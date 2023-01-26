Read full article on original website
IGN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Exclusive Deleted Scene
After a conversation with her Uncle (Danny Sapani), Okoye (Danai Gurira) is faced with a daunting choice in the exclusive deleted scene "Daughter of the Border." Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives on Digital February 1 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 7. Bonus content includes deleted scenes, a gag reel, and audio commentary by filmmakers Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole, and Autumn Durald Arkapaw. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also stream on Disney+ on February 1.
IGN
Sarah Michelle Gellar Calls Out 'Backwards' Reaction to Women-Led Marvel Movies
Sarah Michelle Gellar knows a thing or two about leading a genre hit, having starred in Buffy the Vampire Slayer for seven seasons. But in a new interview with The Guardian, she says fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are less accepting when it comes to women-led projects. “Genre is...
Popculture
Shailene Woodley Suffers Unfortunate Career Setback
Shailene Woodley's chances at more television glory hit a speed bump. Her next project, Showtime's Three Women, was canceled on Monday before a single episode aired. The show was a casualty of Paramount Global's major changes to the premium cable network as it merges with streamer Paramount+. The first season...
IGN
Shotgun Wedding Review
As a pitch, Shotgun Wedding sounds like a fun time. A couple’s intimate destination wedding at a resort in the Philippines, with their family and friends, gets upended when pirates hijack the whole affair. Watch what they do to save their love and loved ones! Unfortunately, all that rom-com potential – and the charming star power of Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel – is underserved by an irritating script that pits the couple against one another and wastes the comedic talents of just about the entire ensemble. Essentially reduced to just looking hot (and they’re not afraid to flaunt their assets on camera), Lopez and Duhamel’s comedic wings have really been clipped here.
IGN
Dead Space Story and Lore
With our introduction to the universe taking place hundreds of years after the canonical beginning of the overall Dead Space timeline, there are many concepts in the original Dead Space and its 2023 remake that won't be immediately apparent when Isaac Clarke first rocks up on the USG Ishimura. Whether...
IGN
Dead Space Remake - Alternate Solutions (Chapter 11)
In this Dead Space Remake walkthrough, we go through Alternate Solutions (Chapter 11) and finish out the side missions You Are Not Authorized (Master Override), Premeditated Malpractice, and Scientific Methods. From there, we grab Peng, meet up with Nicole, and then get the Marker to take it to Aegis VII.
IGN
The Tobey Maguire Spider-Man Movies are Leaving Netflix Tomorrow
If you have a Netflix account and love the original Spider-Man trilogy, we have some bad news for you. The Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies will be leaving Netflix on February 1 among a few other great titles. These classic comic book movies will likely be moved over to Disney Plus at some point in the future, but if you want to watch them before they leave Netflix, today is your last day to do so.
IGN
Mrs. Puff's Good Noodle Stars
This is a part of IGN's SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake wiki guide. This guide contains how to complete the Mrs. Puff’s Good Noodle Stars Side Quests and collect the prizes for SpongeBob’s severely underpaid and overstressed instructor. Mrs. Puff’s Good Noodle Stars side quest is started by...
IGN
Superman: Legacy Details and Release Date Confirmed
DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced the first DCU film to be Superman: Legacy, which will premiere on July 11, 2025. Announcing their master plan for the new DCU at a press event on January 31, Gunn and Safran revealed that Superman: Legacy will kick off Chapter 1 of the new DCU, titled Gods and Monsters.
IGN
Mutants - Somewhere Near Cipal
Mutants are boss fights Frey will run into while she explores Forspoken's various regions. Each fight will see the protagonist go up against a powerful monster, with the player having to exploit their weaknesses to succeed. The guide below will run you through fighting every mutant in Somewhere Near Cipal,...
IGN
Cheats and Secrets
From tips on how to complete some of Forspoken's most elusive trophies to how to find hidden stores, this IGN wiki page contains information on various Cheats and Secrets found in Forspoken. Please be warned this page contains information on things you will only be able to find after the...
IGN
The Last of Us Fans, Including Stephen King, Make Fun of its Wild '10 Miles West of Boston' Setting
Episode 3 of HBO's The Last of Us has been praised by many around the world as one of the best episodes of TV in some time. However, there are a few fans, including Stephen King, who have made fun of its wild "10 miles west of Boston" setting that was clearly not 10 miles west of Boston.
IGN
Murder Mystery 2 - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Murder Mystery 2, an upcoming movie starring Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, John Kani, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Zurin Villanueva, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo with Dany Boon and Adeel Akhtar. Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick...
IGN
You People Review
There’s an inherent un-reality to rom-coms, stories in which third-act resolutions tend to come easily. Sentimental confessions, singular acts of love or reconciliation – you know the drill. But what happens when you apply that formula to a film about racial tension? It might sound like a recipe for disaster, but You People (directed by Blackish creator Kenya Barris) is a uniquely funny, energetic, and thoughtful comedy, the kind that would’ve probably killed in theaters had Netflix given it a better opportunity to do so. Although it wraps things a little too neatly, it gets surprisingly (and appropriately) messy along the way, with a rip-roaringly funny approach to the kind of culture clash that might emerge when you replace Hollywood’s traditional, business-professional WASP romantic leads with a white Jewish podcaster and a Black Muslim costume designer before throwing their families in the mix.
IGN
I Don’t Know Anything About DC's Creature Commandos But These Covers Are Sick
Let me be perfectly clear — I know absolutely nothing about the Creature Commandos, their origin, their DC Comics appearances, nada. James Gunn’s announcement this week of a Creature Commandos animated television show might be met with excitement, but that’s probably because of Gunn’s track record adapting oddball superhero squads with tremendous results. The Guardians of the Galaxy, Gunn’s revamped Suicide Squad, his Peacemaker crew, and now this roster of commandos comprised of creatures.
IGN
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Receives First Live-Action Teaser in Australia; Reveals Late 2023 Release Window
If you didn't know already, Peter Parker and Miles Morales are back in town, as the sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man arrives this year. Following the success of the original back in 2018, Parker is back with his partner-in-fighting-crime Morales, as they face new foes in the Insomniac Games-developed title. After...
IGN
Jordan Peele Says He's Glad He Didn't Direct a Live-Action Akira Remake
Jordan Peele, one of Hollywood's favorite modern horror directors, has no regrets about passing up the opportunity to make a live-action remake of Katsuhiro Otomo's beloved anime Akira. Peele was attached to the adaptation after the success of his 2017 directorial debut hit Get Out, which made the director a...
IGN
King of the Hill Revival Is Officially Heading to Hulu
Hulu has officially ordered a King of the Hill reboot from the series' original co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels. Hulu's new King of the Hill revival will come from 20th Television Animation and Saladin Patterson will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Judge and Daniels, alongside Michael Rotenberg, Howard Klein, and Dustin Davis, will also take on the executive producer role.
IGN
The Last of Us: Episode 3 Review
This review contains full spoilers for episode three of The Last of Us, now available to view on HBO Max. To stay spoiler-free, check out our The Last of Us Season 1 Review. Episode 3 of The Last of Us strays from the path in its first major deviation from the story told in the game. In doing so, it beautifully tells a story of romance found in a seemingly hopeless place in a relatively action-free chapter that instead focuses on the love and sadness that both companionship and loneliness can bring. It’s a masterful hour of television, displaying everything the adaptation strives for at its best.
