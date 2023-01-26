ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Death of former Virginia delegate leads to half-staff flag order

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered US and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor a former delegate who died last week. Jimmie Massie III, a Republican who served the 72nd District in Henrico County from 2008 to 2018, died January 25 at age 64.
VIRGINIA STATE
southhillenterprise.com

Bell celebrates 109th birthday

The North View Baptist Church Family of South Hill celebrated the 109th Birthday of Mrs. Estelle Phillips Bell on January 29th at Pine View Assisted Living Facility where she resides. Mrs. Bell was surrounded and loved by her children, grandchildren, church family and many other family and friends.
SOUTH HILL, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Three-decade Fort Lee Army Base childcare provider retires

FORT LEE – Kim Bonner has spent 34 years as a Fort Lee childcare provider. The fact merits repeating and warrants context for those not familiar with the complexity of child care: The Sisisky Child Development Center employee has spent more than 8,000 days calming cries of all kinds; washing tiny, sticky hands; wiping runny noses; changing soiled bibs and smelly diapers; dipping spoons into Gerber jars; reading books aloud; kissing ‘boo boos’ to no end; and quelling contentious conflicts among a myriad of other tasks.
FORT LEE, VA
WITN

Body found by hunters Saturday identified as Whitakers man

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Halifax County authorities are investigating what they call a suspicious death of a Whitakers man. Michael Coburn’s body was found late Saturday evening by raccoon hunters in a wooded area near Bellamy Lake Road in Enfield. The 59-year-old man was positively identified late Monday...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Deputy recognized for heroic action

At the January 19 Sussex County Board of Supervisors meeting Deputy Marqieth Bonner was formally recognized for “Outstanding Community Assistance.”. Early on the morning of October 11, Brenda Morris said, her husband dialed 911 for help because she was having heart pain. As was explained in a letter to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Community to hold vigil for Codi Bigsby

Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked …. The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake has alleged that guards at the facility attacked her husband while he was asleep about two weeks ago.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Henrico Citizen

Former bank branch sold in Henrico’s West End

A former BB&T bank location in Henrico’s West End has a new owner. Self-Help Credit Union purchased the 18,376-square-foot building, at 3214 Skipwith Road, from Lemonade MM Richmond Skipwith LLC for $3.6 million. Will McGoogan of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the...
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out

Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out about his lone vote against a separation agreement and severance for Superintendent Dr. George Parker III. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks …. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out about his lone vote against a separation...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
wvtf.org

Where will Virginia's next casino project end up?

Lawmakers are about to roll the dice on casinos, and a bill to allow for a referendum in Petersburg has already cleared an early hurdle. The Virginia Casino Act allows for five casinos in Virginia, and four of those five are already open or will open soon. But the location of that fifth and final casino is up for debate. After voters in Richmond rejected a potential casino in a referendum, advocates in Petersburg started making plans for a casino they hope will revitalize a struggling local economy.
PETERSBURG, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

E.W. Wyatt student brings weapon to school Thursday in Emporia

A half-day at E.W. Wyatt Middle School nearly turned into a very, very bad day. This Thursday, a student at Wyatt was caught bringing an unidentified weapon into the building. Thanks to students who reported the issue, school administrators became aware and quickly contacted the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, who took appropriate action.
EMPORIA, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing endangered man from Newport News found safe

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Police Department needs your help locating 72-year-old Thomas Ricks. Ricks was last seen at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 29, at 729 Gloucester Drive Newport News. He is a black male, approximately 5’10 weighing 150 pounds. Ricks has grey hair...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy