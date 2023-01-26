Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cn2.com
Meet Phoebe, a new high school classmate and friend
ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill School District sharing the Applied Technology Center welcomed a new classmate. Meet Phoebe, a calf who was not being cared for by her mother, so students in essence will become her new family. She was brought to live beside Fern and Alice (the ATC goats) as part of the Agriculture and Animal Science program.
qcitymetro.com
Local HBCU alumni chapters offer scholarships for fall semester 2023
Graduation is months away for most high school seniors, and the time to make their college decision is quickly approaching. Many of these decisions are affected by the cost of tuition and scholarships that are awarded. There are a number of local HBCU alumni chapters offering scholarships to high school...
countynews4you.com
Success Stories at James Martin Middle School
Success Stories come out of sincere desire to assist children regardless of race, creed, or color. One-by-one or, one-on-one, educators must first have the desire for more than a paycheck. It all starts from the top and should trickle down to students leaving class learning more than they knew when the entered.
Memorial fund created in honor of former Miss USA, NC native Cheslie Kryst
The family of a Charlotte native and former Miss USA who tragically took her own life one year ago is setting up a memorial fund in her honor.
cn2.com
Teacher Assistant resigns after inappropriate images found
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An Indian Land classroom assistant has resigned after the district says inappropriate images were found on a computer. Details from the school below. Press Release:. ILHS Classroom Assistant Resigns. Indian Land, SC – On January 26, 2023, it was reported to the administration at...
wccbcharlotte.com
Classroom Assistant Resigns After Allegedly Looking At Inappropriate Images At School
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Many students saw the incident, according to a statement from the Lancaster County School District. On January 26th, Indian Land High School administration was told a classroom assistant was reportedly viewing inappropriate images on a computer, a District spokesperson said. The School District says the...
cn2.com
Carowinds’ newest attraction is set to soar this Spring
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Now boarding. We take the CN2 Newscast on the road to Carowinds as construction is happening on the brand new Aeronautica Landing. See the attractions being built ahead of their take-off this Spring.
cn2.com
Minute in History: Shops on Main / Lancaster Bakery
If you’re strolling through downtown Lancaster, you can’t miss Shops on Main. While this unique antique shop has a world of wonders to discover, it still holds the sign and some memories of the Lancaster Bakery?
cn2.com
Piedmont Medical Center Hosts Hiring Events in February
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Piedmont Medical Center will be hosting Job Fairs throughout the month of February for nurses and health professionals. For registered nurses and allied health professionals. Piedmont Medical Center – Fort Mill, HR, in the Medical Office Building. Piedmont Medical Center-Rock Hill, HR,...
Parents worried about CMS proposal to uproot elementary school’s magnet program
Mecklenburg County is growing fast, leaving Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools with some big decisions they’ll need to make in order to keep up.
macaronikid.com
6 Fun Date Ideas Around Union County
Whether you've got a hot date or a not date, Charlotte's night-life scene is loads of fun. Both close to home here in Union County as well as in our neighboring towns (Fort Mill and Charlotte), grab your date - whomever that may be - and paint the town!. 3901...
country1037fm.com
Two Local North Carolina Area Stores Caught Overcharging Customers
Check your store receipts, North Carolina officials say, as several more retailers in the Charlotte area have been fined nearly $39,000 for price scanning errors. In total, 52 stores were fined in 33 counties for scanning errors in the fourth quarter of last year. According to Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler,...
country1037fm.com
Popular South Carolina Restaurant To Open In Charlotte North Carolina
We moved to Indian Land, South Carolina in Fall of 2021. Of course, we noticed a slew of great restaurants to try, and that’s just what we did. And, one of our favorites is The Office Craft Bar & Kitchen located in the Red Stone shopping center. So, we are very excited to hear the popular South Carolina restaurant plans expansion into the Stonecrest Shopping Center near I-485 and Rea Road in Charlotte. The Charlotte Observer reports the new location expects to open in June. The spot it will occupy formerly belonged to Dean & DeLuca. The empty 4000 square foot space already saw demolition begin. The Office is not only a great place to gather with friends to watch games and socialize, the food is outstanding. They have amazing wings and delicious salads, burgers, sandwiches and even flatbreads. The new location plans a 2000 square foot outdoor space, as well. We often sit outside around the fire feature at the Indian Land location.
kiss951.com
Charlotte Home to North Carolina’s Best Breakfast Sandwich
Are you a fan of breakfast sandwiches? I know some people feel like a breakfast sandwich can change the way they tackle a day. Personally, the only breakfast sandwich I am big on is grilled cheese. I know, very basic of me. But, breakfast in general can be very important. It truly kick-starts your day and helps you be able to better navigate the day. From fast food spots to bagel shops and coffee shops, you can find a good breakfast sandwich. But, where are the best?
cn2.com
Two sisters celebrate being homeowners thanks to Habitat for Humanity, and that’s not the best part!
YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thanks to Habitat for Humanity of York County two sisters are living the American dream. Better yet, they’ll be neighbors!. The Douglas sisters accepted keys to their new homes on Pinckney Street in York where everyone in the family will have a place to grow and develop memories.
kiss951.com
This Charlotte North Carolina Wing Spot Makes Nation’s Best Wings List
Wings are a staple when it comes to game day and tailgate food. Everyone loves them, and they are handheld and portable. With the “big game” coming up, we searched where to find the best wings in North Carolina and beyond. One Charlotte North Carolina wing spot made the best wings in every state list. And, according to stats, Americans eat more than 1.38 billion wings on the big day. Tastes vary from bone-in to boneless and sweet to savory and spicy. We turned to Mashed.com. And, they do point out good wings can come from chains. However, most of the time, it takes research to find those out-of-the-way spots with the best. Mashed looked at reviews, awards and local articles from each state to sort through and compile a list of the best in each state. From that research, they determined the best wing restaurant in North Carolina. And it happens to be in Charlotte.
Hotel stay extended for seniors displaced by pipe burst
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is some relief for the seniors of the Magnolia Senior Apartments who were displaced because of flooding on Christmas weekend. The property management, and then the city of Charlotte covered the hotel stay for dozens of residents through the end of January. That time has now been extended.
wccbcharlotte.com
Couple Inspires Others By Sharing Their Relationship Journey
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Ryan Jor El and Tracy Marie are a married couple on a mission. They are using their relationship journey to help other couples navigate their own relationships. The couple has created their own relationship platform on Instagram. They broadcast live on the social media sit and talk about some of their personal experiences as a couple as well as their unique love story. Ryan and Tracy joined us on Rising this morning. They offered up ways couples can exist more harmoniously together. The pair also discussed the biggest challenges people face in romantic relationships. The couple is also hosting an upcoming event called “Realationship Talk” on March 3rd at Fin & Fino at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available at Realationshiptalk.eventbrite.com.
qcitymetro.com
On Beatties Ford Road, Erika Troutman is helping others grow business dreams
In March 2020, Erika Troutman bought an aging building in northwest Charlotte –1202 Beatties Ford Road – with dreams of creating generational wealth. Nestled in the heart of Historic West End, the clapboard structure had once been owned by another wealth builder, Larry Melton, who founded L.D. Melton Financial Services. In its heyday, Melton’s company had more than $18 million in assets under management, according to a company website. Melton also was known for his prolific fundraising efforts on behalf of historically Black colleges and universities.
Blacklion wrapping up final sales with Feb. 5 closing
Blacklion, a Queen City staple will officially close its doors on Sunday, Feb. 5.
Comments / 0