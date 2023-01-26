Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
10 BoJack Horseman episodes that prove the show is a perfect tragicomedy
With TV Club 10, we point you toward the 10 episodes that best represent a TV series, classic or modern. They might not be the 10 best episodes, but they’re the 10 episodes that’ll help you understand what the show’s all about. “All those perky, well-adjusted people...
A.V. Club
Sarah Michelle Gellar turned down roles in Fight Club and American Beauty due to Buffy scheduling conflicts
Former TV vampire ass-kicker Sarah Michelle Gellar knows a little something about iconic roles. The Buffy The Vampire Slayer actor portrayed one of the most beloved characters of her era as the tenacious Buffy Summers, and established herself as an icon of the late 90s to early 2000s with parts in Cruel Intentions, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and in the live-action Scooby Doo.
A.V. Club
Why the third episode of The Last Of Us is a game-changer (literally)
Spoiler warning: The following discusses details and events from the third episode of The Last Of Us, “Long Long Time” as well as story elements from the corresponding chapter of the game. You may have heard murmurings about the third episode of The Last Of Us spreading like...
A.V. Club
Who’s Next Q&A: Bella Ramsey talks The Last Of Us, Game Of Thrones and what lies ahead
We’re only a month into 2023 and Bella Ramsey is already having a great year. Not only did the 19-year-old British actress receive a handful of award nominations for her starring performance in Lena Dunham’s medieval comedy Catherine Called Birdy, she’s also at the center of the hottest show on TV right now, HBO’s The Last Of Us, where she plays Ellie Williams, opposite Pedro Pascal. But Ramsey’s winning streak didn’t just start this year, though. It actually dates back to 2016, with her breakout role as the young but not-to-be-underestimated Lady Lyanna Mormont in Game Of Thrones.
Popculture
Shailene Woodley Suffers Unfortunate Career Setback
Shailene Woodley's chances at more television glory hit a speed bump. Her next project, Showtime's Three Women, was canceled on Monday before a single episode aired. The show was a casualty of Paramount Global's major changes to the premium cable network as it merges with streamer Paramount+. The first season...
A.V. Club
Teenage girls run the world in teaser for Prime Video's The Power
Between Elle’s powers in Stranger Things, Feyre from booktok staple A Court Of Thorns And Roses’ endless arsenal of skills, and even Ellie’s mysterious immunity in The Last Of Us, it appears the era of the overpowered teenage girl in a dark and dystopian world is really, truly back. (We’re even getting the Hunger Games prequel later this year!) And we are really, truly thrilled about it.
A.V. Club
The Bachelor struggles to define a bad bitch
Welcome to the second week of Zach Shallcross’s season of The Bachelor. He cut 10 out of 30 women in the premiere, but I still only know maybe five of their names. We get some cursory footage of Zach in the shower as he explains in voiceover that he wants to find his “forever person.” I want to know when “forever person” entered the lexicon. When did people decide “soulmate” was just too cheesy and land on a stupider way to say it?
A.V. Club
Dave Bautista says James Gunn is starting the DC universe "from scratch"
With the DC Universe falling apart one controversy at a time, there’s never been a better opening for James Gunn and fellow DC boss Peter Safran to shake things up. Everyone is waiting to see what Gunn does with the reins. Fans are proposing theories; congressmen are demanding answers; actors are pitching themselves on big characters. Unfortunately, Dave Bautista is one of the multiple actors who failed to get his DC pitch off the ground, but he has no hard feelings toward his Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 director.
A.V. Club
Tuca & Bertie
It’s another stomach-churning day in the streaming wars. With networks and streamers canceling shows before they air and pulling shows off platforms, it’s dark times for fans of America’s greatest export: Entertainment. However, that doesn’t mean artists are taking the near-constant doom-and-gloom of the streaming news cycle sitting down. Per Deadline, the Writers Guild of America, West, released a statement about the disturbing behavior of one conglomerate in particular: Warner Bros. Discovery.
A.V. Club
Hulu cancels meta-sitcom Reboot
In a classic example of life imitating art imitating life (imitating art?), Hulu has decided to cancel meta-comedy series Reboot after one season—though, in a classic example of life imitating… etc., the show may have a chance to continue elsewhere. The show was created by Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan and centered on a fictionalized version of Hulu deciding to reboot a classic sitcom from the 2000s with the original cast, leading to all sorts of humorous situations involving the TV business of today and yesterday and the cultural differences between now and then.
A.V. Club
AI has been generating an endless Seinfeld episode for more than a month now
Seinfeld has long inspired fan work, from the long-running @Seinfeld2000 Twitter account to video and audio remixes of every type. The only limiting factor in the endless production of these ideas is that they’re created by human beings who must eat, sleep, and use our fallible meat brains in order to think up and execute our Seinfeld-based projects.
A.V. Club
Even Tom Hanks and Robin Wright aren't safe from the AI de-aging treatment
Remember when Richard Linklater took 12 whole years to film Boyhood so we could watch the actors age in real time? Turns out he could have just waited another nine and saved himself all that effort. Director Robert Zemeckis is taking this alternate route with his new movie Here, which...
A.V. Club
Amazon hops into body swap movie with Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston
You know who has it easy? Julia Roberts. She never has to fight for anything, like Jennifer Aniston does. But, at the same time, nobody takes Julia Roberts seriously like they do Jennifer Aniston! Sometimes we wish they would just switch places and learn to appreciate what they have! The grass isn’t always greener, after all. (We don’t necessarily believe any of that, we’re just presenting a comedic premise that will soon make more sense.)
Comments / 0