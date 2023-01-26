Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
Brightway Insurance, The Clawson Agency opening in U.P.
City of University Place announcement. Spend your lunchtime with the City of University Place – food provided! Plan to join us on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brightway Insurance, The Clawson Agency for a ribbon cutting at their location: 7406 27th St W, Suite 9 in University Place.
KOMO News
118-unit hotel to become enhanced homeless shelter for those in Thurston County
LACEY, Wash. — What was once known as Days Inn on Quinault Drive NE in Lacey will become an enhanced shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Thurston County after the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) purchased the building. "With purchase of the Days Inn in Lacey we have a...
The Suburban Times
Pierce College Students Partner with Clover Park Rotary for Prairie Restoration
Submitted by Clover Park Rotary. Friday, January 27, 2023, a group of students from Pierce College joined the Clover Park Rotary to begin the replanting of native wildflowers in the South Sound Wildlife area. Local students and service organizations have spent the past 3 years removing the invasive Scotch broom from the prairie area located along Phillips Rd in Lakewood to begin restoring the prairie to its natural state.
The Suburban Times
Health Department monitoring Tacoma woman with tuberculosis
TACOMA, Wash.—Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department is monitoring a case of active tuberculosis (TB) in a woman in Tacoma. She has declined to take medication. We are working with her and her family to try to persuade her to get the treatment she needs to help cure the TB so she can protect herself and others.
thetacomaledger.com
The great Tacoma Monkeyshine hunt
This week, Tacoma residents will search for elusive Monkeyshines for the 20th year. It’s that time of year again when Tacoma residents will be out and about hunting for elusive Monkeyshines. This year will mark the 20th year that Tacoma glass artists have kept with the tradition, hiding glass ornaments such as medallions and floats marked with the zodiac animal that corresponds with the Lunar New Year.
The Suburban Times
Public Hearing – Landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board
City of Lakewood announcement. The City of Lakewood Landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM. The City of Lakewood Landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board has received an application requesting a type II certificate of appropriateness for the proposed interior/exterior work and 2nd story addition to the Carriage House associated with the historic Lakewold Gardens property located at 12317 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW, Lakewood, WA 98498. The application was received on December 14, 2022 from Gerald Eysaman on behalf of Susan Warner, Executive Director of Lakewold Gardens. The project files are available upon request from the City of Lakewood Development Services Department. The Board’s review of the certificate of appropriateness will be based on the record made at the public hearing and no further right to present evidence or comment will be provided.
KCRHA proposes $11.5 billion plan to end homelessness in King County
KING COUNTY, Wash — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) released a draft plan that calls for $25.5 billion over five years to end homeless in King County. They are asking for feedback on the draft, which the public can provide by going to this link. Initially, $8...
The Suburban Times
Proposed Moratorium on Underground Storage Tanks, Metal Recycling and Auto Wrecking within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma Planning and Development Services Department has scheduled a public information meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, February 2 on ZOOM to provide information about a proposed moratorium on underground storage tanks, metal recycling and auto wrecking within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District.
The Suburban Times
Spring Fair Photography Competition
Submitted by Debbie Klosowski. Display your images and compete for cash prizes and awards at the annual Tacoma Photographic Society Spring Fair Photography Competition held at the Washington State Fairgrounds in Puyallup on April 13-16 and 20-23. Any amateur photographer who derives less than 50% of their income from photography...
q13fox.com
Resource fair in Tacoma connects people experiencing homelessness to services
The fair offered connections to housing, medical care, job opportunities, legal support, laundry services, insurance enrollment, veterans affairs, and more. Project Homeless Connect, through Associated Ministries, has hosted the fair since 2018.
KOMO News
Dozens protest opening of opioid treatment center in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of people in Lynnwood protested Sunday against a new opioid treatment center opening in their city, claiming they never had a say before the state signed off on the license. But, the health care operator insists it will be transparent about security and how it operates.
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Police Department Launches Safe Place Initiative
Tacoma Police Department announcement. Tacoma, Wash. – As part of ongoing efforts to respond to, investigate and address hate crimes, the Tacoma Police Department has joined more than 275 other law enforcement agencies to launch a Safe Place Initiative. “Tacoma is a compassionate and welcoming city, and the Safe...
I'm a Seattle native and 'equity' is destroying my once beautiful, thriving city
Seattle is obsessed with "equity," the centerpiece of diversity, equity, and inclusion. As a result, the once lovely and livable Emerald City has lost its shine.
tinyhousetalk.com
Adorable Bungalow with Land for Sale Bremerton, WA
The biggest struggle with tiny homes on wheels is finding a place to park them — this adorable bungalow solves that problem! Built on a foundation, this home has its own quaint fenced-in yard in Bremerton, WA. It’s for sale for $270,000 — hardly inexpensive, but you get a...
The Suburban Times
Black Art & Black Artist Exhibit Opens Feb. 21 in The Gallery at TCC
Tacoma Community College announcement. This February, Tacoma Community College (TCC), the Tacoma Urban League, The City of Tacoma, and the Pierce County Black Collective are proud to present a special exhibit showcasing Black art and Black artists in The Gallery at TCC. Featuring more than 15 regional artists, the exhibit explores themes related to Black culture, identity, and society. In addition, the exhibit features opportunities for community members to interact with local artists and their work.
'So full of life:' Hundreds remember the Cox family in candlelight vigil
TUMWATER, Wash. — Investigators continue their search for answers after a house fire in Thurston County resulted in the deaths of two parents and three of their children earlier this month. Meanwhile, the tight-knit, heartbroken community poured into the stadium at Tumwater High School for a candlelight vigil on...
Number of homeless tent encampments in Seattle dropped 13% in second half of 2022
(The Center Square) – Seattle has seen a 13% drop in the number of tents throughout the city, according to the most recent data from One Seattle Homelessness Action Plan. The latest data from December 2022 shows there were 712 verified tents in Seattle. That is a 13% drop from 814 documented in June. The city’s homelessness action plan also surpassed its goal of identifying 2,000 units of shelter and...
q13fox.com
Woman with tuberculosis refusing treatment; health department could seek court order to force her hand
TACOMA, Wash. - The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department is monitoring a case of active tuberculosis (TB) in a woman in Tacoma, who is currently declining treatment. TB is curable with medication but if left untreated, results in death. People with active, untreated infections are contagious and represent a risk to others, according to the health department.
The Suburban Times
DuPont January 27 Report from Mayor, Council
Read the DuPont Mayor and City Council January 27 report by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
A night of heartache and hope
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. Last night (and this morning), I was out in the field as part of our annual Point in Time (PIT) count of chronically homeless residents. Each year, our Human Services team leads a community effort to conduct this “Count” to meet a Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requirement. It is a big effort.
