Indianapolis, IN

Tri-City Herald

3 Reasons Aaron Rodgers Won’t Be Traded to Jets

The Aaron Rodgers to the Jets trade hype has hit a crescendo with the recent hiring of Nathaniel Hackett, as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Hackett, recently fired as the Head Coach of the Broncos, served as the Packers’ Offensive Coordinator from 2019-2021. Now he is part of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Tri-City Herald

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Could be on Brink of Resetting Quarterback Market

When the Cleveland Browns signed Deshaun Watson to a $230 million guaranteed contract, many opinions were thrown out there on Cleveland's decision. That decision could soon look like a bargain at $46 million if Watson can return to himself in 2023. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to begin contract talks on a new deal that very well could exceed Aaron Rodgers' yearly amount of $50 million, according to Ian Rapoport.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton lands head coach job

The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Best Performances From Georgia Players in the Super Bowl

Georgia is one of only two schools (USC) to have three different players win Super Bowl MVP. Michigan, of course, holds the record for most total MVPs (6) - Tom Brady’s 5 help - but the Bulldogs and the Trojans are the only programs to have three different athletes earn the award.
GEORGIA STATE
Tri-City Herald

2023 Senior Bowl: Day 1 Updates

The 2023 Senior Bowl practices are set to begin on Tuesday afternoon. Last year's event featured 106 draft prospects who eventually were selected in the draft. Each team in the National Football League selected at least one Senior Bowl participant last year with 12 teams selecting four or more prospects who spent the week in Mobile, Alabama.
MOBILE, AL
Tri-City Herald

2023 NFL Draft: Senior Bowl Recap Day 1

The first day of Senior Bowl practices has come to an end and if it's any indication of what's to come, then we are in for a treat. Many prospects are proving themselves against some of the most talented college football players in the country and are making a case for their NFL Draft stock to rise.
Tri-City Herald

Broncos 3-Round Mock Draft Results in Major Offensive Upgrades

One piece of the offseason puzzle for the Denver Broncos has fallen into place. With the San Francisco 49ers losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 31-7 on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game, the Broncos are now in possession of the 29th overall selection in the 2023 NFL draft. Acquired by...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

NFL Draft Profile: Byron Young, Defensive Lineman, Alabama Crimson Tide

Byron Young, for the Crimson Tide, showed up in Tuscaloosa and was a part of the team from the very beginning, where he recorded twenty three tackles in 2019. In 2020 and 2021, Selected to the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. Trolled LSU head coach Ed Orgeron on Twitter after the Tide’s win over the Tigers in 2020. Young increased his playing time, and in 2021, he played in all fifteen games, with seven starts. Byron Young was the eleventh-ranked defensive end and the seventh-best player in Mississippi, where he resides from Laurel, Mississippi. At West Jones High School, Young had one hundred and twenty five tackles in his career.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tri-City Herald

Super Bowl Tickets Are 75% Off Record Prices

The last time the Super Bowl was in Glendale, Arizona, fans who wanted to witness the game were subject to record-setting price gouging. The Super Bowl XLIX contest between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks remains the most expensive championship game in league history with average ticket prices on the secondary market closing in on $10,000 a piece.
GLENDALE, AZ
Tri-City Herald

Patriots Jakobi Meyers Played Through Injury; How Serious?

FOXBORO — NFL players constantly put their bodies on the line. As we saw in the AFC Championship game, Patrick Mahomes showed toughness, being able to lead his team to the Super Bowl while dealing with a high ankle sprain. Meanwhile, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was crying...
Tri-City Herald

Kentucky DB Keidron Smith Looking to Show Steelers Versatility

MOBILE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will spend the week watching plenty of players at the 2023 Senior Bowl, but they're putting some interest in Kentucky cornerback Keidron Smith. Smith and the Steelers met the week leading up to the Senior Bowl and continued to talk as the scouting event opened....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Panthers Miss Out on Vic Fangio

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have hired longtime NFL coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator. The Carolina Panthers interviewed Fangio prior to Franke Reich being hired as head coach and had additional conversations with him after the Reich hire, per Joe Person of The Athletic.
Tri-City Herald

Podcast: Trade Deadline Talk with Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports

In part 1 Chase and James hit on the latest round of Hornets trade rumors in"Real or Not Real". Then in part 2 they welcome one of the best sourced NBA reporters in the business Jake Fischer to discuss:. Charlotte's front office perception around the NBA. An update on the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

100 Days of Mocks: Packers Gain Extra Pick in Athletic Mock

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A year ago, this trade in The Athletic’s new mock draft would have seemed preposterous: the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions making a deal and flip-flopping draft positions. But the Packers and Lions both made deals with the Minnesota Vikings in last year’s draft, so anything is possible.
GREEN BAY, WI

