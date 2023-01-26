ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil, IN

Brazil woman turns self in for theft from youth team

By Sky Christian
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BEfBS_0kSKv4ZN00

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from the Brazil Indiana Police Department , a woman turned herself in after police came to her residence with a warrant for felony theft.

Sara Albright allegedly stole over $2,000 from a youth All-Star team in Clay County after the children had earned the funds through donations.

Josie Baker sentenced to 5 years in prison

On Tuesday, Jan, 24, officers with the Brazil Police Department issued a warrant and attempted to reach Albright through her personal residence. However, Albright did not answer the door while officers were on the scene.

Albright went to the Clay County Jail to turn herself in on Thursday, Jan. 26. Albright’s initial hearing will take place on Feb. 8 at 9:00 a.m. in the Clay County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Knox Co. saturation patrol leads to 5 arrests

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Knox County Indiana Sheriff’s Office carried out a saturation patrol that resulted in 40 warnings, 10 citations, and 5 arrests.  On January 27 between 9 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Knox County law enforcement set up a saturation patrol with three canine units along US 41. A saturation patrol refers […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Tools stolen in Sullivan County

The Sheriff in Sullivan County is looking for a thief. Sheriff Jason Bobbitt reports that several tools have been taken from a Sullivan Housing Authority maintenance truck. A blue Toyota Camry was seen driving from the east and turning into an alley behind the Court Plaza Housing Unit in Sullivan.
WTWO/WAWV

3 from Indy arrested after poaching deer in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — State conservation officers say three people from Indianapolis are charged with illegally shooting a deer from a roadway after a Sullivan County incident. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the incident occurred on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 400 E and […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Parke County man charged with two counts of animal cruelty

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Mecca man is facing charges after he allegedly dumped two dogs on the side of the road. On January 24, police learned the dogs were dumped on County Road 750 West. Both needed medical attention. Officials took them to the Parke Vermillion County Humane...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

IN driver arrested: 102 mph with drugs & gun in car

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Farmersburg man is facing felony charges after reportedly being clocked going more than 100 MPH on US 41 in Sullivan County. According to a post from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Facebook page, the arrest was made on Jan. 29 around 10:00 a.m. near the intersection of US 41 and County […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Police searching for a truck stolen over the weekend

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Police in Sullivan County are asking for the public’s help finding a truck that was stolen from a Shelburn business over the weekend. It was taken Saturday morning from the Sunoco Station in Shelburn, sometime between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., according to a post on the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
SHELBURN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Wanted man flees courthouse, injures deputy in process

MARTIN CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a press release from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, a Shoals man is wanted after fleeing from law enforcement at the local courthouse and injuring a Sheriff’s deputy in the process.  Zane Sanders, 23, was approached by Sheriff’s Deputy Cherie Pressley on Jan. 26 around 3:30 p.m. at […]
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Man wanted in Vincennes shooting arrested in Tennessee

WEST MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WTWO/WAWV) — The U.S. Marshals have announced the capture of a man wanted in Knox County after police accused him of shooting a family member during a domestic dispute. According to U.S. Marshal David Jolley of the Eastern District of Tennessee, the Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force received a tip […]
VINCENNES, IN
bcdemocrat.com

POLICE: Man, woman face drug charges following traffic stop

HAMBLEN TWP. — A man and woman from Martinsville, 39-year-old Jessey Richardson and 26-year-old Miranda Cooper, face multiple charges for possession of illegal substances and paraphernalia following a traffic stop last month. On Jan. 15, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Schonfeld was field training Deputy Derek Frensemeier in a...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash on US 41 in Vigo County sends one to hospital

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash left a vehicle on its side on US 41 in southern Vigo County. Officials with Honey Creek Fire Department said the call came in at 8:15 a.m. Monday morning of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 41 and […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute residents react to Tyre Nichols’ footage

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– It was an emotional weekend for Terry Ward. As he watched coverage following the release of bodycam footage showing the incident that led to Tyre Nichols death– and five Memphis police officers being charged with second-degree murder– he was nearly brought to tears. “I am so sorry for the young man’s […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

What do you want to see the old Vigo jail used for?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office moved into their new jail facility in November, many in the community began to ask ‘what happens to the old jail?’ The Vigo County Commissioners are now asking the same question, and they are looking to the public for suggestions. Residents who wish to […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Police: 6-month-old twin at center of AMBER Alert in December dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin boys who became the center of a statewide AMBER Alert that garnered attention nationwide last year has died. Police confirmed to 10TV that 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas was pronounced dead just before midnight Saturday. Homicide detectives responded to the call for an unresponsive child, and are investigating the baby’s death.
COLUMBUS, OH
14news.com

Authorities release identity of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash

Police: Driver more than 3 times legal alcohol limit leaves the scene of crash. Man badly burned in Evansville high-rise fire, rescued from balcony. Man badly burned in Evansville high-rise fire, rescued from balcony. Updated: 24 minutes ago. DCSO: Man disarms deputy during struggle. Gibson Co. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven stresses...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy