Portland, ME

WMTW

Train causing delays, heavy traffic in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Heavy traffic can be seen on Brighton Avenue in Portland as Greater Portland Metro reports delays. Officials say several METRO routes are delayed due to a stopped train, including Routes 5 and the Husky Line on Brighton Avenue, as well as Routes 1, 4, and 9B on Congress Street.
PORTLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 158 calls for service for the period of Jan. 24 to Jan. 31. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 739 calls for service. Allison Chase, 45, of Jefferson was issued a summons Jan. 25 for Assault, on Village Street, Jefferson, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
WGME

Standish man pleads guilty to attempting to send obscene images to child

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Standish man faces up to a decade behind bars for sending lewd images of himself to a person he thought was an 11-year-old girl. The U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine, says 36-year-old John Wilson pleaded guilty on Monday to a federal charge of attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor.
STANDISH, ME
WMTW

90-year-old bridge between Topsham, Brunswick to be replaced

The all-clear has been given to replace the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Topsham and Brunswick. Work on the bridge could begin this spring after the Maine Department of Transportation was told the best solution would be to replace the 90-year-old bridge. The new bridge will have sidewalks on both...
BRUNSWICK, ME
92 Moose

Lizzy Gets Into Verbal Altercation at Local Drive Thru

Let's talk about drive-thrus, shall we? Yesterday I ordered something on my mobile app and proceeded to the drive thru, happily. Mobile order makes it easy for you to arrive at the spot and just grab your food or drink of choice. You pay ahead on the app and place your order and it's ready for you the moment you arrive. It makes it so convenient for me as I am always in a rush to get to my destination.
LEWISTON, ME
103.7 WCYY

Why Are There Two Burlington Stores One Mile Apart in South Portland, Maine?

In larger cities, it's not uncommon to find multiple locations of a business within the city limits. Even midsized cities might find the same grocery store, pharmacy, coffee purveyor, or fast food chain available in multiple spots to satisfy demand. What is uncommon is for a big box store to have multiple locations barely over a mile from one another. But that's what has been going on in South Portland with Burlington.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Warming shelters to open in Maine as bitter cold arrives for the weekend

PORTLAND, Maine — With dangerously cold weather expected Friday night and Saturday morning, warming shelters are already being planned in several Maine communities. Maine's Total Weather team says wind chills could reach 30 to 40 degrees below zero Saturday morning, if not colder. Portland. First Parish Church, 425 Congress...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine Medical Center ends capital campaign that exceeded expectations

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center has announced the end of a fundraising campaign that began in 2016 to expand its facilities, primarily in Portland, and help grow the state's medical workforce. The seven-year capital campaign paid for the construction of new buildings creating dozens of new hospital beds.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Officials ask compost caper to stop dumping tomatoes, onions across Bath

BATH, Maine — A compost caper has been dumping fruits and vegetables across Bath, and now Parks and Recreation officials in the city would like that person to stop. Bath Parks and Recreation posted a photo on Monday on their Facebook page of tomatoes and onions left outside a cemetery.
BATH, ME

