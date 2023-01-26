“Mr. Patroon” is coming back to Albany. After Will Brown stepped down as head coach last month, the Albany Patroons say Derrick Rowland is returning as head coach for the 2023 season that starts in March. Rowland has played for and coached the Albany Patroons dating back to their 1982 inception. A star player who led the Patroons to two titles, Rowland will begin his third stint as head coach for the team that plays in The Basketball League. Rowland spent last season coaching in Oklahoma. Brown, the former longtime University at Albany men’s basketball coach, stepped down after bringing the Patroons to the championship series last year to refocus on college basketball.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO