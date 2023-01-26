Read full article on original website
WBTV
One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died in a shooting in the Optimist Park neighborhood in east Charlotte Tuesday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting happened in the area of East 24th Street and North Davidson Street, close to Cordelia Park. Officers said they were assisting Medic with a...
WBTV
Police searching for suspects after man shot at Lowell business
LOWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - Lowell police are searching for the people they say shot a man at a business in Lowell Monday night. Officers say they were called around 9 p.m. to 1609 Westover Street, which appears to be an Ultimate Fitness location. There, they found a man had been shot multiple times and taken into a local business for shelter, according to a release posted on Facebook.
17-year-old killed, 2 juveniles hurt in Kannapolis shooting, police say
A 17-year-old was killed in a shooting in Kannapolis last week, police said.
Police in Lowell investigate shooting at Ultimate Fitness
Police in Lowell responded to a shooting Monday night at the Ultimate Fitness off Wilkinson Boulevard.
CMPD investigating homicide after shooting in southwest Charlotte
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte.
Wanted: Charlotte 7-Eleven, Dunkin robbery suspects
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released surveillance images of suspects who are being sought in separate robbery investigations on Monday. The first robbery was in reference to a Dunkin Donuts location on Beatties Ford Road last Tuesday. One suspect is being sought, CMPD said. The second robbery occurred at a 7-Eleven Friday […]
Man struck, killed by tow truck in north Charlotte, CMPD says
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian early Sunday morning.
Woman found shot to death in bedroom: Rock Hill PD
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was found shot to death in the bedroom of a Rock Hill home overnight, Rock Hill Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4:17 a.m. at a home on Harrison Street. A 67-year-old woman was found in the bedroom suffering from gunshot […]
'Absolutely horrific': Charlotte police chief reacts to fatal Memphis police beating
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said the videos of Memphis police violently beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop this month showed "one of the most heinous acts of law enforcement" he had seen in his 31-year career. Jennings made the remarks after attending a faith demonstration in Marshall Park...
qcnews.com
Staff member accused of assaulting student at Alexander County school, deputies say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A staff member at a school in Alexander County is accused of assaulting a student last week, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call on January 27 about an alleged assault that happened on school property.
Demonstrations continue in Charlotte after Tyre Nichols video released
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Protests continue days after the body camera video was released showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by police in Memphis. Three such demonstrations took place in Charlotte on Sunday. Two of these were marches at Marshall Park in Uptown. A candlelight vigil was also held at the Urban League of the Central Carolinas.
860wacb.com
Maiden Man Charged With Lincoln County Home Invasion
38-year-old Thomas Wayne Mathis of Withers Road in Maiden was arrested Thursday, January 26th by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Officers. He’s charged with felony counts of first-degree burglary, larceny after breaking & entering, and possession of stolen goods. Mathis is also charged with misdemeanor counts of assault on a female and communicating threats.
Drivers caught on camera performing burnouts, stunts near Uptown intersection
Drivers took over an intersection outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Uptown Charlotte on Saturday night.
Part of I-77 South in York County reopens after seven-vehicle crash, sheriff’s office says
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Part of Interstate 77 Southbound in York County closed Monday morning due to a seven-vehicle crash, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened after 7 a.m. near Exit 79. Injuries are being reported, but it is unknown how many people are...
qcnews.com
CMPD continues to crack down on rise of street takeovers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Street takeovers are taking over Charlotte with the latest incident outside the NASCAR Hall Of Fame. People living in Uptown at the intersection of South Brevard Street and East Brooklyn Village Avenue say they initially thought it was a fight. CMPD wrote in...
qcnews.com
Concord house fire under investigation
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Fire officials are investigating a blaze that broke out at a home in Concord Sunday night. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent...
WBTV
Crash involving school bus blocks three lanes near Charlotte Hwy. in Clover
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a crash involving a school bus in York County Tuesday morning, authorities said. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near Salem Drive and Charlotte Highway in the Clover area. It’s not immediately known if there...
York County jail inmate dies after suffering medical emergency, deputies say
YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An inmate in the York County jail died at the hospital after suffering from a medical emergency, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said staff at the Detention Center attempted CPR until EMS personnel arrived. The inmate was taken to the hospital where they later died. The […]
qcitymetro.com
Pedestrian killed in fatal truck collision in University City
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal truck collision involving a pedestrian in the University City on early Sunday morning. According to a news release by CMPD, at approximately 1:56 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of West W. T. Harris Boulevard in reference to a motor vehicle crash call for service involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they located a 2012 Ford F-450 tow truck and a pedestrian.
