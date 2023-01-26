ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Police investigating shooting in Cahokia Heights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a shooting in a Cahokia Heights neighborhood on Monday afternoon. The shooting occurred on Falling Springs Rd. and Jerome Lane in Cahokia Heights. Illinois State Police and Cahokia Heights Police Department were investigating, and News 4 is still waiting on official details.
CAHOKIA, IL
advantagenews.com

East Alton man charged with stealing car

An East Alton man is sitting in the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville, charged with Offenses Related to Motor Vehicles after he allegedly stole a vehicle from the parking lot of a Bethalto bar. Just before 1am Sunday, the owner of a vehicle noticed it was missing from the Runway Lounge. The key had been left in it.
EAST ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Sheriff announces door-to-door outreach program

The new Jersey County Sheriff is rolling out a program he hopes will allow his Deputies to better connect with the citizens of the county. Over the course of the year, the department will be rolling out a community zone patrol concept. The Deputies will go door to door in their assigned zone, knocking on doors to introduce themselves.
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Acree Murder Trial Likely To Begin this Spring

The Kenneth Acree murder trial may have reached its final continuance in Morgan County Court. Acree was in court Thursday on status after both the defense and state have been waiting for multiple search warrants get completed from AT&T Mobile for phone records needed for the case. State’s Attorney Gray...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
5 On Your Side

16-year-old killed in shooting in East St. Louis church

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A 16-year-old was killed when he and another person shot at each other during a church service in East St. Louis on Sunday. According to East St. Louis Police Department, the shooters knew each other, and they shot at one another at about 1:50 p.m., during a service in the cafeteria at Pilgrim Green Missionary Church.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wlds.com

Former Greenfield Coach, IHSA Official Grooming Case Continued Due to Evidence Discovery

A former Greenfield baseball coach and IHSA official appeared in Greene County Court on Friday for a pretrial status hearing. 24 year old Austin L. Bishop of Greenfield faces a charge of unlawful grooming, stemming from an arrest by Greenfield Police and Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies in September 2021. According to charging documents filed in the case by the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office at the time, Bishop is alleged to have requested nude photographs and videos of a juvenile via text messages.
GREENFIELD, IL
KMOV

Local pastor carjacked at gunpoint by teens

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of the latest victims of carjacking in St. Louis is a church pastor. The pastor said he is thankful to be alive after two boys, who appeared to be middle schoolers, put a gun to his face and took his van. Surveillance video obtained...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy