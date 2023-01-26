Emma Roberts Addresses Rumors ‘Scream Queens’ Costar Lea Michele Can’t Read … Sort Of

The bizarre Lea Michele illiteracy rumor is one for the history books. And after her former Scream Queens costar Emma Roberts’ recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen , the rumor is sure to continue.

Just a couple days ahead of the premiere of her new film Maybe I Do , Roberts joined host Andy Cohen and Kelly Ripa on WWHL Tuesday (Jan. 24), where she was asked to share what she thinks is the “biggest misconception” about the Glee star in a fan-submitted video.

Cohen was the first to bring up the reading rumors, which have been circulating for years and have newly resurfaced following Michele’s recent success playing Fanny Brice in Broadway’s Funny Girl revival. Roberts laughed off the question, but never actually stated firmly that she believes the rumors to be false.

“I mean, we’ve not been in a book club together,” she joked.

Then, Ripa chimed in with, “Why is reading so important, godd–n it,” to which Roberts simply shouted, “Guys! No.”

Michele herself has addressed the illiteracy rumors a few times, both jokingly and seriously. In September, she posted a TikTok poking fun at her supposed inability to read social media comments, and prior to that, she brushed off the gossip by telling The New York Times , “I went to Glee every single day; I knew my lines every single day.”

“And then there’s a rumor online that I can’t read or write? It’s sad. It really is,” she added. “I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn’t be the case.”

In other news, Roberts also chatted with Cohen and Ripa about getting to see Michele perform in Funny Girl in October. “I was crying at the end,” she gushed. “I’m just so happy for her, she’s so down to earth and so talented. She just deserves everything she’s getting with all the Funny Girl praise and I couldn’t be happier. Truly.”

Watch Emma Roberts talk about Lea Michele below: