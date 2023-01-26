Read full article on original website
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Sadler speaks of senate run, skill games lawsuit against Commonwealth of Virginia
On Nov. 9, Hermie Sadler launched his campaign bid for the newly drawn District 17 seat that includes Emporia and Greensville County. Until nearly two years ago, politics never crossed the mind of the former NASCAR driver and FOX Sports analyst. Why would it? Sadler despises politics. Though Sadler is...
WAVY News 10
New medical marijuana facility opens in Hampton; lawmakers weighing Va. retail sales
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads’ fourth medical marijuana dispensary is now open in Hampton. The new Cannabist location from Columbia Care Inc. is at 2400 Cunningham Drive, Suite 600, near the Peninsula Town Center. The dispensary officially opened Monday, but will host a grand opening on Thursday, February 16.
WDBJ7.com
Death of former Virginia delegate leads to half-staff flag order
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered US and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor a former delegate who died last week. Jimmie Massie III, a Republican who served the 72nd District in Henrico County from 2008 to 2018, died January 25 at age 64.
Virginia Zoo announces passing of Billy the Giraffe, zoo closed Monday
According to a Facebook post from The Virginia Zoo, Masai giraffe Billy was at the zoo for 21 years and contributed significantly to the health and longevity of the species by siring 15 calves.
southhillenterprise.com
Bell celebrates 109th birthday
The North View Baptist Church Family of South Hill celebrated the 109th Birthday of Mrs. Estelle Phillips Bell on January 29th at Pine View Assisted Living Facility where she resides. Mrs. Bell was surrounded and loved by her children, grandchildren, church family and many other family and friends.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Three-decade Fort Lee Army Base childcare provider retires
FORT LEE – Kim Bonner has spent 34 years as a Fort Lee childcare provider. The fact merits repeating and warrants context for those not familiar with the complexity of child care: The Sisisky Child Development Center employee has spent more than 8,000 days calming cries of all kinds; washing tiny, sticky hands; wiping runny noses; changing soiled bibs and smelly diapers; dipping spoons into Gerber jars; reading books aloud; kissing ‘boo boos’ to no end; and quelling contentious conflicts among a myriad of other tasks.
Virginia Restaurants Named Among 100 Best In America By Yelp
Yelp has released their 10th annual Top 100 US Restaurants list, with two Virginia restaurant making the cut.Richmond-area Bocata Arepa Bar came in at number 67, making the Venezuelan street food joint a hit .The restaurant is said to have the "best arepa in Virginia", according to Yelp.The owners …
WITN
Body found by hunters Saturday identified as Whitakers man
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Halifax County authorities are investigating what they call a suspicious death of a Whitakers man. Michael Coburn’s body was found late Saturday evening by raccoon hunters in a wooded area near Bellamy Lake Road in Enfield. The 59-year-old man was positively identified late Monday...
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Deputy recognized for heroic action
At the January 19 Sussex County Board of Supervisors meeting Deputy Marqieth Bonner was formally recognized for “Outstanding Community Assistance.”. Early on the morning of October 11, Brenda Morris said, her husband dialed 911 for help because she was having heart pain. As was explained in a letter to...
WAVY News 10
Community to hold vigil for Codi Bigsby
Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked …. The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake has alleged that guards at the facility attacked her husband while he was asleep about two weeks ago.
After waiting for months, contractor receives payment from Petersburg
After months of waiting on a callback and compensation for a job his business completed in August 2022, The City of Peterburg has paid James Fobbs in full.
Former bank branch sold in Henrico’s West End
A former BB&T bank location in Henrico’s West End has a new owner. Self-Help Credit Union purchased the 18,376-square-foot building, at 3214 Skipwith Road, from Lemonade MM Richmond Skipwith LLC for $3.6 million. Will McGoogan of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the...
Hopewell tow-truck driver killed in Gloucester County crash
A tow-truck driver from Hopewell was killed early Tuesday morning in a Gloucester County crash.
Police: Excessive speed, alcohol factors in fatal Chesterfield crash
The Chesterfield County Police Department said excessive speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in a fatal crash in the yard of a home on Leisure Lane.
WAVY News 10
Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out
Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out about his lone vote against a separation agreement and severance for Superintendent Dr. George Parker III. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks …. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out about his lone vote against a separation...
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Virginia
Virginia - Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. Read on for recommendations! These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House.
wvtf.org
Where will Virginia's next casino project end up?
Lawmakers are about to roll the dice on casinos, and a bill to allow for a referendum in Petersburg has already cleared an early hurdle. The Virginia Casino Act allows for five casinos in Virginia, and four of those five are already open or will open soon. But the location of that fifth and final casino is up for debate. After voters in Richmond rejected a potential casino in a referendum, advocates in Petersburg started making plans for a casino they hope will revitalize a struggling local economy.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
E.W. Wyatt student brings weapon to school Thursday in Emporia
A half-day at E.W. Wyatt Middle School nearly turned into a very, very bad day. This Thursday, a student at Wyatt was caught bringing an unidentified weapon into the building. Thanks to students who reported the issue, school administrators became aware and quickly contacted the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, who took appropriate action.
WAVY News 10
Missing endangered man from Newport News found safe
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Police Department needs your help locating 72-year-old Thomas Ricks. Ricks was last seen at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 29, at 729 Gloucester Drive Newport News. He is a black male, approximately 5’10 weighing 150 pounds. Ricks has grey hair...
Virginia police officer accused of shooting another officer
A local Virginia police officer remains jailed after authorities accused him of shooting another officer while the two were both off duty.
