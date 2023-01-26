ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Tesla set to open Ann Arbor dealership in former Bel-Mark Lanes

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor Tesla dealership, set to become the third service center and showroom in Michigan, is preparing to open. The Ann Arbor Tesla dealership, 3530 Jackson Road, will open its showroom in the coming weeks, location Manager Adam Cichy, said, while declined to specify exactly when. The service center at the dealership is already open.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Ann Arbor’s long-anticipated riverfront redevelopment breaks ground

ANN ARBOR, MI — The Broadway Park West development along the Huron River just north of downtown Ann Arbor — over a decade in the making — is finally happening. City officials, development team representatives and others gathered on the former DTE Energy property at 841 Broadway St. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, for a ceremonial groundbreaking to celebrate the long-anticipated project slated to invest about $160 million into reimagining the city’s riverfront.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Daddy’s Chicken Shack to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR MI -- Ali Hammoud was so intrigued by Daddy’s Chicken Shack he flew to Texas and back in one day just to try it. He was introduced to the chain after hearing Dave Liniger, co-founder of RE/MAX, was an investor. Although he is a pharmacist by trade, Hammoud labels himself a “foodie” and knew he had to check it out.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Free $5 lottery ticket turns into $300,000 win for Wayne County woman

LANSING, MI -- A Wayne County woman ended 2022 with a bang as she won a $300,000 jackpot after buying the winning ticket with a coupon she received from the Michigan Lottery. “I purchased the ticket on New Year’s Eve using a $5 free play coupon I won playing the second chance games,” said the 41-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “I scratched the ticket when I got in my car, and when I saw I’d won $300,000, I couldn’t believe it! I looked the ticket over multiple times and scanned it on the Lottery app to confirm the amount.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Feds investigating claims of Ford Explorer parts flying off vehicles

DETROIT -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating claims from drivers that pieces of trim on the Ford Explorer SUV have flown off while the vehicle is in motion. According to the Associated Press, the NHTSA has received 164 complaints about the issue involving the Explorer from model years 2011-19. The investigation covers an estimated 1.86 million Explorers.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra’s business manager retires after 35 years

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Lori Zupan said her love for classical music is one of the reasons why she has stayed in her position with the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra for so long. Now, 35 years later, the 65-year-old has recently retired from her position as the group’s business manager. However, Zupan said she is finishing up some special projects and “helping out a little bit here and there.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

