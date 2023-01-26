Brazil woman turns self in for theft from youth team

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from the Brazil Indiana Police Department , a woman turned herself in after police came to her residence with a warrant for felony theft.

Sara Albright allegedly stole over $2,000 from a youth All-Star team in Clay County after the children had earned the funds through donations.

On Tuesday, Jan, 24, officers with the Brazil Police Department issued a warrant and attempted to reach Albright through her personal residence. However, Albright did not answer the door while officers were on the scene.

Albright went to the Clay County Jail to turn herself in on Thursday, Jan. 26. Albright’s initial hearing will take place on Feb. 8 at 9:00 a.m. in the Clay County Circuit Court.

