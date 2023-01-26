Welcome to the second week of Zach Shallcross’s season of The Bachelor. He cut 10 out of 30 women in the premiere, but I still only know maybe five of their names. We get some cursory footage of Zach in the shower as he explains in voiceover that he wants to find his “forever person.” I want to know when “forever person” entered the lexicon. When did people decide “soulmate” was just too cheesy and land on a stupider way to say it?

