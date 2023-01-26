Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
Related
Tesla set to open Ann Arbor dealership in former Bel-Mark Lanes
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor Tesla dealership, set to become the third service center and showroom in Michigan, is preparing to open. The Ann Arbor Tesla dealership, 3530 Jackson Road, will open its showroom in the coming weeks, location Manager Adam Cichy, said, while declined to specify exactly when. The service center at the dealership is already open.
Bundle up for upcoming luminary walk hosted by The Farm at Trinity Health Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Lace up some snow boots and get ready to explore The Farm at Trinity Health Ann Arbor with its upcoming Luminary Walk. The Farm is hosting the free event from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at 5557 McAuley Drive, to give people a chance to mingle while bracing the cold together.
Ann Arbor liquor store reopens after months-long remodel
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor liquor store has reopened after several months of an unexpected closure. Falsetta’s Market, 2200 Pittsfield Boulevard, Ann Arbor, closed in late November 2022 for “unforeseen remodeling,” Wally Mulki, owner of the market, wrote in an email to MLive/The Ann Arbor News.
Ann Arbor’s long-anticipated riverfront redevelopment breaks ground
ANN ARBOR, MI — The Broadway Park West development along the Huron River just north of downtown Ann Arbor — over a decade in the making — is finally happening. City officials, development team representatives and others gathered on the former DTE Energy property at 841 Broadway St. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, for a ceremonial groundbreaking to celebrate the long-anticipated project slated to invest about $160 million into reimagining the city’s riverfront.
There’s a growing demand for zero-proof cocktails at Ann Arbor restaurants
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Kristin Knake pushes a glass with a yellow-green liquid across the table. The makeshift bar, full of glasses and chopped fruits, is set up in a sunlit room in her home. An ice bucket full of pop-top bottles and other drinks sits behind her. “This is...
Love of Bonsai has grown in this University of Michigan curator for nearly 40 years
ANN ARBOR, MI - Jack Sustic drives about an hour from his Swartz Creek home west of Flint to Ann Arbor and back twice a week to continue a passion he cultivated nearly four decades ago. Sustic, 62, is the curator of bonsai trees at the Matthaei Botanical Gardens and...
Daddy’s Chicken Shack to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR MI -- Ali Hammoud was so intrigued by Daddy’s Chicken Shack he flew to Texas and back in one day just to try it. He was introduced to the chain after hearing Dave Liniger, co-founder of RE/MAX, was an investor. Although he is a pharmacist by trade, Hammoud labels himself a “foodie” and knew he had to check it out.
Washtenaw County health officer joins board of Trinity Health hospitals
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County’s health officer is adding another set of responsibilities to her plate, joining the hospital board of directors for Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Livingston. Jimena Loveluck, who has served as health officer since 2019 and led the Washtenaw County Health Department through the...
Returnable takeout food containers would help the environment. Just don’t wash them.
ANN ARBOR, MICH. – Scientists at the University of Michigan learned widespread use of returnable takeout food containers could reduce plastic waste, greenhouse gas emissions, and even costs for restaurants – but only if customers follow instructions. An analysis of a pilot program used in about a half-dozen...
A fight over light? Roundabout near Ann Arbor sparks lawsuit, light pollution concerns
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Roundabouts may be a divisive topic for Michigan drivers, but what about what they look like at night?. In Washtenaw County, complaints over street lights at a new roundabout outside Ann Arbor snowballed into a lawsuit alleging they have turned the landscape around a neighboring home “dystopian.”
Free $5 lottery ticket turns into $300,000 win for Wayne County woman
LANSING, MI -- A Wayne County woman ended 2022 with a bang as she won a $300,000 jackpot after buying the winning ticket with a coupon she received from the Michigan Lottery. “I purchased the ticket on New Year’s Eve using a $5 free play coupon I won playing the second chance games,” said the 41-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “I scratched the ticket when I got in my car, and when I saw I’d won $300,000, I couldn’t believe it! I looked the ticket over multiple times and scanned it on the Lottery app to confirm the amount.
Feds investigating claims of Ford Explorer parts flying off vehicles
DETROIT -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating claims from drivers that pieces of trim on the Ford Explorer SUV have flown off while the vehicle is in motion. According to the Associated Press, the NHTSA has received 164 complaints about the issue involving the Explorer from model years 2011-19. The investigation covers an estimated 1.86 million Explorers.
abc12.com
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra’s business manager retires after 35 years
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Lori Zupan said her love for classical music is one of the reasons why she has stayed in her position with the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra for so long. Now, 35 years later, the 65-year-old has recently retired from her position as the group’s business manager. However, Zupan said she is finishing up some special projects and “helping out a little bit here and there.”
Snow sharks turn heads in front yard of Michigan woman’s home
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI - Left Shark, Baby Shark, Jaws... whatever you want to call them, she’s got them in her front yard - Three snow sharks which are turning heads in Madison Heights in Metro Detroit. Jennifer Ramirez, a high school art teacher, says her sharks have been grabbing...
Michigan doctor gets nearly 17 years for $250M opioid scheme
DETROIT – A Michigan doctor was sentenced Monday to nearly 17 years in prison for leading a years-long $250 million opioid scheme that made him and others rich, and left patients addicted, The Associated Press reports. Frank Patino, of the Detroit area, was also ordered to pay $30 million...
Detroit News
Michigan parents put their son on consent probation. Now they can't get him out of juvenile detention
Hillsdale — Kathy and Gerald Dihle were at a loss over what to do with their 15-year-old son. Brandon was refusing to come home from his friend's house, and the friend's mother told Kathy her son was not there. He was disobedient to his parents, struggling in school and was vaping, Gerald said.
Registration, nominations open for 2023 Women’s Summit, Women Who Shape the State awards
Connect, empower and celebrate Michigan women at the 2023 MLive Women’s Summit presented by Consumers Energy. On May 15 at the Crowne Plaza Lansing West, this two-part program will bring hundreds of women together from all over the state to connect and learn from each other. To register, visit https://events.mlive.com/womenssummit2023.
I-96 & I-69 east reopen after crashes in mid-Michigan
According to the traffic map from the Michigan Department of Transportation, the first crash happened around 6:45 a.m. in Ionia County on I-96 eastbound.
Pile-up involving 3 semi trucks shuts down I-94 west of Ann Arbor
Four people have been hospitalized after a semi truck jackknifed and caused a multi-vehicle crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County Monday morning.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
25K+
Followers
34K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0