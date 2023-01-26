Read full article on original website
On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
Central Texas school districts issue weather updates
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
WATCH: Rare Weather Phenomenon 'Thundersleet' Caught On Camera In Texas
“While thundersnow is rare, it can be considered even rarer when sleet and freezing rain are accompanied by thunder and lightning."
Warming centers operating in Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – The winter weather is here, and there are a few places in Central Texas to go to escape the cold. The City of Harker Heights will have two locations available for community members to get out of the cold. The City says these warming centers are short-term, and will offer a warm and dry environment with access to restrooms and bathrooms.
State of Texas: ‘You’re not welcome here,’ Bill to limit TX land purchases brings backlash
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A bill filed in the Texas Senate aims to ban citizens of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas. Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, filed Senate Bill 147 amid concerns from some top Republican officials that foreign adversaries could endanger state interests by buying Texas land. Texas Agriculture […]
Insane Footage Shows Tornado Ripping Through Texas Community
Debris can be seen flying through the air.
Executions for Texas Panhandle men scheduled by Texas Department of Criminal Justice
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The executions of two men with Texas Panhandle ties have officially been scheduled, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s website. The execution of 54-year-old John Balentine is scheduled for Feb. 8, according to the website. Balentine has been in custody for more than 23 years after being convicted of […]
Central Texas colleges issue weather updates
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Winter weather is here, and colleges around Central Texas have issued statements on their plans of operation. Baylor University will be holding classes through remote instruction and staff will telework this Tuesday and this Wednesday morning. Wednesday classes beginning at 12:20 p.m. will be held in person.
LIST: East Texas school districts to delay start, closed due to weather
EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Many East Texas school districts have made the decision to close their doors or have early release on Monday citing flooding and road conditions. School closings on Wednesday School delays on Wednesday At Texarkana College, classes will be virtual on Wednesday. Tyler ISD has announced they will be releasing students 30 […]
Fisherman Lands Two 14-Pound Largemouth Bass In One Day On Texas Lake
I gotta get down to Texas. Living in Illinois, we just don’t grow ’em like that up here. Don’t get me wrong the, the bass fishing is still decent up here, and there’s fair amount of pretty great lakes (no pun intended), but hell, most of our lakes here freeze over for a few months out of the year.
TxDOT to prepare Central Texas highways for possible freezing temperatures
WACO, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation crews will treat highways in the Waco district with a brine solution ahead of possible freezing temperatures beginning Monday, according to a TxDOT news release. The brine lowers the freezing point of moisture on the road to help prevent ice from forming.
North Louisiana families evacuated after train derails
About 130 people in north Louisiana are under a mandatory evacuation Saturday after a train derailed and at least two of the cars involved began leaking hazardous products, state police said. The Union Pacific Railroad train derailment happened about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the town of Keatchie in DeSoto Parish,...
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
Road Safety Tips to Combat Cold Front
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Now is the time to bundle up and take those safety measures on the road as cold and icy weather moves into Central Texas. For those making work or everyday outings in the cold weather this week, preparedness is key to staying safe and in control behind the wheel.
NWS confirms multiple tornadoes in SE Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that there were multiple tornadoes throughout the greater Houston area during Tuesday’s storms. For the detailed report you can visit the NWS website. They will continue to provide updates from the damage assessments over the course of the day.
Cove Police, Fire vehicles involved in collision
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Several collisions on icy roads have already occurred throughout Central Texas – including one involving Copperas Cove Police and Fire units. The Police Department said that one of its vehicles and one fire unit were struck on Monday while both were assisting...
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Texas
Toledo Bend Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Texas. The reservoir was formed in 1969 by building the Toledo Bend Dam on the Sabine River. This massive lake located on the Texas and Louisiana border covers 185,000 acres. It is the largest lake in the southern United States and the fifth largest in the country.
Southeast Texas resident $1 million richer after claiming scratch ticket prize from Texas Lottery
LA PORTE, Texas (KIAH) It may not be Mega Millions, but winning $1 million is no small jackpot and in La Porte, a resident is a big winner today. That resident who elected to remain anonymous has claimed a top prize from winning a scratch ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 40626H, located at 100 W. Nolana Loop, in Pharr.
TX: GRANDMOTHER RIDES OUT TORNADO IN SUV
Texas Is Home to the Dirtiest City in America
Let's face it: keeping things clean is a tough task for anyone. When you get home after a long day of work, it's easy to just let the laundry and dishes pile up, or stack as much trash as you can on the bin before you have to take it out. For some of us, it keeps getting pushed back, and pushed back even further. Then it reaches a point where we just wonder, "how did this get so bad?"
