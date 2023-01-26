ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn man allegedly burns woman alive

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g68UY_0kSKvMNC00

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man allegedly lit a woman on fire , killing her, a criminal complaint revealed.

Lashawn Duffie, 28, was arrested Tuesday in the Nov. 11, 2022, death of Sugerys Ramirez. The 40-year-old woman’s body was found in a Van Siclen Avenue home near Fulton Place after a fire.

Trinitarios drug crew taken down in raid, officials say

Authorities didn’t believe the blaze was suspicious at the time of the fire. Ramirez’s death was later deemed a homicide after her injuries revealed an accelerant was used.

Duffie was caught on camera buying lighter fluid from a bodega before he allegedly killed Ramirez, according to the criminal complaint. He allegedly lit her on fire while she was still alive.

Ramirez died of homicidal violence with thermal injuries, a spokesperson from the Medical Examiner’s Office said. She had some kind of relationship with Duffie, but police were not immediately sure of the exact nature of the relationship.

These are the faces of the missing: Help find them

Duffie was arraigned Wednesday night on murder and kidnapping charges. Bail was set at $500,000 cash or $1 million bond. The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office asked for Duffie to be remanded into custody.

Prosecutors also charged Duffie with robbery. He allegedly repeatedly punched someone and stole $800 from the robbery victim before Ramirez’s death.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 25

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Boy, 16, stabbed in the Bronx; Group of 5 flees: NYPD

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon, police said. He was at Jerome Avenue and East 195th Street when he was attacked around 2:40 p.m., officials said. A group of five people fled the scene. They headed south on Jerome Avenue. The […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Armed men rob food truck, motel during citywide crime spree, police say

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two armed men robbed a food truck and a motel during a citywide crime spree before being captured in the Bronx early Tuesday morning, police said. The suspects allegedly committed six gunpoint robberies, starting at around 1 a.m. Tuesday in Queens and ending in Manhattan at around 3 a.m., police said. […]
BRONX, NY
BronxVoice

Psycho Stabbed Man in Head Near Church in Bronx

BRONX - Cops are looking for a psycho stabber who attacked a man with a knife outside a Bronx church during an arguement. The attack was caught on video. Police released surveillance video which shows the suspect holding a bloody object in his hand that looks like a knife.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn woman allegedly used hammer, kitchen knife to kill sleeping dad: DA

BENSONHURT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman allegedly fatally attacked her sleeping dad with a hammer and knife in a Brooklyn attack, officials said Monday. Nikki Secondino was indicted on murder charges Monday in the deadly Dec. 29 attack on Carlo Secondino, 61. She also allegedly seriously injured her younger sister when she tried to intervene.  […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Pregnant fiancée thrown from car by alleged speedy drunk driver on Staten Island: sources

NEW DORP, Staten Island (PIX11) — A pregnant 23-year-old woman’s served leg was found on the roadway after she was ejected from her allegedly drunk fiancee’s car during a sedan-splitting crash on Staten Island Saturday, according to law enforcement sources. Adem Nikeziq, 30, was arraigned Monday on manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, criminally negligent homicide, and […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
norwoodnews.org

Allerton: Police Appeal to Public to Help Identify Group following Stabbing

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the people seen in the attached video and photos who are sought in connection to an assault that occurred in Allerton. It was reported to police that on Saturday, Jan. 28, at approximately 6 a.m., in front of 679 Allerton Avenue, a 40-year-old male victim got into a verbal dispute with a group of unidentified individuals, one of whom produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the right leg.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Rapist on parole found guilty in Manhattan rape

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 62-year-old man was found guilty on Monday of raping a woman in a sidewalk shed in Manhattan.  Darryl Phelps was out on parole in connection with a 1998 rape when he attacked a 23-year-old woman on Dec. 22, 2021, authorities said. The woman was walking home from work when Phelps […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Boy, 17, shot dead in East Harlem: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in East Harlem on Sunday evening, police said. Officers responded to East 105th Street near First Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for reports of shots fired, officials said. They found shell casings at the scene. The victim, 17-year-old Dominick Allen, had already been taken […]
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

3 young teens arrested for Brooklyn stabbing death

NEW YORK - A 13-year-old faces murder charges and a 14 and 15-year-old face gang assault charges in connection with the stabbing death of a Coney Island teenager. 17-year-old Nyheem Wright was stabbed in the stomach in front of a store on Mermaid Ave. in the middle of the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 20th. He died the next day at Maimonides Medical Center.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

63K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy