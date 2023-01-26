ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KMJ

Officer Airlifted To CRMC After Pinned Between Two Vehicles

FISH CAMP, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — An officer is back at home recovering after being pinned between vehicles in Fish Camp near Tenaya Lodge. According to the California Highway Patrol, an officer was responding to a multi-vehicle crash in the area and was helping drivers outside his vehicle. That’s when,...
FISH CAMP, CA
KMJ

Driver Arrested For Suspected DUI After Crashing Into Hydrant, Power Pole

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A driver was arrested Sunday after officers say they crashed into a water hydrant and power pole near Belmont and De Wolf in Fresno. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were called just before 3:30 p.m. after learning that a driver in a BMW M4 had crashed after speeding in the area.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Selma Police Officer Has Died in Shooting, Suspect in Custody Says Fresno Sheriff

4:20PM UPDATE: The Selma Police Department has confirmed the officer involved in Tuesday’s shooting has died from his injuries after being taken to Community Regional Medical Center. UPDATE: Please let the community know that families can pickup students at Eric White Elementary near Almond and Mitchell Streets. Mitchell Street...
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: K9 sniffs out 50lbs of fentanyl in Fresno traffic stop

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old man was arrested for several alleged drug-related charges after officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Fresno said they seized more than 200,000 pills of fentanyl during a traffic stop. Officials say on Friday, Jan. 27 around 12:17 p.m. a Central Division K9 officer and his canine partner […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Abandoned Fresno church destroyed by fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An abandoned church in Fresno was destroyed by flames on Friday, officials with the Fresno Fire Department announced. Officials say, on Friday at 12:49 a.m. Fresno firefighters arrived at a small, boarded-up church located at 274 N Orchard Street that was already heavily involved in flames. Fresno Fire officials say crews […]
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Traffic Alert: Hwy 41 And Yosemite Springs Parkway Collision

YOSEMITE LAKES—The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is reporting a traffic collision has taken place on Highway 41 near Yosemite Springs Parkway. The incident is reportedly a head-on collision with 3 vehicles involved. Injuries are unknown at this time, and an ambulance is en route. There is some lane blockage, so please avoid the area if possible.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing man found dead in Madera County, deputies say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 21-year-old Christopher Alvarez was found dead Tuesday after being reported missing that same day. Deputies say Alvarez was reported missing Tuesday after not reporting to work. That day, authorities say his car was found abandoned near Highway 145 and Highway 41. Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances and manner of […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Over 7,000 gang members and associates are in Tulare County, sheriff says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Monday afternoon’s update on the six homicides in Goshen earlier this month, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux revealed more on the cartel and gang activity in Tulare County said to be connected with the investigation. Sheriff Boudreaux said there are two identified cartels that are actively involved in California. […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy