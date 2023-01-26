Read full article on original website
Ole Miss Oxford Campus to Close at 4 p.m.
The Oxford campus of the University of Mississippi will close at 4 p.m. today (1/31/23) due to winter weather impacting the region. Faculty with classes that begin after 4 p.m. are encouraged to utilize resilient teaching strategies and communicate those plans to students. The university will notify the campus community...
UM Civil Engineering Professor Receives Most-Cited Paper Award
Peer recognition is a rewarding experience for anyone, but University of Mississippi researcher Amir Mehrara Molan was elated when an article he co-authored recently received the Most Cited Paper Award at the 102nd Transportation Research Boardmeeting in the nation’s capital. The International Journal of Transportation Science and Technology presented...
Thacker Mountain Radio Hour returns live Thursday at Powerhouse
The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour returns to live performances on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6:00 pm at the Powerhouse Arts Center. The season premiere will feature author De’Shawn Charles Winslow, winner of the Willie Morris Award for Southern fiction, plus songwriters Rod Smoth and Amara Nicole. Admission is free and the public is invited.
United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County Seeks Proposals for FY 2023-2024 Funding Cycle
Due to the generous support of its donors, the United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County (UWOLC) will once again invest in local programs and initiatives that improve health, advance education, promote financial stability and meet basic needs throughout the Lafayette-Oxford-University (LOU) community in fiscal year (FY) 2023-2024. Since 1970, the UWOLC...
UM Speaker Series to Spotlight Diversity, Inclusion in Leadership
Three female leaders of the Army, Navy and Air Force will visit the University of Mississippi next month to lead a discussion on diversity and inclusion in the armed services. Lt. Gen. Maria R. Gervais, Brig. Gen. Stacy Jo Huser and Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore will speak on campus beginning at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts. The military leaders will talk about their experiences and challenges with being female leaders.
Ole Miss Track & Field’s Robinson-O’Hagan Named SEC Men’s Freshman of the Week
Ole Miss men’s track & field freshman Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan has been named the SEC Men’s Freshman of the Week for the second time this indoor season, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon. Robinson-O’Hagan first earned the award after his superb opening week of collegiate action on Jan. 17,...
Winter Weather Advisory for Oxford, Parts of North Mississippi
This week, the Oxford area could experience a wintry mix from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon. A report from the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday morning indicated that the cities of Ripley, Corinth, Clarksdale, Marks, Batesville, Oxford, and New Albany may be affected. The advisory is will...
Ole Miss Men’s Tennis Closes Out ITA Kickoff Weekend with 4-0 Sweep of Nevada
The Ole Miss men’s tennis team closed out a difficult weekend of action at the ITA Kickoff event in Charlottesville with the Rebels (3-1) taking down Nevada (0-3) by means of a 4-0 sweep on Sunday. Spearheading the dominant Rebel performance were the tandem of Simon Junk and John...
More Freezing Rain, Ice Possible Tonight; Chance of Snow Friday Morning
More freezing rain and ice are possible today through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Lafayette County is currently under a Winter Weather Advisory that remains in effect until noon on Wednesday. If ice accumulates, it could cause power outages and tree damage as well as hazardous traveling conditions.
Water Valley Woman Charged With Felony Theft
A Water Valley woman faces felony shoplifting and theft charges. On Dec. 9, 2022, the Oxford Police Department Department responded to a business in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue to take a report of shoplifting. After investigation, Jinnifer Niccole Sheppard, 30, of Water Valley, was arrested and charged with...
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Drops 82-60 Game At Oklahoma State
Playing in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team fell to Oklahoma State 82-60 on Saturday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena. While the home team hit the scoreboard first with an and-one opportunity, Amaree Abram quickly retaliated with a make from three. Moment later, Myles Burns made it 19 of 21 games on the season with a steal before quickly sending a pass down to James White in transition who slammed it home. Midway through the first half the Cowboys (12-9, 3-5 Big 12) went up by 10, before a jumper from Tye Fagan and three by TJ Caldwell pulled the Rebels (9-12, 1-7 SEC) within five. Oklahoma State closed out the first half with a make down low in the closing seconds to take an 11-point advantage into halftime, as Ole Miss trailed 38-27 entering the lockers.
