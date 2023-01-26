Read full article on original website
Michigan man accused of killing wife during shootout with other man
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan man is expected to go to trial related to a shootout that resulted in the death of his wife, WDIV Local 4 reports. Matthew Louis Mollicone, 46, of Washington Township, is charged with homicide, assault with intent to murder, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, assault with a dangerous weapon and four counts of felony firearm in connection with an incident that happened around 9:30 p.m. on July 12 at a home in Macomb County’s Ray Township, the report said.
Michigan doctor gets nearly 17 years for $250M opioid scheme
DETROIT – A Michigan doctor was sentenced Monday to nearly 17 years in prison for leading a years-long $250 million opioid scheme that made him and others rich, and left patients addicted, The Associated Press reports. Frank Patino, of the Detroit area, was also ordered to pay $30 million...
Don’t fall victim to scammers impersonating officers, University of Michigan police say
ANN ARBOR, MI - Scammers are impersonating University of Michigan police in an effort to steal money, police said. A Saturday, Jan. 28 alert from the UM Division of Public Safety and Security warned the campus community of the scam., which involves a call from someone saying they have a warrant for an arrest, and the only way to avoid arrest is to provide money, gift cards or other compensation.
Deputy resigns after investigation into contact with mom & children who froze to death
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI -- The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the resignation of a deputy who was being investigated for not doing a thorough search of an area after police were contacted about a mother and her children who were outside and underdressed for the cold weather. The...
Fundraiser set up for family of missing teen found dead near Pioneer High
ANN ARBOR, MI - The thousands of messages family members of Adriana Davidson have received since she went missing have served as a cause for hope at a time when they continue to seek answers about her death. The messages are a reminder of Adriana’s magnetic personality and her ability...
Police continue search for Ann Arbor-area teen
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A Washtenaw County teen who did not come home from school Friday remains missing. Police are actively investigating the disappearance of Adriana Davidson, Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Derrick Jackson said around noon on Monday, Jan. 30. “We are still following leads, reviewing video...
Police ask for help finding missing teen
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Police have been actively attempting to locate Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, since being contacted by her family around 12:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, according to a Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
Missing Ann Arbor-area teen found dead near Pioneer High School
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ann Arbor-area teen missing since Friday has been found dead, officials confirmed. At 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, a Washtenaw County canine unit located the body of Adriana Davidson near the athletic fields of Ann Arbor Pioneer High School, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
Love of Bonsai has grown in this University of Michigan curator for nearly 40 years
ANN ARBOR, MI - Jack Sustic drives about an hour from his Swartz Creek home west of Flint to Ann Arbor and back twice a week to continue a passion he cultivated nearly four decades ago. Sustic, 62, is the curator of bonsai trees at the Matthaei Botanical Gardens and...
Michigan plastic manufacturer will clean up PFAS under settlement
LANSING, MI — A Michigan plastic manufacturer will clean up toxic PFAS chemicals at the site of a 1998 factory fire under the terms of a settlement with state regulators. Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, (APNA) a Fowlerville automotive plastic maker, will clean up contaminants at its former factory in Brighton found by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
Free $5 lottery ticket turns into $300,000 win for Wayne County woman
LANSING, MI -- A Wayne County woman ended 2022 with a bang as she won a $300,000 jackpot after buying the winning ticket with a coupon she received from the Michigan Lottery. “I purchased the ticket on New Year’s Eve using a $5 free play coupon I won playing the second chance games,” said the 41-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “I scratched the ticket when I got in my car, and when I saw I’d won $300,000, I couldn’t believe it! I looked the ticket over multiple times and scanned it on the Lottery app to confirm the amount.
A fight over light? Roundabout near Ann Arbor sparks lawsuit, light pollution concerns
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Roundabouts may be a divisive topic for Michigan drivers, but what about what they look like at night?. In Washtenaw County, complaints over street lights at a new roundabout outside Ann Arbor snowballed into a lawsuit alleging they have turned the landscape around a neighboring home “dystopian.”
Snow sharks turn heads in front yard of Michigan woman’s home
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI - Left Shark, Baby Shark, Jaws... whatever you want to call them, she’s got them in her front yard - Three snow sharks which are turning heads in Madison Heights in Metro Detroit. Jennifer Ramirez, a high school art teacher, says her sharks have been grabbing...
Washtenaw County health officer joins board of Trinity Health hospitals
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County’s health officer is adding another set of responsibilities to her plate, joining the hospital board of directors for Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Livingston. Jimena Loveluck, who has served as health officer since 2019 and led the Washtenaw County Health Department through the...
Daddy’s Chicken Shack to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR MI -- Ali Hammoud was so intrigued by Daddy’s Chicken Shack he flew to Texas and back in one day just to try it. He was introduced to the chain after hearing Dave Liniger, co-founder of RE/MAX, was an investor. Although he is a pharmacist by trade, Hammoud labels himself a “foodie” and knew he had to check it out.
Tesla set to open Ann Arbor dealership in former Bel-Mark Lanes
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor Tesla dealership, set to become the third service center and showroom in Michigan, is preparing to open. The Ann Arbor Tesla dealership, 3530 Jackson Road, will open its showroom in the coming weeks, location Manager Adam Cichy, said, while declined to specify exactly when. The service center at the dealership is already open.
Returnable takeout food containers would help the environment. Just don’t wash them.
ANN ARBOR, MICH. – Scientists at the University of Michigan learned widespread use of returnable takeout food containers could reduce plastic waste, greenhouse gas emissions, and even costs for restaurants – but only if customers follow instructions. An analysis of a pilot program used in about a half-dozen...
Multi-vehicle crash closes westbound I-94 near Chelsea
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Westbound I-94 near Chelsea is closed Monday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash. The crash involving three semitrucks and three passenger cars was reported at 4:59 a.m. Jan. 30, west of the Old U.S. 12 exit ramp east of Chelsea, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
After latest hire, resetting Jim Harbaugh’s coaching staff at Michigan
Changes to the Michigan coaching staff have become a yearly thing under Jim Harbaugh, and college football in general. Coaches often leave for better opportunities, a fresh start elsewhere or, in Harbaugh’s case just a few years ago, because of a full-fledged reshuffling. But for the first time in...
Bundle up for upcoming luminary walk hosted by The Farm at Trinity Health Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Lace up some snow boots and get ready to explore The Farm at Trinity Health Ann Arbor with its upcoming Luminary Walk. The Farm is hosting the free event from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at 5557 McAuley Drive, to give people a chance to mingle while bracing the cold together.
