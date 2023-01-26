Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys Fire CoachOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
Mysterious Disappearance of Emperor Tamarin Monkeys Raises Alarm at Dallas ZooJeremy BrowerDallas, TX
Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce Tears Down Current Building, Paves Way for the FutureLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
DFW Area School Closures & Delays For Monday and Tuesday
We will continue updating this article as school districts update their plans and make announcements. All Arlington ISD after-school activities, including after-school care provided at the elementary schools, are canceled for today, January 30. We will continue to monitor the weather and send updates to Arlington ISD families by email and text message as well as post here on Facebook and Twitter. For more visit: https://www.aisd.net/winter-weather.
North Texas school districts cancel classes Tuesday because of winter storm
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School districts across North Texas have cancelled classes Tuesday because of the winter storm warnings. On Monday, dozens of school districts in the region stayed closed while dozens of others decided to close early. Among the districts to end midday was Mansfield ISD.Because of the freezing rain, the parking lot at Mansfield Timberview High School may have been busier than normal as parents and other caregivers had to pick up their students hours early.Dez Howard said she wasn't pleased. "It inconvenienced me tremendously because I work from the home office. So I'm thankful for that but they could...
starlocalmedia.com
Here's which school districts have canceled activities or announced a closure in the Star Local Media area
As winter weather has taken over DFW, multiple school districts have begun announcing closures. This story has been updated as more information is made available.
2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
Updated: Here’s what’s closed on Tuesday
Most schools and government facilities will be closed Tuesday because of the winter weather event. Listed below are all of the closures that have been announced, as of 8:45 p.m. Monday. All Argyle ISD, Denton ISD, Lewisville ISD and Northwest ISD schools and facilities will be closed Tuesday, as will...
keranews.org
A North Texas mom embraces the messiness of life and now has 2.1 million TikTok followers
Explore more stories from Arts Access. After she propped her iPhone up against a baby blue tumbler and scrawled her recipe on a paper towel, Northlake resident Alissa Nguyen began filming her latest recipe. It’s not the kind of high-tech set-up you’d expect from Nguyen, also known as Gaming Foodie,...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: North Texas drivers dealing with treacherous conditions
FORT WORTH, Texas - Freezing rain has caused dangerous and icy conditions on many roads in North Texas. Here’s an overview of what drivers are dealing with throughout the area. Temperatures stayed below freezing all day Tuesday with more precipitation throughout the day, meaning anything that fell stuck to...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Driver dies after going 'airborne' off icy Arlington overpass, witnesses say
ARLINGTON, Texas - The severe weather and dangerous driving conditions across North Texas is being blamed for the death of a man in Arlington Monday night. Arlington police were called to I-20 near the Green Oaks Boulevard entrance ramp to investigate a rollover crash. Witnesses told police a black 1997...
WFAA
DFW winter storm updates: Latest weather impacts, road conditions, warming shelters, school closures
DALLAS — North Texas was under a winter storm warning starting Monday, as ice and freezing rain were expected to cause hazardous driving conditions across the area. We're tracking the latest updates, from the forecast to power outages to road conditions, throughout the week. Here's what we know:. Latest...
One dead, three injured including 6-year-old child in lunchtime shooting just two blocks from Dallas elementary school
GUNFIRE erupted blocks away from an elementary school on Monday, leaving at least one dead and three others injured, cops said. The shooting unfolded just after 11am local time at an apartment complex on Boonie View Road in Dallas, Texas, steps away from J.N. Ervin Elementary School. Upon arrival, authorities...
keranews.org
LIVE UPDATES: North Texas braces for at least another day of severe winter weather
A blanket of sleet and ice is covering much of North Texas following a wintry stream of precipitation that began Monday. Another band of icy rain and sleet is expected through Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning for Wednesday in counties west of I-35W. School districts,...
fox4news.com
Ice on I-20 causes 20-mile traffic backup in Palo Pinto and Parker counties
WEATHERFORD, Texas - Hundreds of drivers are stuck in a 20-mile traffic backup on Interstate 20 in Palo Pinto and Parker counties Tuesday morning because of icy road conditions. According to FOX 4 Traffic reporter Chip Waggoner, the traffic is still at a standstill on eastbound I-20 from Highway 4...
fox4news.com
Road conditions worsen in Tarrant County
Paramedics in Fort Worth are expecting another busy day as road conditions worsen in Tarrant County. FOX 4's Shannon Murray has a look at the conditions there.
How bad are the roads in DFW? Here's everything we're seeing out there
DALLAS — North Texas drivers woke up to slick, icy roads Tuesday morning, especially in the western area of the region. And things might not get better very soon. The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning extended the Winter Storm Warning to 6 a.m. Thursday, as more rounds of freezing rain and sleet are expected to move into North Texas and temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing at all Tuesday.
keranews.org
White Settlement Road will keep controversial name after council scraps plans to consider change
Fort Worth City Council will not rename White Settlement Road – at least not any time soon. The road, which carries a name tied to Fort Worth’s history of pushing out Native Americans from the region, has transformed since it was paved in 1956. Once a prairie-lined road heading west, the street is now a bustling thoroughfare surrounded by businesses.
fortworthreport.org
Solution to expensive eggs? Tarrant County small farmers say support them more
The egg shelves have looked different every week at Ann’s Health Food Center in Arlington. One week, it would be all organic eggs. Some weeks, there would be several egg brands. Then, sometimes the shelves would be empty. “When our only choice is to offer a higher price egg...
Jackknifed 18-wheeler shuts down I-35W in Denton
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Winter weather hitting the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Tuesday has caused some traffic issues in the area. The Denton Police Department tweeted around 9 a.m. Tuesday that Interstate 35W was shut down at Crawford Road due to a jackknifed 18-wheeler, which was blocking all lanes.
kurv.com
Fatal Ten Car Pileup, Other Crashes Caused By Freezing Weather
The freezing weather is being blamed for hundreds of crashes on Texas roads. Among them is a ten-car pileup in Austin Tuesday morning that killed one person and a collision involving multiple 18-wheelers in Kerrville that has shut down part of I-10. In Fort Worth, officials said more than 100...
San Angelo LIVE!
Preschool Tragedy: Young Girl Dies After Choking on School Lunch
CEDAR HILL, TX – A preschool girl from a Cedar Hill ISD died last week after choking on a school lunch. According to multiple reports, on Jan. 20, 2023, a pre-kindergarten girl was rushed to Methodist Charlton Medical Center after she choked on her food during lunch at Highland Hills Elementary School.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 5800 Bonnie View Rd
Dallas Police have identified the victim who died as 24-year-old Shermonda Lewis. The investigation is ongoing. On January 30, 2023, at about 11:11 AM, Dallas Police were called to the 5800 block of Bonnie View Road for a shooting. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found four people shot, including a 5-year-old child. One man died at the scene. Two men and the child were transported to local hospitals. They were listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 017663-2023.
