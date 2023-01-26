Gregg Deal, a Native artist with punk-rock ethos, talks about curating Indigenous exhibit ‘Duality’ in Longmont

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado's "Sweetheart City" Has an Easy and Memorable Valentine's Day SurpriseColorado JillLoveland, CO
State issues health advisory for marijuana sold in Denver, NorthglennMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Bear Captures 400 Selfies with Hijacked Wildlife Camera in the United StatesSara IrshadBoulder, CO
Golden prepares for a furry new gold rushBrittany AnasGolden, CO
Zach and Madison Were Preparing for Their Wedding When He Was Diagnosed With Cancer.Gochi EzFort Collins, CO
Related
Colorado State University Extension: Getting ready for spring gardening
It’s cold and wintry outside — the perfect time to think about sunshine, warmer weather and getting your spring gardening on! Here are a few things you can do in February to prep for spring:. Check your gardening tools: Pull out all your tools and give them a...
Business filings in Colorado surged in fourth quarter of 2022
Colorado ended 2022 with continued strong job growth and is outperforming the nation in many areas, according to a report released Monday by the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. The report, Griswold said at a news conference, shows that the state ranks 10th best...
Lafayette seeks new slogan to better reflect city’s character
Slogans: They Tell Us a Lot. In just a few words, a slogan seeks to encapsulate vision, values, goals and sentiment of what it seeks to represent. The few words have a heavy weight to bear. Lafayette is looking for input on its new slogan, so that it better reflects the community’s priorities.
BVSD offers option to review new elementary reading curriculum
Boulder Valley is offering an opportunity for community members to review a new elementary reading curriculum as the school district looks to replace one that has been flagged by the state as flawed. Last spring, Boulder Valley received approval from the Colorado Department of Education for a five-year plan to...
Louisville City Councilman Kyle Brown appointed to House District 12 seat
House District 12, which includes Lafayette, Louisville, Superior and Niwot, finally has a representative in the Colorado General Assembly — Louisville City Councilman Kyle Brown. On Saturday, the HD 12 Vacancy in Office Committee convened virtually and overwhelmingly selected Brown on its first ballot. Brown received 41 votes; David...
Suspect arrested after break-in at Erie Community Center
A suspect was arrested overnight after allegedly smashing a window to enter the Erie Community Center,. located at 450 Powers Street in Erie. The main door of the center, which is located in the west side, is closed due to damage. Other entrances remain open, according to the center. The...
Boulder County crews rescue cow that fell through the ice
Boulder County crews were able to rescue a cow that fell through the ice at a reservoir in Erie. Mountain View Fire Rescue spokesman Rick Tillery said the cow fell through ice at Prince Reservoir No. 2 near 111th Street and Flatiron Meadows Boulevard in southwest Erie on Tuesday morning.
Man accused of shooting at Superior construction workers has evaluation completed
A man accused of shooting a gun at construction workers in 2021 had his mental health evaluation completed, but defense attorneys requested more time to review the report and prepare for a possible trial. John Terrell Wilkins, 31, is charged with eight counts of attempted first-degree murder, nine counts of...
Girls basketball: Mead faces ‘adversity’, rallies to beat Centaurus
LAFAYETTE — Nobody would mistake Mead’s 44-37 win Monday night over Centaurus for something headed to the Louvre. Even for abstract, beauty was often hard to see in what played out as a disjointed offensive mess. Fine by the Mavericks. CHSAA 5A No. 5 Mead proved resilient in...
