Longmont, CO

Gregg Deal, a Native artist with punk-rock ethos, talks about curating Indigenous exhibit ‘Duality’ in Longmont

By Kalene McCort
coloradohometownweekly.com
 5 days ago
coloradohometownweekly.com

Business filings in Colorado surged in fourth quarter of 2022

Colorado ended 2022 with continued strong job growth and is outperforming the nation in many areas, according to a report released Monday by the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. The report, Griswold said at a news conference, shows that the state ranks 10th best...
COLORADO STATE
coloradohometownweekly.com

Lafayette seeks new slogan to better reflect city’s character

Slogans: They Tell Us a Lot. In just a few words, a slogan seeks to encapsulate vision, values, goals and sentiment of what it seeks to represent. The few words have a heavy weight to bear. Lafayette is looking for input on its new slogan, so that it better reflects the community’s priorities.
LAFAYETTE, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

BVSD offers option to review new elementary reading curriculum

Boulder Valley is offering an opportunity for community members to review a new elementary reading curriculum as the school district looks to replace one that has been flagged by the state as flawed. Last spring, Boulder Valley received approval from the Colorado Department of Education for a five-year plan to...
BOULDER, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Louisville City Councilman Kyle Brown appointed to House District 12 seat

House District 12, which includes Lafayette, Louisville, Superior and Niwot, finally has a representative in the Colorado General Assembly — Louisville City Councilman Kyle Brown. On Saturday, the HD 12 Vacancy in Office Committee convened virtually and overwhelmingly selected Brown on its first ballot. Brown received 41 votes; David...
LOUISVILLE, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Suspect arrested after break-in at Erie Community Center

A suspect was arrested overnight after allegedly smashing a window to enter the Erie Community Center,. located at 450 Powers Street in Erie. The main door of the center, which is located in the west side, is closed due to damage. Other entrances remain open, according to the center. The...
ERIE, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Boulder County crews rescue cow that fell through the ice

Boulder County crews were able to rescue a cow that fell through the ice at a reservoir in Erie. Mountain View Fire Rescue spokesman Rick Tillery said the cow fell through ice at Prince Reservoir No. 2 near 111th Street and Flatiron Meadows Boulevard in southwest Erie on Tuesday morning.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Girls basketball: Mead faces ‘adversity’, rallies to beat Centaurus

LAFAYETTE — Nobody would mistake Mead’s 44-37 win Monday night over Centaurus for something headed to the Louvre. Even for abstract, beauty was often hard to see in what played out as a disjointed offensive mess. Fine by the Mavericks. CHSAA 5A No. 5 Mead proved resilient in...
MEAD, CO

