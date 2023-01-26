Read full article on original website
Related
kjas.com
Grand Jury indicts Newton man on timber theft charges
The Texas A&M Forest Service has announced that a Newton man has been indicted by a Grand Jury on allegations that he took timber from two different properties and then sold it to a sawmill. The report says 42-year-old Brian Christopher Martin is charged with two counts of Unauthorized Harvest...
kjas.com
Deputies investigating burglary at Angelina Grocery
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at Angelina Grocery, on Highway 63 West. According to department spokeswoman Karli Cherry, deputies responded to a burglary alarm at the business at about 1:30 Monday morning and arrived to find an open door and several cartons of cigarettes and lottery tickets had been taken.
KFDM-TV
Grand jury indicts Newton County man for unauthorized harvest of timber
Newton County — Texas A&M Forest Service - A Newton County a man has been indicted by a grand jury on two counts of unauthorized harvest of timber. Brian Christopher Martin, 42, of Newton, is accused of acquiring timber from two properties in Newton County and selling it to a sawmill without the owners’ knowledge.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 23, 2023 – January 29, 2023
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 23, 2023 – January 29, 2023. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 13, 2023, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of January 23, 2023 – January 29, 2023.
kjas.com
Woman arrested in relation to fatal crash in September of 2022
The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Department reports that a woman has been arrested in connection to a fatal crash that occurred in September of 2022. The crash occurred on LA Highway 6 in the Toledo Town Community and claimed the life of 21-year-old Joseph “JoJo” Hogan, of Hemphill, and severely injured his girlfriend and three children. Troopers said Denise Martone Stacy, 52, was driving a 2016 GMC Acadia westbound when she crossed the center-line and collided head-on with a 2016 Cadillac CTS.
kjas.com
Sheriff asks for help in finding man who stole catalytic convertor
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman and his deputies are asking for help in identifying and locating a man who they say is responsible for the theft of a catalytic convertor from a vehicle on the south side of town. Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said a camera located at the home...
KPLC TV
$150K of copper stolen from Dequincy warehouse
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - A large amount of copper was stolen from an unoccupied warehouse near the DeQuincy Industrial Airpark, authorities said. The amount of stolen wire - and the damage done to remove the wire - is estimated to be more than $150,000, though that may be a low estimate, according to Major Jerry Bell, chief of detectives with the DeQuincy Police Department.
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Jan 30th, 2023
MISSING PERSON- JOSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
kjas.com
ATM stolen in Jasper, possible parts of it found in NW Jasper County
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan says parts of an automatic teller machine discovered on Saturday afternoon could possibly be from an ATM that was stolen the night before in Jasper. Jasper Police Lieutenant Garrett Foster said the ATM was stolen from a game room near the...
VIDEO: Shelby County officials asking for public help in identifying alleged burglars
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are asking for help in identifying individuals involved in a burglary. According to Shelby County officials, the crime took place on Jan. 29 at James Grocery at approximately 3:30 a.m. and officials are asking for people who reside in that area to check […]
KLTV
JaccBoyWorld gang member pleads guilty to murder of Lufkin teen
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An accused member of the Lufkin-affiliated gang JaccBoyWorld pleaded guilty to murder and multiple other charges in an Angelina County court on Friday. D’Corian Haywood, 21, of Lufkin, pleaded guilty to charges of murder, deadly conduct, and three counts of evading arrest. Haywood is one of three people charged in the Jan. 18, 2022 shooting death of Damarion Glenn. Others indicted are Zaccheuas Albro and Lazarian Roberson, both of Lufkin.
East Texas News
Corpus man sentenced to 30 years in prison
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A Corpus Christi man who evaded capture was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last week. Manuel Cabrera, 27, accepted a plea deal with the Tyler County District Attorney’s Office on charges of evading...
Contractor wanted after allegedly scamming elderly Polk County woman out of $28k
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A contractor out of Kingwood has allegedly scammed a Polk County elderly woman out of $28,000. According to Polk County officials, Jose Karim Garza-Gonzalez is under investigation after having an elderly woman pay him $28,000 up front and never returning to finish or even start the job he was paid […]
kjas.com
Thousands of partiers caused problems in Polk County
Polk County Today is reporting that a weekend gathering of approximately 4,000 people in a small community 25 miles northwest of Woodville has left Polk County officials to deal with the aftermath, including a damaged road. Meanwhile, nearby residents complained about the noise during the event and the mess left behind.
kjas.com
Stolen items still being recovered after crime ring cracked
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Wednesday that numerous stolen items are still being recovered after deputies recently cracked a crime ring that had been operating in this area. According to Duncan, some of the latest discoveries included stolen engines, tools, and even a travel trailer.
KLTV
Lufkin crews respond to structure fire, issue warning on space heaters
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - At 8:37 a.m., Lufkin Fire was called to the 2100 block of Copeland to a report of a shed fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene and quickly extinguished the blaze, preventing it from spreading to any nearby homes or structures, according to a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
17 Texas Children Have Now Gone Missing In 2023
We are not even a whole month into the new year and an additional 17 children and young adults have gone missing in Texas. These children and young adults are someone's entire life. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is here to get the word out about these...
kogt.com
NWS Maps Tornadoes Path
The National Weather Service office in Lake Charles Louisiana has conducted January 24 storm surveys across Jefferson & Orange counties in Southeast Texas, Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes in Southwest Louisiana, with the survey results below. Survey Summary:. An EF-1 tornado touched down just south of Highway 73, and tracked into...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Texas
Toledo Bend Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Texas. The reservoir was formed in 1969 by building the Toledo Bend Dam on the Sabine River. This massive lake located on the Texas and Louisiana border covers 185,000 acres. It is the largest lake in the southern United States and the fifth largest in the country.
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
Comments / 0