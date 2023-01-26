Try this Mayor Scott. Start holding these children accountable for their actions. Make parents accountable for their actions too! NOTHING WILL CHANGE until that happens
Clean house it's beyond time to get rid of Brandon Scott and everyone down there get some folks who live in the communities not the county 🤨 get some folks in office willing to work and make positive changes to better serve the citizens of Baltimore City
No president, governor, and definitely mayor can fix people who kill but the people involved. Someone knows who did it, conspired, and carried it out. When the people get tired, it will end. I'm so sick of people killing each other over senseless stuff. Mass murders mad about absolutely nothing. Crime is everywhere. People can't even enjoy a lunar new year celebration. Go to school, shop at a store. I know this mayor has went to the government for assistance. He's doing his best to bring economic growth and resources. Partnerships, Education. Whatever he can do to help the youth. But, it takes everyone parents and communities to stand up. People always saying crime is the issue. What are people doing to help rid it🤷🏽♀️
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
