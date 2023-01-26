ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi makes first medical marijuana sale

By Brandon Raines, Morgan Gill
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=252oiB_0kSKuMPP00

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The first legal medical marijuana sale in Mississippi history took place in Brookhaven on Wednesday.

Mockingbird Cannabis supplied six different strands of flower buds to The Cannabis Company.

Mother shares pain of learning her daughter is ‘Baby Jane Doe’ in east Alabama

”Some people have been waiting for this since 2020, since the Initiative 65. Unfortunately, that was struck down by Mississippi Supreme Court. Now, we have the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Bill, and now we have products for sale,” said Melvin Robinson III, with Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association.

There was a two-hour delay because there was issues with the company’s operating system and the metric system that the state requires. The problem was fixed, and the business is up and running.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

Check out all of the MDOT projects underway in western Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Commissioner Willie Simmons has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation maintenance projects in western Mississippi. “These projects, some of which were recently completed or nearing completion, are a major investment into our infrastructure system that will make Mississippi a safer place to live and work,” said Simmons. “These projects will greatly improve safety and efficiency throughout the western part of our state.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Some Pine belt dispensaries are open

The bridge is good to go and can accommodate normal traffic. The Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative has a new chief executive officer. State Rep. introduces bills to help healthcare from pregnant women. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. One state leader is looking for ways to help pregnant women in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Hearing held on Mississippi’s struggling healthcare system

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus held a hearing on the state’s struggling healthcare system. Legislators heard from healthcare experts on the impact diversity can have in Mississippi hospitals. With so few Black physicians working in the state, healthcare experts believe prioritizing representation could have a positive impact. “Communities engage with individuals […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Governor Tate Reeves delivers State of the State address

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) delivered his State of the State address on Monday, January 30, 2023, from the Mississippi State Capitol. The governor, who is seeking re-election, delivered the following address. Thank you, Lieutenant Governor Hosemann and Speaker Gunn. To the members of the legislature and other elected officials here tonight, thank […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Opposition grows against Mississippi House Bill 1020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Opposition continues to grow against Mississippi House Bill 1020. Multiple leaders in Hinds County, as well as the Mississippi Senate Democratic Caucus, said they are against the bill. The proposal, which was authored by State Rep. Trey Lamar (R-District 8), would create a separate court system in the Capitol Complex Improvement […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS 42

Adderall shortage impact still being felt in Alabama

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — More than three months since the FDA announced the ADHD medication Adderall was experiencing a shortage, the impact is still being felt across our community. The FDA made the announcement in October. Its website has Adderall on its shortage list as a ‘limited supply’ for 100-count of 10, 20 and 30 […]
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Redmond Vault

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenwood Cemetery was established early in Jackson’s history. It’s all welcoming. Meaning if you died in Jackson early on, you were buried here. No matter religion, social status or race, scattered out amongst each other. Cecile Wardlaw with Friends of Greenwood Cemetery gets asked about it all the time.  “I’m always […]
JACKSON, MS
CBS 42

400 Alabama inmates to be released early under 2021 law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Several hundred Alabama inmates are set to be freed from prison under a 2021 sentencing law that sends prisoners to supervised release several months before their sentences are set to end. Approximately 400 inmates are scheduled to be released under the law intended to make sure inmates have supervision when they leave prison, […]
ALABAMA STATE
fox2detroit.com

3 headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs in Michigan

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three family members of the former St. Clair Housing Commission executive director are headed to prison for stealing from Section 8 programs. Housing commission director Lorena Loren, who has since died, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with several family members to steal federal funds provided to the commission by HUD to administer low-income housing programs in the county. She was sentenced to 37 months in prison.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
wcbi.com

Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Rises to $655,000

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Lottery officials have increased the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot to $655,000 ahead of the Tuesday, Jan. 31, drawing, nearing the largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot of $665,000 which was hit in July 2021. The drawing tomorrow will be the 22nd drawing since it was last hit on Dec. 10, 2022.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
fox5ny.com

Jackson, Mississippi, preparing to go without water periodically for up to 10 years as crisis continues

JACKSON, Miss. - Organizations in Jackson, Mississippi, are asking for help from other states as the water crisis dries up resources. It’s been over five months since the Pearl River crested and Jackson, Mississippi’s water system failed. Now, crews are working to replace the pipe system, but families and businesses are prepared to go without water periodically, for up to 10 years.
JACKSON, MS
CBS 42

CBS 42

79K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy