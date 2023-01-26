Read full article on original website
New Colorado jury instructions include changed definition of 'reasonable doubt'
DENVER — "Hesitate to act." Three simple words that, according to defense attorneys like Scott Jurdem, have, for decades, provided critical protection for criminal defendants in Colorado. Those three simple words are now erased from the state's jury instructions. "It's not just the freedom of my clients that's at...
Here's how Colorado's rule-making for psychedelic 'healing centers' begins
COLORADO, USA — Colorado likely won’t see its first regulated psilocybin “healing center” for a couple of years, but the work on regulating them has just begun with the appointment of 15 experts to a Natural Medicine board. Some of the board’s experts include therapists, a...
Colorado slowest in nation at paying unemployment benefits, federal data shows
DENVER — If you lose your job in Colorado, prepare for more bad news: your unemployment benefits are not likely to arrive anytime soon. A 9NEWS analysis of Department of Labor (DOL) data showed only 35.7% of new unemployment claims in Colorado in December were processed within three weeks, which the department considers the threshold for "timely" disbursement of benefits. The sluggish processing speed has made Colorado the slowest in the nation, the data suggested.
In the West, pressure to count water lost to evaporation
WASHINGTON — Exposed to the beating sun and hot dry air, more than 10% of the water carried by the Colorado River evaporates, leaks or spills as the 1,450-mile (2,334-kilometer) powerhouse of the West flows through the region’s dams, reservoirs and open-air canals. For decades, key stewards of...
Colorado restaurant makes Yelp's Top 100 list
DENVER — Yelp has unveiled its annual list of top U.S. restaurants and one from Colorado made the cut. Wellness Sushi in Denver was the lone Colorado restaurant to make Yelp's list, coming in at No. 73. Wellness Sushi is located at East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street, near...
$10.5 million in damages awarded in Utah park decapitation death
GRAND COUNTY, Utah — A judge awarded more than $10 million in damages to the husband and parents of a woman who was decapitated by a metal gate at Arches National Park in Utah in 2020. Ludovic Michaud of Denver was awarded $9.5 million in the death of his...
Prosecutors, defense lawyers blindsided by new 'reasonable doubt' instruction
DENVER — Colorado's prosecutors and criminal defense attorneys were caught off guard on Friday by a small judicial committee's quiet change to the longstanding definition of "beyond a reasonable doubt" in the template instructions for jury trials. While prosecutors appeared cautiously supportive of the rewrite, defense lawyers condemned the...
'Just Like That': Bonnie Raitt announces Colorado concert
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Bonnie Raitt will return to the live stage this summer. Raitt's "Just Like That" national tour, which launched last April, will continue in 2023, with another stop in Colorado. Raitt and her band have announced a performance at Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts...
Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps
COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
Winter snow cover in Colorado helps reveal 'snow holes'
PUEBLO, Colo. — Last week, a satellite revealed that 59.7% of the country was covered with snow on Thursday. That’s the most snow cover in a single day so far this winter. That total had dropped down to 48.7% by Saturday, but there is another big storm that could bring more snow deep into the southern part of the country this week.
Colorado could be below freezing for 5-straight days
DENVER — A series of arctic fronts will arrive over the weekend, bringing bitterly-cold temperatures and snow showers to Colorado. High temperatures in Denver will likely stay below freezing for five-straight days beginning Saturday with overnight lows below zero degrees. A front arrives Saturday with frigid temperatures and a...
'People are outraged': Christian Glass' parents call for Colorado police departments to condemn his murder
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — After a pre-trial conference Monday for two deputies indicted in the death of Christian Glass, his parents called for police departments across Colorado to condemn his death like they condemned the killing of Tyre Nichols. Christian Glass, 22, was killed in June by Clear...
Fed up Xcel Energy customers demand answers from state regulators
DENVER — The Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) held a public hearing about high energy costs on Tuesday. It ended up being a listening session, leaving customers complaints unanswered. “How many times has PUC turned down these rate increase requests? I’ve been here -- I’m a native. I have...
Colorado AG Phil Weiser's family survived the Holocaust
DENVER — The story of how Estare Weiser was born might be one of the most incredible stories of survival amidst the Holocaust's horrors. Phil Weiser, Estare's son and Colorado attorney general, told 9NEWS the unbelievable story of how his mother was born at a Nazi concentration camp, hours before liberation.
Hundreds of Colorado high school students gather to celebrate and discuss diversity
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Colorado teens gathered to address diversity issues in their schools at the 30th annual Colorado Youth Diversity Conference Saturday. It was also about empowering students to use their voices. "I feel as though I'm able to express a lot of my beliefs," said Jayda Ward,...
This town could be Colorado's snowiest town 4 years in a row
WINTER PARK, Colo. — Winter Park has taken the title for snowiest town in Colorado three consecutive years, and it's in good position to take that spot again this year. Although, as of Jan. 25, the town finds itself in second place. As of Wednesday morning, 116.4 inches of...
Mystery solved of how dog with Texas microchip ended up on Colorado highway
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A Rottweiler formerly known as Bear certainly has a reason to smile now that he's been reunited with his family after he was found running down U.S. 36 near Westminster on Thursday. But in a twist worthy of a Hollywood film, that family isn't the one...
Colorado snowpack calculated by 115 mountain weather stations
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Hydrologists track the amount of snow that accumulates in the mountains over the winter. That helps them get an idea of how much water will runoff into our streams and reservoirs in the summer when the demand for water goes up. Even though it's a...
