce Bank manager from Florissant, Missouri, went to federal court and admitted stealing more than $175,000 from elderly customers.
Videos showing beating of Tyre Nichols sparks reactions from St. Louis community, mental health professionals
ST. LOUIS — Everyone will grieve and process the video that captured the gruesome beating that led to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis differently, including police officers. Sgt. Donnell Walters with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and president of the Ethical Society of Police, told 5...
David Livingstone named chief of Civil Division at State’s Attorney’s Office
Edwardsville, IL — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Tuesday that David Livingstone has been appointed chief of the Civil Division at the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Livingstone previously was a partner at the Stobbs, Sinclair & Livingstone law firm in Alton. His experience there included...
Former Greenfield Coach, IHSA Official Grooming Case Continued Due to Evidence Discovery
A former Greenfield baseball coach and IHSA official appeared in Greene County Court on Friday for a pretrial status hearing. 24 year old Austin L. Bishop of Greenfield faces a charge of unlawful grooming, stemming from an arrest by Greenfield Police and Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies in September 2021. According to charging documents filed in the case by the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office at the time, Bishop is alleged to have requested nude photographs and videos of a juvenile via text messages.
DEA: Fentanyl theft goes beyond one hospital
The Drug Enforcement Administration in St. Louis says the story we brought you last week about thousands of doses of narcotics missing from SSM St. Clare Hospital in Fenton is part of a larger problem.
Local pastor carjacked at gunpoint by teens
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of the latest victims of carjacking in St. Louis is a church pastor. The pastor said he is thankful to be alive after two boys, who appeared to be middle schoolers, put a gun to his face and took his van. Surveillance video obtained...
Comments / 8