Mission EDC welcomes four new members to its board

By Alejandra Yañez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 5 days ago

MISSION, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Mission Economic Development Corporation has welcomed four new members to its board.

Deborah Cordova, Carl Davis, Estella Saenz and Noel Salinas were voted on and approved by the city council to serve on the board in December, according to a release from the Mission EDC.

The new board is composed of small business owners and experts in health care, law, real estate and insurance sectors.

Deborah Cordova

Cordova is an attorney and a founding member of the firm Walsh McGurk Cordova Nixon,
PLLC. From 2019 to 2022 she served on the Board of Directors for the State Bar of Texas and is a former president of the Texas Women Lawyers. Cordova was named a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation in 2019.

Carl Davis

Davis owns Davis Insurance Agency, which has been in business for 32 years. He is now chairman of the Mission Building Board of Adjustments and previously served on the board of the Boys & Girls Club of Mission.

Estella Saenz

Saenz is a business relationship manager/vice president of PNC Bank and has been in the banking industry for 29 years. She also previously served on the board for the Boys & Girls
Club of Mission for 17 years.

Noel Salinas

Salinas serves as chief executive officer for Valley Cancer Associates in Harlingen and has been in the health care industry for more than 26 years. He is also a registered X-ray technician and a registered radiation therapist.

The seven-member board consist of the four new members plus Board President Richard Hernandez, Mission Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza and Jose Vargas.

They will also serve as members of the Mission Education Development Council and the Mission Economic Development Authority.

