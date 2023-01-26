Read full article on original website
Some states have legal limits on how many times you can be married. I had always heard that you could only be legally married seven times in Texas. If you are like me and have never been married at my age, I have nothing to worry about. I have recently learned that is not true. According to Texas law, you can be married as many times as you want. There is no legal amount of times a person could get married. Even though there is no limit on the number of times you can get married, however, there are restrictions when it comes to marriage.
