WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
411mania.com
WWE News: Roman Reigns Reacts to Sami Zayn’s Actions At Royal Rumble, Top 10 Reigns Title Defenses
Roman Reigns left Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn decimated in the ring to close out the Royal Rumble, and Reigns reacted to the moment in a new video. As noted, Reigns and The Bloodline laid waste to Zayn after he hit Reigns with a chair to stop a post-match assault on Owens. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion posted to TikTok after the show, as you can see below.
411mania.com
Rey Mysterio Was Reportedly Pulled From WWE Royal Rumble Due to Injury
Rey Mysterio did not compete in last night’s men’s Royal Rumble match, and a new report says it was due to an injury. Mysterio did not come out for his spot in the opening match of the PPV, with Dominik coming out in the next spot where it was heavily implied that Dominik or the whole of Judgment Day had attacked Rey backstage to prevent him from coming out.
411mania.com
Lineup Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced the matches for next week’s Raw including Elimination Chamber Qualifiers and more. The company announced the following bouts for next Monday’s show, which takes place in Orlando, Florida and airs live on USA Network:. * Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley. * Women’s Elimination...
411mania.com
Jazmin Allure Had Emotional Moment With Becky Lynch After WWE Main Event Match
Jazmin Allure had a match on WWE Main Event last year, and she recently revealed that she shared an emotional moment with Becky Lynch after the bout. Allure, who is now part of the WOW – Women of Wrestling roster as Jennifer Florez, spoke with Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture and talked about her match in WWE against Tamina, which aired on the July 11th episode of WWE Main Event. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
Brandi Rhodes On Her Decision To Step Away From Wrestling, Cody’s Return From Injury
Brandi Rhodes has been away from wrestling since she exited AEW, and she recently opened up about the decision as well as Cody’s return from injury. Brandi spoke with The Bare Magazine for a new interview and you can see a couple of wrestling-related excerpts below:. On how she’s...
411mania.com
Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 100) Review 1.30.23
Well everyone, we did it. Elevation has hit number 100, and as a result we’ll have a very special- wait, I’m being told this is just a normal episode. OK then. Tonight we’ve got Red Velvet, Rush, the budding feud between Athena and Yuka Sakazaki continues, Top Flight, and a main event of Claudio Castagnoli defending the ROH title against Blake Christian. Paul Wight, Matt Menard, and Ian Riccaboni are on commentary.
411mania.com
Backstage Update on Plans for Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber, Why He’s Not Headlining WrestleMania 39
– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed WWE’s plans for Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania 39. According to Meltzer, Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the title is currently the plan for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. The event is being held in February in Montreal, Quebec, which will be a hometown crowd for Zayn.
411mania.com
Kenny Omega Reportedly Resolves Visa Issue, WilL be At AEW Dynamite
Kenny Omega’s visa issues are reportedly behind him, meaning that he will be at this week’s AEW Dynamite. As noted last week, Omega’s absence from the last couple weeks of AEW TV was said to be due to a visa issue. The Wrestling Observer reports that Omega’s issues have been cleared up and he will be at Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.
411mania.com
Michelle McCool Thanks Fans Following Her WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
Michelle McCool made an appearance in the women’s Royal Rumble this past Saturday, and recently thanked fans for it. She claimed that it was fan messages to WWE that resulted in her getting the call to appear. She wrote: “Real talk….thank YOU @WWEUniverse !Y’all legit did this and I...
411mania.com
NXT Star & More At Tonight’s WWE Raw
– An NXT star and a Smackdown star are at tonight’s WWE Raw, according to a new report. Per PWInsider, Damon Kemp and Mansoor are both at tonight’s show. NXT talent have been brought to Raw to work WWE Main Event tapings as of late. No word on if Mansoor will be working the Main Event taping.
411mania.com
Steve Austin Series Reportedly Coming to A&E, Lineup For WWE Legends & Rivals
A new Steve Austin series is on the way to A&E, according to a new report. Wrestlenomics reports that a new series titled Stone Cold Takes on America is set to run for 10 weeks from April 9th through June 11th. The series will reportedly begin airing after the new seasons of Biography: WWE Legends ends.
411mania.com
Tony Khan on the Changes He Made to Keep His Booking Layout More Organized
– During a recent edition of WTF with Marc Maron, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan discussed how he changed his his booking layout to keep things more organized. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Tony Khan on his process of booking storylines: “I had a process, I already had...
411mania.com
Mercedes Mone On Her Evolution From Sasha Banks, What to Expect From NJPW Match
Mercedes Mone is bringing a new version of herself to her NJPW run, and she recently talked about what to expect from her going forward. Mone spoke about her evolution during a conversation with the NJPW website, and you can check out the highlights below:. On what she’s bringing that’s...
411mania.com
Gunther On A Possible Match With Brock Lesnar, Why He Loves Feuding With Sheamus
Gunther has enjoyed his longstanding feud with Sheamus, and he recently discussed why as well as weighing in on a possible match with Brock Lesnar. The WWE Intercontinental Champion battled Sheamus several times in 2022, and he had a moment in the Royal Rumble over the weekend where he stood eye to eye with Lesnar. Speaking on the Battleground Podcast earlier this month, Gunther talked about squaring off with both men and you can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Happy With Saturday’s Royal Rumble Event
PWInsider reports that WWE is said to be ‘extremely happy’ with this past Saturday’s Royal Rumble event. They are also ‘thrilled’ with the Peacock viewership, which is reportedly much higher than last year’s event. Triple H previously said that the live gate at the...
411mania.com
RJ City Discusses How He Ended Up Hosting Hey! (EW)
RJ City, host of Hey! (EW) for AEW’s YouTube productions, sat down with Stephanie Chase to talk about how he went from pro wrestler to comic and interview host (per Wrestling Inc). City shared how Tony Khan initially contacted him about joining AEW’s media projects and what sort of oversight he’s subject to for the promotion. You can read a few highlights from City and watch the full interview below.
411mania.com
Al Snow Thinks Vince McMahon Has WWE Sale Pending Already
WWE is reportedly exploring a sale, and former WWE star Al Snow believes the deal may already be pending. Snow recently spoke an AdFreeShows livestream and talked about how he thinks McMahon was able to get back on the board because he had a sale on the table. “He’s at...
411mania.com
WWE News: Royal Rumble Highlight Video, Chelsea Green Says She Was ‘Robbed,’ Roxanne Perez On Rumble Appearance
WWE has posted some highlight videos from last night’s Royal Rumble online. You can see some of the videos below including a collection of highlight clips and some backstage segments and interviews featuring HARDY, Chelsea Green, Solo Sikoa, and more.
411mania.com
Tonight’s Live NWA Powerrr Lineup: Bully Ray vs. Odinson, The Fixers Defend US Tag Titles
– NWA returns with a new episode of NWA Powerrr tonight. The episode will stream live at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:. * NWA United States Tag Team Championship: The Fixers (c) vs. A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews. * The Champions Series Finals:...
