WMTW
Portland Police: Burglar caught dragging safe through snow in suitcase
PORTLAND, Maine — A man was arrested after authorities say he was caught dragging a safe in a suitcase through the snow in Portland. Officials were called to Exchange Street for a burglar alarm around 6:51 a.m. Monday morning. When they arrived, officials say they spotted Joseph Call, of...
WPFO
Portland police say they are seeing rise in guns stolen from vehicles
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police say they're seeing a rise in car burglaries and guns stolen from vehicles. Police say car burglaries are up 77 percent compared to this time last year. They say they've taken reports of three guns stolen over just a few weeks and two of them...
WMTW
Train causing delays, heavy traffic in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Heavy traffic can be seen on Brighton Avenue in Portland as Greater Portland Metro reports delays. Officials say several METRO routes are delayed due to a stopped train, including Routes 5 and the Husky Line on Brighton Avenue, as well as Routes 1, 4, and 9B on Congress Street.
Portland city leaders respond to fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Mayor Kate Snyder, Interim City Manager Danielle West, and Interim Police Chief Heath Gorham issued a statement Monday in response to the murder of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man from Memphis, died on Jan. 10 after he was allegedly beaten...
WMTW
Police in Lisbon ask for public's help to investigate after shots fired
LISBON, Maine — Police in Lisbon are asking residents for help following a shooting on Sunday night. Lisbon Police say they responded to a report of gunshots on Main Street between Sparsam and Huston Streets in Lisbon Falls at around 7:45 p.m. Officers were not able to find anyone...
penbaypilot.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 158 calls for service for the period of Jan. 24 to Jan. 31. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 739 calls for service. Allison Chase, 45, of Jefferson was issued a summons Jan. 25 for Assault, on Village Street, Jefferson, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
WGME
Standish man pleads guilty to attempting to send obscene images to child
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Standish man faces up to a decade behind bars for sending lewd images of himself to a person he thought was an 11-year-old girl. The U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine, says 36-year-old John Wilson pleaded guilty on Monday to a federal charge of attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor.
WMTW
90-year-old bridge between Topsham, Brunswick to be replaced
The all-clear has been given to replace the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Topsham and Brunswick. Work on the bridge could begin this spring after the Maine Department of Transportation was told the best solution would be to replace the 90-year-old bridge. The new bridge will have sidewalks on both...
WMTW
Some Portland sidewalks are still covered in snow and ice, five days after a snowstorm
PORTLAND, Maine — With more snow on the way Monday, some Portland sidewalks are still coated in snow and ice from last week's storms; locals have started to express safety concerns. “I've definitely avoided certain routes on my way back from school because I know that particular place is...
Lizzy Gets Into Verbal Altercation at Local Drive Thru
Let's talk about drive-thrus, shall we? Yesterday I ordered something on my mobile app and proceeded to the drive thru, happily. Mobile order makes it easy for you to arrive at the spot and just grab your food or drink of choice. You pay ahead on the app and place your order and it's ready for you the moment you arrive. It makes it so convenient for me as I am always in a rush to get to my destination.
Why Are There Two Burlington Stores One Mile Apart in South Portland, Maine?
In larger cities, it's not uncommon to find multiple locations of a business within the city limits. Even midsized cities might find the same grocery store, pharmacy, coffee purveyor, or fast food chain available in multiple spots to satisfy demand. What is uncommon is for a big box store to have multiple locations barely over a mile from one another. But that's what has been going on in South Portland with Burlington.
Chief medical examiner: Death of Portland man experiencing homelessness ruled a homicide
PORTLAND, Maine — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death of a man whose body was found on Frederic Street off Fore River Parkway last week a homicide. Police responded to a call about a person in need of medical assistance at about 4:40 p.m. on Jan. 18, Portland police spokesperson Maj. Robert Martin said Thursday in a news release.
WMTW
Warming shelters to open in Maine as bitter cold arrives for the weekend
PORTLAND, Maine — With dangerously cold weather expected Friday night and Saturday morning, warming shelters are already being planned in several Maine communities. Maine's Total Weather team says wind chills could reach 30 to 40 degrees below zero Saturday morning, if not colder. Portland. First Parish Church, 425 Congress...
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
WMTW
Maine Medical Center ends capital campaign that exceeded expectations
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center has announced the end of a fundraising campaign that began in 2016 to expand its facilities, primarily in Portland, and help grow the state's medical workforce. The seven-year capital campaign paid for the construction of new buildings creating dozens of new hospital beds.
Advocates call for additional emergency shelter as frigid cold nears
PORTLAND, Maine — A cold blast is expected to bring frigid temperatures to Maine and New England at the end of the week, and it's causing concern for those working with people experiencing homelessness in southern Maine. "Every day we're seeing people come into our community space with really...
WPFO
Police say a traveling gang is responsible for Waldo and York County break-ins
(BDN) -- Police have connected a string of thefts in York from early January to car break-ins at the Waldo County YMCA last December. All are believed to be the work of the Felony Lane Gang, an organized theft ring that emerged in 2015, police said. This comes a month...
WMTW
Officials ask compost caper to stop dumping tomatoes, onions across Bath
BATH, Maine — A compost caper has been dumping fruits and vegetables across Bath, and now Parks and Recreation officials in the city would like that person to stop. Bath Parks and Recreation posted a photo on Monday on their Facebook page of tomatoes and onions left outside a cemetery.
Maine Hidden Gem Only Place in the State Named in Yelp’s Top 100 Pizza Places
There is nothing better than grabbing a slice with the best bubbly crust, raising it to your mouth and taking a bite. The cheese is perfect, the sauce it scrumptious, and the dough is cooked to perfection. Pizza, that's right. Pizza is a traditional staple in all of our diets and has been for centuries.
Owner of Arcadia in Portland Fakes British Accent During TV Interview
Arcadia, the very popular arcade bar on Congress Street in Portland, was host to the best pinball players in Maine in the International Flipper Pinball Associaton's Maine State Pinball Championship. That's a lot of words there, but in simple terms, the best 16 pinball players in Maine, as ranked by...
