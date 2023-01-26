Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
Continuance in Jason Dunigan murder trial set for April 25
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jason Dunigan was initially scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27 for his capital murder trial, but a new court date was set for April 25, 2023. On May 28, 2021, the body of 36-year-old Amber Dunigan was discovered inside a parked vehicle alongside Arkansas Hwy. 16, not far from her home in the Wedington Woods community, west of Fayetteville.
Mauricio Torres' 3rd trial for six-year-old son's death postponed
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — After the Arkansas Supreme Court has dismissed the Benton County Circuit Court's petition to uphold Mauricio Torres' guilty conviction in his six-year-old son's death, his third murder trial will move forward in full. This means that his previous convictions will be thrown out, and...
US Marshals offer reward for info on suspected MS-13 gang member accused in deadly Arkansas shooting
Federal officials and Springdale police are asking for the public’s help with tracking down a suspected gang member believed to be involved in the killing of an Arkansas man.
Bail reduction denied in infant manslaughter case
Two Rogers parents charged with manslaughter after the death of their two-month-old child had their request for bail reduction denied.
Missing teen located safe in Fort Smith
SHARE! Fort Smith Police are looking for a 13-year-old who was last seen on Jan. 28.
Seen this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00
Know this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of $30,000.00 for information leading to the location of Jason Lierl. Lierl was last seen between the areas of Capps Ranches Road in Benton County, Arkansas, and County Road 1101 in Madison County, Arkansas, on January 25, 2022. The FBI recently increased the reward from $10,000.00 to $30,000.00, highlighting the urgency and importance of the search for Lierl.
Adair County deputy pleads guilty in connection to Washington County shooting
A former Adair County deputy has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in connection to a shooting in September 2022 that left one man in the intensive care unit.
Anderson Felon arrested for Drug Paraphernalia Possession and Elder Abuse
ANDERSON, Mo. - The Anderson Police Department Problem-Oriented Police Unit (POP) arrested a man for possessing controlled substances and elder abuse after conducting a probation search on an Anderson residence.
Rogers PD looking for catalytic converter theft suspect
Rogers police are looking for assistance identifying the suspect in a daytime theft of a catalytic converter from a parked car.
Fort Smith restaurant employees react to recent burglaries
The Fort Smith Police Department is still looking for whoever burglarized several Fort Smith restaurants over the weekend.
Icy conditions in Arkansas: One death reported from crash
ARKANSAS, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Tuesday morning. ARDOT has been responding to multiple crashes across the area. To see current conditions, click here. Monday. A deadly crash...
Benton County Sheriff's Office warns about phone scam
Benton County Sheriff’s Office warns about phone …. Benton County Sheriff's Office warns about phone scam. Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas’ homeless population. Volunteers count Northwest Arkansas' homeless population. University of Arkansas hosts annual economic forecast. University of Arkansas hosts annual economic forecast. The Jones Center hosts NWA Health...
Arrest Reports 1/15
Arresting agency – Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office:. Megan Nicole Billy of Waldron was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on January 19 at 4:51 p.m. and remains at the SCADC. Billy was charged with failure to appear – class C felony. Carlton Deshane Mathews of Waldron...
Ambulance stuck in ice freed by Arkansas National Guard team
ARKANSAS, USA — An Arkansas National Guard team dug out an ambulance while helping state police in Northwest Arkansas as icy weather bears down across the area. On Monday, after overnight sleet and ice blanketed NWA and The River Valley, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated National Guard teams to help Arkansas State Police teams in Fort Smith and Lowell.
Tragedy ensues as kidnapping victims are located in Missouri
November 3rd 2022, in Southern Missouri, a missing mother and her unborn baby were found dead after being kidnapped in Arkansas on October 31st 2022. Ashley Bush was 31 weeks pregnant with her 4th child when she went missing in Benton County, Arkansas. Authorities were able to discover Amber Waterman’s involvement with the kidnapping through social media and cell phone records. Waterman called 911 and stated she gave birth and the baby was no longer breathing. She claimed the baby as her own when EMS was unsuccessful with CPR. EMS recommended that Amber receive medical help, but she refused. The baby was then taken to the coroner’s office and they told Amber that she could come to set up the funeral arrangements. Arkansas authorities called Missouri authorities to explain their suspicion the next day. The autopsy report from both Ashley and her daughter showed evidence that the baby was cut out prematurely. Amber has since pleaded not guilty. No charges have been placed on her husband, Jamie, due to a lack of evidence showing his involvement. If Amber’s verdict comes out as guilty she could face either the death penalty or a $250,000 fine.
Group holds drive-thru signature petition to stop Washington County Jail upgrades
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition is collecting petitions to stop Washington County from using about $18 million in COVID-19 recovery funds for a jail expansion. Saturday, the group held a drive-thru signature collection across from the Washington County Court House. Organizers said the goal is to...
Treacherous travel on ice-covered roads
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overnight ice storm caused traffic troubles for thousands of motorists Tuesday across Region 8. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, virtually every road and highway in the northern half of the state, from Bentonville to Blytheville, was covered with ice. Before the sun rose...
Fort Smith postpones trash services
The city of Fort Smith postpones trash collection services for Jan. 31.
Numerous accidents occur across River Valley due to icy roads
Numerous accidents are occurring Monday morning due to icy road conditions with little visibility.
OHP: Missing man identified as victim in deadly crash
Officials say a man who was reported missing has been identified as as the victim in a deadly car accident.
