Gibraltar, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Michigan man accused of killing wife during shootout with other man

RAY TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan man is expected to go to trial related to a shootout that resulted in the death of his wife, WDIV Local 4 reports. Matthew Louis Mollicone, 46, of Washington Township, is charged with homicide, assault with intent to murder, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, assault with a dangerous weapon and four counts of felony firearm in connection with an incident that happened around 9:30 p.m. on July 12 at a home in Macomb County’s Ray Township, the report said.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Don’t fall victim to scammers impersonating officers, University of Michigan police say

ANN ARBOR, MI - Scammers are impersonating University of Michigan police in an effort to steal money, police said. A Saturday, Jan. 28 alert from the UM Division of Public Safety and Security warned the campus community of the scam., which involves a call from someone saying they have a warrant for an arrest, and the only way to avoid arrest is to provide money, gift cards or other compensation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Police continue search for Ann Arbor-area teen

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A Washtenaw County teen who did not come home from school Friday remains missing. Police are actively investigating the disappearance of Adriana Davidson, Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Derrick Jackson said around noon on Monday, Jan. 30. “We are still following leads, reviewing video...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Police ask for help finding missing teen

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Police have been actively attempting to locate Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, since being contacted by her family around 12:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, according to a Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan plastic manufacturer will clean up PFAS under settlement

LANSING, MI — A Michigan plastic manufacturer will clean up toxic PFAS chemicals at the site of a 1998 factory fire under the terms of a settlement with state regulators. Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, (APNA) a Fowlerville automotive plastic maker, will clean up contaminants at its former factory in Brighton found by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Free $5 lottery ticket turns into $300,000 win for Wayne County woman

LANSING, MI -- A Wayne County woman ended 2022 with a bang as she won a $300,000 jackpot after buying the winning ticket with a coupon she received from the Michigan Lottery. “I purchased the ticket on New Year’s Eve using a $5 free play coupon I won playing the second chance games,” said the 41-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “I scratched the ticket when I got in my car, and when I saw I’d won $300,000, I couldn’t believe it! I looked the ticket over multiple times and scanned it on the Lottery app to confirm the amount.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Daddy’s Chicken Shack to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR MI -- Ali Hammoud was so intrigued by Daddy’s Chicken Shack he flew to Texas and back in one day just to try it. He was introduced to the chain after hearing Dave Liniger, co-founder of RE/MAX, was an investor. Although he is a pharmacist by trade, Hammoud labels himself a “foodie” and knew he had to check it out.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Tesla set to open Ann Arbor dealership in former Bel-Mark Lanes

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor Tesla dealership, set to become the third service center and showroom in Michigan, is preparing to open. The Ann Arbor Tesla dealership, 3530 Jackson Road, will open its showroom in the coming weeks, location Manager Adam Cichy, said, while declined to specify exactly when. The service center at the dealership is already open.
ANN ARBOR, MI
