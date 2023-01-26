Read full article on original website
KLFY.com
CASE CLOSED: Suspect in 40-year-old murder cold case, sentenced
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A 40-year-old case is officially closed after a life sentence was handed down to the person a Tangipahoa Parish court determined to be responsible. On Monday (Jan. 30), Reginald L. Reed was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Selonia S. Reed in 1987. The case began after Reginald’s arrest in June 2019.
WDSU
New Orleans teens accused in carjacking death of Linda Frickey will not have separate trials
Four teenagers accused and charged in the carjacking death of a 73-year-old woman will not have separate trials. The teens were in court on Monday, where their attorneys asked that they all have separate trials in the dragging carjacking death of Linda Frickey in March 2022. The judge denied the...
Judge strikes down request to try Linda Frickey’s accused carjackers as individuals, will be tried as adults
Four teenagers accused of the New Orleans carjacking last year that led to the dismemberment and death of 73-year-old Linda Frickey appeared in court again on Monday for a pre-trial hearing.
an17.com
DA: "Thirty-five years is a long time for justice" as Judge sentences Reed to life behind bars
AMITE---Today, the man convicted in the nearly 40-year-old cold case of the murder of Selonia S. Reed was sentenced to life imprisonment without the benefit of probation or parole by Honorable Judge William S. Dykes in Tangipahoa Parish, according to District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux. Reginald L. Reed was arrested...
Shooting investigation leads to four arrested with 13 charges in total
A search warrant issued for the address led to the discovery of illegal drugs and evidence in the shooting.
Louisiana Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Allegedly Possessing Approximately 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices, Drugs, and Other Crimes
Louisiana Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Allegedly Possessing Approximately 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices, Drugs, and Other Crimes. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been charged in a seven-count indictment for allegedly violating the Federal Gun Control Act and Controlled Substances Act, and attempting obstruction of justice in connection with the possession of approximately 100 machine gun conversion devices, other firearms accessories, and drugs.
46-Year-Old Man and 14-Year-Old Female Arrested in Louisiana During Traffic Stop After Drugs and Firearms Were Allegedly Found in Vehicle
46-Year-Old Man and 14-Year-Old Female Arrested in Louisiana During Traffic Stop After Drugs and Firearms Were Allegedly Found in Vehicle. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – A 46-year-old man and a 14-year-old female were arrested in Louisiana after a traffic stop. The man was charged with multiple drug possession and weapons charges, while the female was charged with escape and violence toward officers. During the investigation, drugs, firearms, and other illegal substances were recovered.
Three Sunday homicides in New Orleans
New Orleans Police say they were called to three separate homicides in an eight hour period Sunday. “Around 9:15 p.m. First District officers responded to a call reporting shots fired in the 2000 block of Dumaine Street,” according to a news release
houmatimes.com
Three subjects in custody after multiple vehicle burglaries in Houma, Gray
Sheriff Tim Soignet advised that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in the West Side of Houma and Gray communities. Sheriff Soignet advised this is a joint investigation with the Morgan City Police Department. Sheriff Soignet announced that three subjects are in custody and...
Morgan City man arrested on attempted 2nd degree murder charges
A Morgan City man was arrested on attempted second degree murder charges after a shooting Friday night.
Louisiana Charter Guide Arrested for Alleged Wildlife and Criminal Violations Including Fraud and Theft
Louisiana Charter Guide Arrested for Alleged Wildlife and Criminal Violations Including Fraud and Theft. Louisiana – A Louisiana charter captain has been arrested for a series of alleged charter guide and criminal violations, including issuing worthless checks, credit card fraud, and two counts of felony theft, after alleged illegal activities were discovered due to complaints from customers.
Suspect in the Madison Brooks case booked on new rape count from 2020
According to our ABC affiliate in Baton Rouge WBRZ, a suspect accused of raping Madison Brooks the night she died in a traffic accident is back in jail, accused of raping a girl in Livingston Parish when he was a juvenile.
NOPD: Man killed in 11th Ward shooting
According to an NOPD spokesperson, the city’s second deadly shooting of the day happened around 8:30 p.m. on Constance Street near St. Andrew.
Female juvenile killed in Little Woods shooting, suspect arrested
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Little Woods Sunday (Jan. 29th).
UPDATE: Missing Louisiana Child Is Found Safe
UPDATE: Louisiana State Police say this child has been found safe. Louisiana State Police have issued an alert for a missing boy. This endangered child advisory has been issued on behalf of the Covington Police Department for 8-year-old, Jett Gremillion. The 8-year-old non verbal boy was last seen in Covington...
WDSU
New Orleans residents protest killing of Tyre Nichols
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents marched for justice in the case of Tyre Nichols' killing. Nichols died after he was beaten by six Memphis Police officers. Video of the beating was released last week, sparking nationwide protests against police brutality. More than 80 people walked the streets of...
Aggravated assault suspect wanted after argument turned violent
The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating the woman accused of an aggravated assault in the Algiers area.
UPDATE: Man arrested in deadly New Orleans East shooting
New Orleans police say they have arrested a 19-year-old male after a teenaged female was shot and killed in New Orleans East Sunday afternoon.
NOPD: One wounded in Chef Menteur shooting
According to the NOPD, just before 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
Teenage girl dies after being shot in New Orleans, man arrested
NEW ORLEANS — A young girl was shot and killed in the 8000 block of Curran Boulevard Sunday afternoon, according to a press release by the NOPD. Officers responded to the shooting at around 1:41 p.m. on Sunday, according to a press release. Warren Easton Charter High School identified...
