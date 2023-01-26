Brooklyn man allegedly burns woman alive

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man allegedly lit a woman on fire , killing her, a criminal complaint revealed.

Lashawn Duffie, 28, was arrested Tuesday in the Nov. 11, 2022, death of Sugerys Ramirez. The 40-year-old woman’s body was found in a Van Siclen Avenue home near Fulton Place after a fire.

Authorities didn’t believe the blaze was suspicious at the time of the fire. Ramirez’s death was later deemed a homicide after her injuries revealed an accelerant was used.

Duffie was caught on camera buying lighter fluid from a bodega before he allegedly killed Ramirez, according to the criminal complaint. He allegedly lit her on fire while she was still alive.

Ramirez died of homicidal violence with thermal injuries, a spokesperson from the Medical Examiner’s Office said. She had some kind of relationship with Duffie, but police were not immediately sure of the exact nature of the relationship.

Duffie was arraigned Wednesday night on murder and kidnapping charges. Bail was set at $500,000 cash or $1 million bond. The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office asked for Duffie to be remanded into custody.

Prosecutors also charged Duffie with robbery. He allegedly repeatedly punched someone and stole $800 from the robbery victim before Ramirez’s death.

