Read full article on original website
Related
kjas.com
NWS releases report on Tue, Jan 24th tornado outbreak
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued their report on the Tuesday, January 24th tornado outbreak. The tornadoes began in the Houston area, and the line of thunderstorm continued producing cyclones into southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana, which is what this report covers. According to investigators, there were...
kjas.com
Houston man dies in Rose City crash
From Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Interstate Highway 10 service road, .20 miles west of Rose City. The preliminary crash investigation indicates on Jan. 29, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a 2010 Dodge Ram was traveling...
Comments / 0