Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nwestiowa.com
Souper meal benefits Whispering Heights
ROCK VALLEY—Soups were on for Whispering Heights, bringing in $9,300 for the long-term care facility in Rock Valley. Around 250 people raised spoons and funds at the soup supper Wednesday, Jan. 25. Director of nursing Alisa DeKam organized the benefit hosted in the Parkview Event Center. “The people we...
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County Conservation talks management plans
SUTHERLAND—The O’Brien County Conservation Board heard strategic planning recommendations for three properties at a special session on Jan. 5. Director Travis Scott and operations supervisor Mark Wilson recommended management actions and addressed concerns associated with the Mill Creek Wildlife Area, Litka Wildlife Area and Weale Wildlife Area. Mill...
nwestiowa.com
Homelessness and housing: Part 1
REGIONAL—The most visible story of N’West Iowa is one of healthy communities, thriving families and economic vitality. However, there is a less visible story unfolding in the region’s communities, too. According to Orange City resident Kim Scorza, executive director of the Crittenton Center in Sioux City, that shadow story includes people — some of them children — who have no home.
nwestiowa.com
Bob Brodersen, 72, Paullina
PAULLINA—Robert “Bob” Eugene Brodersen, 72, Paullina, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Orange City Area Health Center. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb, 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Paullina. Burial will be at a later date at Prairie View Cemetery near Paullina. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, with family present 6-7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina.
nwestiowa.com
Betty Hoger, 92, Paullina
PAULLINA—Elizabeth “Betty” J. Hoger, 92, Paullina, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at her residence. Service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Paullina. Burial will be at Prairie View Cemetery near Paullina. Visitation with family present will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina.
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien Conservation Board mandates time clocks
SUTHERLAND—Even with no birds present, feathers got ruffled at the start of the regular O’Brien County Conservation Board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11 over the issue of how to keep track of employee work time. During old business, board chair Tom Konz proposed requiring all employees to clock...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon council to finish budget talks
SHELDON—Four hours over two days wasn’t enough time to finish the 2023-24 fiscal year budget so the Sheldon City Council will try and wrap up talks during its regular meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, in the Sheldon Community Services Center. The council is usually able to...
nwestiowa.com
Car in snow pile leads to arrest of OWI
SIOUX CENTER—A 23-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 9:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, failure to maintain control of his vehicle, possession of an open container of alcohol and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Maynor Gudiel Morales...
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County supervisors hear from EMA
PRIMGHAR—Some O’Brien County communities may receive an increase in funding toward emergency medical services expenses and all will receive funding for equipment if the board of supervisors approves requests for the next fiscal year. County emergency management agency coordinator Jared Johnson appeared before the supervisors Tuesday, Jan. 10,...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man violates contact order
SIOUX CENTER—A 29-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrested of Rafael Maldonado stemmed from him contacting a woman he is not to have contact with and asking for her to pick him up from a bar, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Le Mars man arrested for OWI near Sibley
SIBLEY—A 20-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 5:10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, near Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control of his vehicle. The arrest of Matthew Dean Hicks stemmed from a deputy finding a 2013 Ford Focus in the...
nwestiowa.com
Worthington man charged for public intox
SIOUX CENTER—A 33-year-old Worthington, MN, man was arrested about 2:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise. The arrest of Javier Antonio Guzman stemmed from a report from a store owner that Guzman was being loud and rowdy in...
nwestiowa.com
Car in ditch leads to arrest for OWI, pot
ROCK RAPIDS—A 39-year-old Jasper, MN, man was arrested about 12:20 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open container of alcohol and failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
nwestiowa.com
Hull man arrested on OWI charge in Hull
HULL—A 32-year-old Hull man was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Brian James Verwolf stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan for failing to use its turn signal at the intersection of Railroad Street and Main Street in Hull, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley teenager cited for THC vape pipe
SIBLEY—A 19-year-old Sibley resident was cited about 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The citing of Marcos Jesus Vega-Cervantes stemmed from the stop of a 2020 Hyundai Elantra for not dimming its lights on Fifth Street at the Golf View Drive intersection in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for meth, more at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 32-year-old Jasper, MN, woman was arrested about 3:55 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on charges of manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to affix a drug stamp at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
nwestiowa.com
Arrested for assault, criminal mischief
HOSPERS—A 26-year-old Worthington, MN, man was arrested Friday, Jan. 27, in Hospers on charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and second-degree criminal mischief. The arrest of Obdulio Eduardo Lopez Vail stemmed from two separate incidents at Premium Iowa Pork in Hospers, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for OWI, meth, pipe
SHELDON—A 52-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 10:55 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Kannon Lee Russell stemmed from a report of him being slumped...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man jailed on marijuana warrant
SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about noon Friday, Jan. 27, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The arrest of Jonathan Jay Koerselman stemmed from a bag containing marijuana plant material found sitting on top of his dresser during...
nwestiowa.com
Archer couple arrested after altercation
ARCHER—Two rural Archer residents face charges following a domestic altercation about 7:55 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. The arrest of 37-year-old Jeffrey Thomas Ruther and 34-year-old Brittney Jean Wagenaar stemmed from an incident at their residence at 3451 Oriole Ave. about two miles north of Archer, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0