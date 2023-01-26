Read full article on original website
4 families displaced after fire at west central Fresno apartment complex
Four families are having to find a temporary place to stay after a fire at a west central Fresno apartment complex.
Vacant central Fresno event venue destroyed by fire, cause under investigation
The fire broke out just before midnight at the Fagbule Glass House on Shields between Blackstone and Highway 41.
KMJ
Taunting Driver Leads 9 Officers, CHP Helicopter On Chase Through Fresno, Tulare County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now in custody following a lengthy chase involving nine officers and a helicopter through both Fresno and Tulare County. According to the California Highway Patrol, an over tried to pull over a driver Monday afternoon for speeding in an SUV near Easton.
KMJ
Officer Airlifted To CRMC After Pinned Between Two Vehicles
FISH CAMP, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — An officer is back at home recovering after being pinned between vehicles in Fish Camp near Tenaya Lodge. According to the California Highway Patrol, an officer was responding to a multi-vehicle crash in the area and was helping drivers outside his vehicle. That’s when,...
KMJ
Driver Arrested For Suspected DUI After Crashing Into Hydrant, Power Pole
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A driver was arrested Sunday after officers say they crashed into a water hydrant and power pole near Belmont and De Wolf in Fresno. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were called just before 3:30 p.m. after learning that a driver in a BMW M4 had crashed after speeding in the area.
CHP officer injured in crash near Yosemite's south entrance
A California Highway Patrol officer is home and recovering after getting pinned between two vehicles.
KMJ
Selma Police Officer Has Died in Shooting, Suspect in Custody Says Fresno Sheriff
4:20PM UPDATE: The Selma Police Department has confirmed the officer involved in Tuesday’s shooting has died from his injuries after being taken to Community Regional Medical Center. UPDATE: Please let the community know that families can pickup students at Eric White Elementary near Almond and Mitchell Streets. Mitchell Street...
CHP: K9 sniffs out 50lbs of fentanyl in Fresno traffic stop
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old man was arrested for several alleged drug-related charges after officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Fresno said they seized more than 200,000 pills of fentanyl during a traffic stop. Officials say on Friday, Jan. 27 around 12:17 p.m. a Central Division K9 officer and his canine partner […]
WATCH: Abandoned Fresno church destroyed by fire
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An abandoned church in Fresno was destroyed by flames on Friday, officials with the Fresno Fire Department announced. Officials say, on Friday at 12:49 a.m. Fresno firefighters arrived at a small, boarded-up church located at 274 N Orchard Street that was already heavily involved in flames. Fresno Fire officials say crews […]
The Goshen homicides: what we know so far after 6 killed in shooting
TULARE COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux provided an update Monday afternoon on the Goshen homicide case in which six people lost their lives in an early-morning shooting. Here is what we know so far. According to Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, on January 16 at 3:38 a.m. the Tulare County Sheriff’s […]
One person dies, two injured following fatal crash in Visalia
One person has died and two more are injured following a car crash at the intersection of Ben Maddox Street and Douglas Avenue in Visalia.
WANTED: Man who shot at children vandalizing his Tulare home, police say
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who police say shot at children who were vandalizing his home is now wanted by Tulare Police, according to department officials. On Tuesday at around 4:15 p.m., officers say they responded to the 400 block of South E Street in Tulare for a report of a disturbance. They arrived […]
Tulare County sheriff calls for death penalty in Goshen shooting that killed 6
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is calling for the death penalty for those responsible for the murders of six people in Goshen.
sierranewsonline.com
Traffic Alert: Hwy 41 And Yosemite Springs Parkway Collision
YOSEMITE LAKES—The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is reporting a traffic collision has taken place on Highway 41 near Yosemite Springs Parkway. The incident is reportedly a head-on collision with 3 vehicles involved. Injuries are unknown at this time, and an ambulance is en route. There is some lane blockage, so please avoid the area if possible.
Madera man arrested following illegal firearm found during traffic stop
Madera police took an illegal firearm off the streets during a traffic stop Saturday night.
Police searching for man who stabbed another man in the neck in Central Fresno
The stabbing happened just before 9 p.m. Friday in front of a convenience store on Fresno Street near Belmont Avenue.
Missing man found dead in Madera County, deputies say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 21-year-old Christopher Alvarez was found dead Tuesday after being reported missing that same day. Deputies say Alvarez was reported missing Tuesday after not reporting to work. That day, authorities say his car was found abandoned near Highway 145 and Highway 41. Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances and manner of […]
Over 7,000 gang members and associates are in Tulare County, sheriff says
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Monday afternoon’s update on the six homicides in Goshen earlier this month, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux revealed more on the cartel and gang activity in Tulare County said to be connected with the investigation. Sheriff Boudreaux said there are two identified cartels that are actively involved in California. […]
Visalia Police searching for person responsible for deadly shooting in 2020
Visalia Police need your help to track down the person responsible for a deadly shooting in 2020.
Huge plume of smoke visible near U.S. Mexico Border
You may have noticed a ginormous plume of smoke near Otay Mesa Saturday.
