ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Oxford Campus to Close at 4 p.m.

The Oxford campus of the University of Mississippi will close at 4 p.m. today (1/31/23) due to winter weather impacting the region. Faculty with classes that begin after 4 p.m. are encouraged to utilize resilient teaching strategies and communicate those plans to students. The university will notify the campus community...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

UM Civil Engineering Professor Receives Most-Cited Paper Award

Peer recognition is a rewarding experience for anyone, but University of Mississippi researcher Amir Mehrara Molan was elated when an article he co-authored recently received the Most Cited Paper Award at the 102nd Transportation Research Boardmeeting in the nation’s capital. The International Journal of Transportation Science and Technology presented...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Thacker Mountain Radio Hour returns live Thursday at Powerhouse

The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour returns to live performances on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6:00 pm at the Powerhouse Arts Center. The season premiere will feature author De’Shawn Charles Winslow, winner of the Willie Morris Award for Southern fiction, plus songwriters Rod Smoth and Amara Nicole. Admission is free and the public is invited.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

UM Speaker Series to Spotlight Diversity, Inclusion in Leadership

Three female leaders of the Army, Navy and Air Force will visit the University of Mississippi next month to lead a discussion on diversity and inclusion in the armed services. Lt. Gen. Maria R. Gervais, Brig. Gen. Stacy Jo Huser and Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore will speak on campus beginning at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts. The military leaders will talk about their experiences and challenges with being female leaders.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Oxford, Parts of North Mississippi

This week, the Oxford area could experience a wintry mix from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon. A report from the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday morning indicated that the cities of Ripley, Corinth, Clarksdale, Marks, Batesville, Oxford, and New Albany may be affected. The advisory is will...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

More Freezing Rain, Ice Possible Tonight; Chance of Snow Friday Morning

More freezing rain and ice are possible today through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Lafayette County is currently under a Winter Weather Advisory that remains in effect until noon on Wednesday. If ice accumulates, it could cause power outages and tree damage as well as hazardous traveling conditions.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Water Valley Woman Charged With Felony Theft

A Water Valley woman faces felony shoplifting and theft charges. On Dec. 9, 2022, the Oxford Police Department Department responded to a business in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue to take a report of shoplifting. After investigation, Jinnifer Niccole Sheppard, 30, of Water Valley, was arrested and charged with...
WATER VALLEY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Drops 82-60 Game At Oklahoma State

Playing in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team fell to Oklahoma State 82-60 on Saturday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena. While the home team hit the scoreboard first with an and-one opportunity, Amaree Abram quickly retaliated with a make from three. Moment later, Myles Burns made it 19 of 21 games on the season with a steal before quickly sending a pass down to James White in transition who slammed it home. Midway through the first half the Cowboys (12-9, 3-5 Big 12) went up by 10, before a jumper from Tye Fagan and three by TJ Caldwell pulled the Rebels (9-12, 1-7 SEC) within five. Oklahoma State closed out the first half with a make down low in the closing seconds to take an 11-point advantage into halftime, as Ole Miss trailed 38-27 entering the lockers.
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy