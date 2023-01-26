New Salad Restaurant Will Grow Its Fare in the Grove
Like so many during the pandemic, Josh Smith picked up a new hobby. He began growing vegetables. Then he noticed something a little surprising: They tasted better than what he was used to picking up in stores. A lot better, actually.
That got him thinking about an entirely new type of restaurant, one that would blow away those salad bar joints popular across the U.S. One that would serve incredibly fresh vegetables — so fresh, in fact, that they would be picked and then make their way immediately to customers' plates.
"If you had a salad with those kinds of greens — that are grown and harvested within minutes — everyone would be eating salads," Smith says. "I wanted to find a way to bring that to people."
That was two years ago, and now Smith's resulting concept, Neon Greens , is set to launch this summer in the Grove at 4176 Manchester Avenue — the former home of Rise Coffee House.
Neon Greens will grow hydroponic greens in the lot next to the building, a 1,200-square-foot agriculture facility that will house two modular farms. Each will have the capacity to produce about three acres worth of lettuce. There will also be a processing room where the agricultural team will plant, harvest and wash the produce.
Customers will be able to look into this space as they dine and see the lettuces being brought in on a conveyor system over their heads.
"As a customer you will be part of the process; you'll be immersed in it, and you will have a vantage point unlike anyone else in a modern restaurant today," Smith says. "You will see the whole thing from seed to plate."
Neon Greens' menu will have 10 regular salads and three rotating ones, including one rotating collaboration with a local chef. There will also be two soups, one seasonal and the other a broth-based soup using vegetables that can't otherwise be used for the salads. For the sweet side, Neon Greens will sell soft-serve ice cream, with plans to feature an infused flavor such as a shiso or lemon verbena.
"People want to know where their food comes from," Smith says. "They want to know who grows it, they want to see it, they want to touch it. ... I'm so excited by that, and I just want to be part of that revolution."
Though Smith is a St. Louis native, at first glance Neon Greens is an unlikely concept for him to have started. For one, his background is not in food. St. Louisans might have come across his work — in scenic and lighting design for theater, film and television — on Broadway, on shows such as the Flight Attendant or Russian Doll , and in town at Opera Theatre of St. Louis.
But Smith says design and restaurants are more alike than you might think. Designing a menu and designing a space are both about sharing ideas and hospitality and getting the right team of people together.
It was important to Smith that he launch Neon Greens in his hometown, which seemed to check all the different boxes for a good city to pilot the concept.
"Better yet, I was able to be close to home, close to family and bring something to the city that that brought me up," he says.
