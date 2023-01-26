ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to help the Regal Apartments fire victims in Charleston, West Virginia

By Jessica Patterson
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Wednesday, the residents of the Regal Apartment building in downtown Charleston lost their home in a devastating fire. While officials said all of the nearly 100 residents were safely accounted for, they lost all of their belongings, and are now picking up the pieces to start over.

The Red Cross and several organizations throughout the Charleston community are working to help the residents who have been displaced. Yesterday evening, the Living Word Christian Center near the building opened its doors to residents for shelter until volunteers were able to find them a place to stay for the night. Officials said of the building’s 37 units, 35 were occupied.

Officials with the Red Cross say they are currently accepting monetary donations for the residents, and Charleston Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin says United Way of Central West Virginia is also accepting monetary donations which can also be made online or dropped off at One United Way Square Charleston, WV 25301.

The mayor says to make sure to put “Regal Apt. Fire” in the donor notes when dropping off the donation.

The Red Cross says any items such as clothing and other goods can be dropped of at Mountain Mission located at at 1620 Seventh Avenue, Charleston, WV 25837.

According to Goodwin, pet supplies are not needed at this time due to generous donations from Dog Bless , the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association , and Greater Good.

West Virginia Health Right is also providing immediate assistance to residents who lost medical supplies in the fire, regardless of their income or insurance statuses. Those displaced from the fire who need medications replaced can contact the pharmacy at 304-414-5933. The residents must provide a medication list so the pharmacy can call the doctor’s office or regular pharmacy to get the prescriptions authorized.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

