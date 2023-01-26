ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
Central Texas school districts issue weather updates

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
Warming centers operating in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – The winter weather is here, and there are a few places in Central Texas to go to escape the cold. The City of Harker Heights will have two locations available for community members to get out of the cold. The City says these warming centers are short-term, and will offer a warm and dry environment with access to restrooms and bathrooms.
Central Texas colleges issue weather updates

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Winter weather is here, and colleges around Central Texas have issued statements on their plans of operation. Baylor University will be holding classes through remote instruction and staff will telework this Tuesday and this Wednesday morning. Wednesday classes beginning at 12:20 p.m. will be held in person.
North Louisiana families evacuated after train derails

About 130 people in north Louisiana are under a mandatory evacuation Saturday after a train derailed and at least two of the cars involved began leaking hazardous products, state police said. The Union Pacific Railroad train derailment happened about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the town of Keatchie in DeSoto Parish,...
Road Safety Tips to Combat Cold Front

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Now is the time to bundle up and take those safety measures on the road as cold and icy weather moves into Central Texas. For those making work or everyday outings in the cold weather this week, preparedness is key to staying safe and in control behind the wheel.
NWS confirms multiple tornadoes in SE Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that there were multiple tornadoes throughout the greater Houston area during Tuesday’s storms. For the detailed report you can visit the NWS website. They will continue to provide updates from the damage assessments over the course of the day.
Cove Police, Fire vehicles involved in collision

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Several collisions on icy roads have already occurred throughout Central Texas – including one involving Copperas Cove Police and Fire units. The Police Department said that one of its vehicles and one fire unit were struck on Monday while both were assisting...
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Texas

Toledo Bend Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Texas. The reservoir was formed in 1969 by building the Toledo Bend Dam on the Sabine River. This massive lake located on the Texas and Louisiana border covers 185,000 acres. It is the largest lake in the southern United States and the fifth largest in the country.
Southeast Texas resident $1 million richer after claiming scratch ticket prize from Texas Lottery

LA PORTE, Texas (KIAH) It may not be Mega Millions, but winning $1 million is no small jackpot and in La Porte, a resident is a big winner today. That resident who elected to remain anonymous has claimed a top prize from winning a scratch ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 40626H, located at 100 W. Nolana Loop, in Pharr.
Texas Is Home to the Dirtiest City in America

Let's face it: keeping things clean is a tough task for anyone. When you get home after a long day of work, it's easy to just let the laundry and dishes pile up, or stack as much trash as you can on the bin before you have to take it out. For some of us, it keeps getting pushed back, and pushed back even further. Then it reaches a point where we just wonder, "how did this get so bad?"
