ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 80

Jay T
5d ago

Try this Mayor Scott. Start holding these children accountable for their actions. Make parents accountable for their actions too! NOTHING WILL CHANGE until that happens

Reply(3)
20
Natalie Scats
5d ago

Clean house it's beyond time to get rid of Brandon Scott and everyone down there get some folks who live in the communities not the county 🤨 get some folks in office willing to work and make positive changes to better serve the citizens of Baltimore City

Reply(7)
18
Montrae Davis
5d ago

No president, governor, and definitely mayor can fix people who kill but the people involved. Someone knows who did it, conspired, and carried it out. When the people get tired, it will end. I'm so sick of people killing each other over senseless stuff. Mass murders mad about absolutely nothing. Crime is everywhere. People can't even enjoy a lunar new year celebration. Go to school, shop at a store. I know this mayor has went to the government for assistance. He's doing his best to bring economic growth and resources. Partnerships, Education. Whatever he can do to help the youth. But, it takes everyone parents and communities to stand up. People always saying crime is the issue. What are people doing to help rid it🤷🏽‍♀️

Reply
23
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify six people killed in Baltimore recently

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have identified six people that were killed in Baltimore last week. Laron Henderson (B/M DOB 04/20/2007) was killed on January 25, 2023, in the 4300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. Desmond Gardner (B/M DOB 12/23/1995) was killed on January 26, 2023, in the 3400 block...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Task force to examine 51 year old water agreement between city, Baltimore region

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Lawmakers across jurisdictions introduced legislation in Annapolis that would create a task force to examine the water and wastewater systems in the Baltimore region. The system has been plagued with problems over the years. For example, the Maryland Environmental Service took over control of the Back...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Someone trying to make a living': Another rideshare driver carjacked in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Another Baltimore rideshare driver became victim of a violent carjacking early Monday.Police say the Uber driver picked up four passengers in the 4900 block of Erdman Avenue in Northeast Baltimore and told them to drive to the 2300 block of Terra Firma Road in the Cherry Hill neighborhood, about nine miles away.Three of the passengers got out, but the rideshare driver was forced to drive to the 2900 block of Southland Avenue, and was then told to get out of his car at gunpoint."How would you feel if one of your loved ones hopped in their car and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Jury finds former Baltimore police detective not guilty in theft case

A jury acquitted a retired Baltimore City police detective who was accused of stealing money. The jury heard closing arguments Monday morning in the trial of retired Baltimore City police Detective Ethan Glover. Just before 5 p.m., the jurors found Glover not guilty on both counts against him after deliberating for four hours.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Law and Order: the Witness Security and Protection Grant Program Act of 2023

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Last week, Congressman Kweisi Mfume introduced the Witness Security and Protection Grant Program Act of 2023. If passed, it would help provide witness protection to those willing to testify in murders and other crimes. Law enforcement expert Maury Richards joins the morning show to weigh whether...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Admits To Shooting Himself In Leg: Baltimore Police

A shooting victim has come clean, revealing to police that the gunshot wound to his leg was self-inflicted, authorities announce. The 32-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 3000 block of Wylie Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 28, shortly before 5 p.m., according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Baltimore Police: Citizen Flags Down Officers To Assist Man Shot Multiple Times

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was hospitalized late yesterday morning in a shooting that occurred in Northwest Baltimore. Just before noon, The Baltimore Police Department Northwest District officers were on patrol in the 3300 block of Garrison Boulevard when a citizen flagged them down and informed them that someone had been shot. Officers began canvassing the neighborhood and were dispatched to the 3300 block of Ayrdale Avenue. There, police found a 31-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time. The post Baltimore Police: Citizen Flags Down Officers To Assist Man Shot Multiple Times appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Family of Deanta Dorsey calls for arrest in 16 year old's murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police is releasing new images of the people of interest in the deadly Edmonson Village shooting earlier this month. Deonta Dorsey, 16, lost his life, and four other students were shot. With the violence continuing in Baltimore and another teen killed just last week, the family of Dorsey is calling on the police department and the community to help close the case of his murder and bring the suspects to justice.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'It's just scary': Woman found dead behind Lansdowne Middle School

BALTIMORE -- Police are working to identify a woman found dead behind Lansdowne Middle School Tuesday morning.  Officers responded at 8:10 a.m. to the 2400 block of Lansdowne Road for "a suspicious death," a police spokesperson told WJZ. Police said the woman was found in the back of the property of Lansdowne Middle School near the cafeteria, unconscious with blood. "I was more than shocked because my daughter had called me," parent Betty Rencher said. "She said something was going on at the school. She wanted me to come and get her. I called up to the school to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former Baltimore Police detective acquitted on charges of stealing $10k from drug bust, lying to FBI

BALTIMORE - Former Baltimore Police Detective Ethan Glover was acquitted of charges that he stole $10,000 from a drug bust and lied about it to the FBI.Glover joined the Baltimore Police Department in 2003 and became a Federal Task Force officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration in 2013.In an April indictment, officials said he stole nearly $10,000 from a duffel bag full of cash in a 2016 search and seizure operation.Baltimore Police said Glover was immediately suspended when they were made aware of the investigation in February 2020. After he was charged, he was suspended without pay.  Prosecutors said he lied to...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy