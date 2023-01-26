ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookeland, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kjas.com

Grand Jury indicts Newton man on timber theft charges

The Texas A&M Forest Service has announced that a Newton man has been indicted by a Grand Jury on allegations that he took timber from two different properties and then sold it to a sawmill. The report says 42-year-old Brian Christopher Martin is charged with two counts of Unauthorized Harvest...
NEWTON, TX
kjas.com

Deputies investigating burglary at Angelina Grocery

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at Angelina Grocery, on Highway 63 West. According to department spokeswoman Karli Cherry, deputies responded to a burglary alarm at the business at about 1:30 Monday morning and arrived to find an open door and several cartons of cigarettes and lottery tickets had been taken.
KFDM-TV

Grand jury indicts Newton County man for unauthorized harvest of timber

Newton County — Texas A&M Forest Service - A Newton County a man has been indicted by a grand jury on two counts of unauthorized harvest of timber. Brian Christopher Martin, 42, of Newton, is accused of acquiring timber from two properties in Newton County and selling it to a sawmill without the owners’ knowledge.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Woman arrested in relation to fatal crash in September of 2022

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Department reports that a woman has been arrested in connection to a fatal crash that occurred in September of 2022. The crash occurred on LA Highway 6 in the Toledo Town Community and claimed the life of 21-year-old Joseph “JoJo” Hogan, of Hemphill, and severely injured his girlfriend and three children. Troopers said Denise Martone Stacy, 52, was driving a 2016 GMC Acadia westbound when she crossed the center-line and collided head-on with a 2016 Cadillac CTS.
SABINE PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

$150K of copper stolen from Dequincy warehouse

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - A large amount of copper was stolen from an unoccupied warehouse near the DeQuincy Industrial Airpark, authorities said. The amount of stolen wire - and the damage done to remove the wire - is estimated to be more than $150,000, though that may be a low estimate, according to Major Jerry Bell, chief of detectives with the DeQuincy Police Department.
DEQUINCY, LA
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Jan 30th, 2023

MISSING PERSON- JOSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

JaccBoyWorld gang member pleads guilty to murder of Lufkin teen

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An accused member of the Lufkin-affiliated gang JaccBoyWorld pleaded guilty to murder and multiple other charges in an Angelina County court on Friday. D’Corian Haywood, 21, of Lufkin, pleaded guilty to charges of murder, deadly conduct, and three counts of evading arrest. Haywood is one of three people charged in the Jan. 18, 2022 shooting death of Damarion Glenn. Others indicted are Zaccheuas Albro and Lazarian Roberson, both of Lufkin.
LUFKIN, TX
East Texas News

Corpus man sentenced to 30 years in prison

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A Corpus Christi man who evaded capture was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last week. Manuel Cabrera, 27, accepted a plea deal with the Tyler County District Attorney’s Office on charges of evading...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
kjas.com

Thousands of partiers caused problems in Polk County

Polk County Today is reporting that a weekend gathering of approximately 4,000 people in a small community 25 miles northwest of Woodville has left Polk County officials to deal with the aftermath, including a damaged road. Meanwhile, nearby residents complained about the noise during the event and the mess left behind.
POLK COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Stolen items still being recovered after crime ring cracked

Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Wednesday that numerous stolen items are still being recovered after deputies recently cracked a crime ring that had been operating in this area. According to Duncan, some of the latest discoveries included stolen engines, tools, and even a travel trailer.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Lufkin crews respond to structure fire, issue warning on space heaters

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - At 8:37 a.m., Lufkin Fire was called to the 2100 block of Copeland to a report of a shed fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze, preventing it from spreading to any nearby homes or structures, according to a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
LUFKIN, TX
LoneStar 92

17 Texas Children Have Now Gone Missing In 2023

We are not even a whole month into the new year and an additional 17 children and young adults have gone missing in Texas. These children and young adults are someone's entire life. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is here to get the word out about these...
LUFKIN, TX
kogt.com

NWS Maps Tornadoes Path

The National Weather Service office in Lake Charles Louisiana has conducted January 24 storm surveys across Jefferson & Orange counties in Southeast Texas, Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes in Southwest Louisiana, with the survey results below. Survey Summary:. An EF-1 tornado touched down just south of Highway 73, and tracked into...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Texas

Toledo Bend Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Texas. The reservoir was formed in 1969 by building the Toledo Bend Dam on the Sabine River. This massive lake located on the Texas and Louisiana border covers 185,000 acres. It is the largest lake in the southern United States and the fifth largest in the country.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy