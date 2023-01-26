ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died in a shooting in the Optimist Park neighborhood in east Charlotte Tuesday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting happened in the area of East 24th Street and North Davidson Street, close to Cordelia Park. Officers said they were assisting Medic with a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police searching for suspects after man shot at Lowell business

LOWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - Lowell police are searching for the people they say shot a man at a business in Lowell Monday night. Officers say they were called around 9 p.m. to 1609 Westover Street, which appears to be an Ultimate Fitness location. There, they found a man had been shot multiple times and taken into a local business for shelter, according to a release posted on Facebook.
LOWELL, NC
Queen City News

Wanted: Charlotte 7-Eleven, Dunkin robbery suspects

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released surveillance images of suspects who are being sought in separate robbery investigations on Monday. The first robbery was in reference to a Dunkin Donuts location on Beatties Ford Road last Tuesday. One suspect is being sought, CMPD said. The second robbery occurred at a 7-Eleven Friday […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Woman found shot to death in bedroom: Rock Hill PD

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was found shot to death in the bedroom of a Rock Hill home overnight, Rock Hill Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4:17 a.m. at a home on Harrison Street. A 67-year-old woman was found in the bedroom suffering from gunshot […]
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Demonstrations continue in Charlotte after Tyre Nichols video released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Protests continue days after the body camera video was released showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by police in Memphis. Three such demonstrations took place in Charlotte on Sunday. Two of these were marches at Marshall Park in Uptown. A candlelight vigil was also held at the Urban League of the Central Carolinas.
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Maiden Man Charged With Lincoln County Home Invasion

38-year-old Thomas Wayne Mathis of Withers Road in Maiden was arrested Thursday, January 26th by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Officers. He’s charged with felony counts of first-degree burglary, larceny after breaking & entering, and possession of stolen goods. Mathis is also charged with misdemeanor counts of assault on a female and communicating threats.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

CMPD continues to crack down on rise of street takeovers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Street takeovers are taking over Charlotte with the latest incident outside the NASCAR Hall Of Fame. People living in Uptown at the intersection of South Brevard Street and East Brooklyn Village Avenue say they initially thought it was a fight. CMPD wrote in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Concord house fire under investigation

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Fire officials are investigating a blaze that broke out at a home in Concord Sunday night. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent...
CONCORD, NC
qcitymetro.com

Pedestrian killed in fatal truck collision in University City

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal truck collision involving a pedestrian in the University City on early Sunday morning. According to a news release by CMPD, at approximately 1:56 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of West W. T. Harris Boulevard in reference to a motor vehicle crash call for service involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they located a 2012 Ford F-450 tow truck and a pedestrian.
CHARLOTTE, NC

