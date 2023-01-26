Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
Judiciary Committee questions constitutionality, legality of Wyoming’s ‘Life is a Human Right Act’
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming residents gathered via Zoom and in person at the Wyoming Capitol building to discuss a bill that would further criminalize abortion and make changes to statute. HB0152, titled “Life is a Human Right Act,” is described as follows:. AN ACT relating to abortion;...
county17.com
Grants available for Wyoming childcare centers seeking to encourage physical activity, healthy eating
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Mini grants for Wyoming childcare centers seeking to encourage physical activity and healthy eating habits are now available through the University of Wyoming Extension’s Cent$ible Nutrition Program. From January through September, CNP will award 20 to 25 mini grants to childcare centers across the state....
county17.com
Gov. Mark Gordon, 24 governors send joint letter to Biden opposing new federal water definitions
GILETTE, Wyo. — Today, Gov. Mark Gordon and 24 other governors sent a joint letter to President Joe Biden voicing their opposition to a new rule regarding the Clean Water Act and the revised definition of “Water of the United States.”. WOTUS is a term in the Clean...
county17.com
Drivers urged to use caution as winds make for hazardous road conditions
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Though the snowfall seen by much of the state over the weekend is over, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is urging motorists to still be cautious, as conditions are still making travel dangerous. Along I-80 and I-25, very strong gusting winds are kicking up and blowing...
Comments / 0