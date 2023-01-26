Read full article on original website
wamc.org
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan delivers 2023 State of the City address
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan delivered her State of the City address Monday night in the Washington Park Lakehouse. Sheehan’s appearance at the Lakehouse was a departure from the typical City Hall rotunda. She highlighted the 75th anniversary of the Tulip Festival and the 150th anniversary of Washington Park. The...
More than a thousand city residents have their medical debt erased thanks to Spark of Hudson project
Residents with medical debt in Hudson have had the financial burden lifted, their debts satisfied by a local non-profit group. $1.2 million in medical debt has been discharged thanks to Spark of Hudson, which calls itself a hub for learning and community development. The charitable organization has pioneered several initiatives that have benefited the Columbia County city of 6,000, including Hudson's universal basic income pilot program. Formal notices were sent to eligible residents. Spark co-founder Susan Danziger says the funding was provided by the Delaware-based Eutopia Foundation.
Berkshire NAACP President: “Anger, emotion” after death of Tyre Nichols
On Friday, footage of Nichols – a 29-year-old Black father, photographer, and skater – being brutally beaten by five Black members of the Memphis Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods or SCORPION Unit was released to the public. Nichols died from his injuries three days...
America revised
Some forty years ago, shortly after I came to Albany, the late Kathy Katz put Frances Fitzgerald’s America Revised in my hands. I had become a history buff as a kid and knew that much of what was in my high school texts was nonsense. So did my teachers. It wasn’t ‘til I took history courses at college that I was assigned books and authors who actually cared about truth. There’s nothing new about the distortion of history in service of telling kids fairy tales about America. But teaching our children that minority groups have played important and positive roles in America remains a political football.
Wendy Healey takes over leadership of Lenox’s Ventfort Hall
The 28,000-square foot Jacobean-style mansion designed by architects Rotch & Tilden lies just steps from the heart of Lenox. It was constructed in 1893 for J.P. Morgan’s sister Sarah, and had fallen into disrepair by the 1990s when the Ventfort Hall Association nonprofit took it over. “I'm the first...
“Mr. Patroon” back for another head coaching stint in Albany
“Mr. Patroon” is coming back to Albany. After Will Brown stepped down as head coach last month, the Albany Patroons say Derrick Rowland is returning as head coach for the 2023 season that starts in March. Rowland has played for and coached the Albany Patroons dating back to their 1982 inception. A star player who led the Patroons to two titles, Rowland will begin his third stint as head coach for the team that plays in The Basketball League. Rowland spent last season coaching in Oklahoma. Brown, the former longtime University at Albany men’s basketball coach, stepped down after bringing the Patroons to the championship series last year to refocus on college basketball.
