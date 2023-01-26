Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Three charged by Meridian Police in two 2022 murder cases
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Arrests were made Tuesday in connection with two murders in Meridian in 2022. The Meridian Police Department said its Special Operations Unit assisted the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in making the arrests. Two people were charged for the Dec. 2, 2022, murder of Tywon Lewis....
kicks96news.com
Juvenile Busted for Vehicle Theft
On Saturday, January 28th just after 11 pm, Carthage Police made a traffic stop on a male in a ServPro truck for careless driving on Hwy 35 near Fortune Mart. After some investigating, the driver told the officer that the truck was stolen from Kosciusko. The juvenile was arrested by...
WTOK-TV
Man stabbed in Quitman Monday night
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff Todd Kemp confirms one person has been transported to a Meridian hospital after being stabbed in Quitman. Emergency responders were called to the scene, finding a male lying in the road on North Archusa Avenue in front of A&M Chicken. The victim, who was stabbed in the stomach, was transported by Paratech EMS and was said to be in critical condition. A knife was found near where the stabbing happened.
WTOK-TV
Murder trial underway in Wayne County
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WTOK) - Testimony in a murder trial got underway Tuesday morning in Waynesboro. A jury was seated and opening statements were given Monday in the first-degree murder trial of Eric Holifield. He’s accused of killing his wife, Kimberly, who was missing for days in July of 2020 before...
kicks96news.com
Domestic Disputes and Unknown Trouble in Leake
1:23 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called about unknown trouble at a trailer on Hwy 35. 7:14 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to an unknown trouble call at a residence on Mill Road. 11:02 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a residential alarm on Galie Road. 2:35 p.m....
kicks96news.com
An Accident with Injuries, An Open Door, and Domestic Disputes in Leake
12:04 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to an accident on Union Road with no injuries. 1:37 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked on a residential alarm on Grand Avenue in Lena. 9:13 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a tree down blocking the Natchez Trace near Bell Road.
WTOK-TV
Fatal accident in Kemper County
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff, James Moore, confirmed to News 11 that the Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal wreck that happened at 10:03 A.M. Sunday morning. According to Moore, the crash happened near the intersection of Old Jackson Rd. and Jackson-Stephens Rd. This story will be...
WTOK-TV
Parents of Kennis Croom ask for city’s help in honoring his service
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The parents of fallen Meridian police officer, Kennis Croom, presented plans to the Meridian City Council Tuesday on a way the city could help honor his service. Tracy and Kelvin Croom spoke at a work session to request funding for an event during National Police Week...
WTOK-TV
Updates on North Hills Street discussed at city council work session
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - During the Meridian City Council work session Tuesday, Neel Schaffer Inc. gave an update on preparing the grant application for work to be done on North Hills Street. Gabe Faggard, the Senior Project Manager, said the roadway has deteriorated due to growth in the area. Both...
WTOK-TV
Bridge closed in Lauderdale County
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County has closed a bridge on Pine Springs Road, as of Monday afternoon, due to critical findings during an inspection. Please use alternative routes. According to a Facebook post, Lauderdale County has been working to replace this structure for the past few months. The...
wtva.com
Body found Monday in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness said railroad employees found the body on Monday, Jan. 30 shortly after noon. They found the body in a wooded area between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue, across...
wcbi.com
Railroad workers find body in wooded area in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Railroad workers in Louisville found the body of a young man. Police Chief Sean Holdiness told WCBI the discovery was made about 12:30 on Monday afternoon in a wooded area between Railroad and South Church Avenues. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Crime Scene Unit...
Man sues Jones County sheriff for ‘aggressive’ incident
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man has sued Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin for an alleged aggressive incident that happened on December 31, 2022. The Laurel Leader Call reported 32-year-old Monterian Dotson, of Laurel, claimed Berlin became physically aggressive with him and violated his rights during the incident. Berlin said he was at Lowe’s […]
WDAM-TV
Laurel man claims he was battered by Jones Co. sheriff in federal civil complaint
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin is accused of battering a man in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement Center in Laurel on New Year’s Day according to a federal civil lawsuit. The suit was filed by Monterian Dotson, a Laurel resident,...
wtva.com
Juvenile rescued, 63-year-old still missing following Lauderdale County boating incident
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says one man is missing following a marine-related incident. It happened around 11:20 Saturday morning when a boat struck a bridge piling near the TVA’s Rockpile Boat Ramp on Pickwick Lake in Lauderdale County. ALEA says two people on the boat were thrown overboard.
WTOK-TV
Inmate death under investigation
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - The death of an inmate at the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Jail is under investigation. Kemper County Sheriff James Moore confirmed the death of Austin Parker Jan. 22 at the facility, shortly after the inmate was transferred to Kemper County by the Meridian Police Department. Moore said no...
kicks96news.com
Malicious Mischief and Drug Possession Arrests in Neshoba
ALLAN LAMBERT, 41, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. WESLEY MILES, 25, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $500, $600. ROGER PEARSON, 36, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0. ROVENTAY PEDEN, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000. BRANDON SCOTT...
kicks96news.com
A Woods Fire, Breaking and Entering and a Person Tossed from a Vehicle in Leake
4:58 a.m. – Carthage Police were asked to check out an unknown vehicle sitting in a resident’s driveway on Old Canton Road. 8:18 a.m. – Madden Fire Department was asked to assist EMS at a call on Risher Road. 1:31 p.m. – Ebeneezer Fire Department responded to...
Mississippi man faces life in prison for trafficking heroin
On January 25, 2023, a federal jury convicted a Mississippi man for trafficking heroin in Rankin and Hinds counties during 2017 and 2018. U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca, Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration and Director Steve Maxwell of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics made the announcement.
wcbi.com
Search continues for Montevious Goss in Louisville
LOUSIVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been just over two weeks since the disappearance of a teen in Louisville. Montevious Goss has not been seen since January 11, 2023. Law enforcement and the family believe they are making steps in the right direction to get him home. “We don’t...
Comments / 1