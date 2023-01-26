Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Driver killed after car crashes into Haverhill store
HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is dead after his car crashed into a Haverhill store early Monday morning. Officials say the car slammed into the front of KC Carpets just after 2 a.m. The driver was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. State police are...
whdh.com
Crews respond to fire at commercial building in Grafton
GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a commercial building on Creeper Hill Road in Grafton early Tuesday morning. Westborough firefighters also responded to the scene to provide assistance. Officials say the structure is used to store recycled food. No injuries have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022...
whdh.com
MBTA: Red Line service delayed due to ‘medical emergency’ at Park Street Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Some Red Line rail service is facing significant delays as crews respond to Park Street Station for a “medical emergency,” according to officials. On its website, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said the Red Line was “experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes” due to the emergency.
NECN
Person Thrown From Car in Serious Crash on Route 3 in Duxbury
A person was hospitalized early Sunday morning following a serious crash in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in which they were thrown from their vehicle. Firefighters responded to the rollover on Route 3 northbound, north of Exit 22, around 4:25 a.m. and found the driver had been ejected, the Duxbury Fire Department said.
State police investigating motor vehicle rollover in Duxbury where driver was ejected
Duxbury, Mass — Mass State Police are investigating a motor vehicle rollover in Duxbury where the driver was ejected. According Duxbury Fire, crews responded to a serious rollover crash on Route 3 northbound, north of exit 22 around 4:23 a.m. Police say the driver was ejected from the vehicle...
PHOTOS: Person Hospitalized From Rollover Crash On Route 16 In Chelsea
One person was hospitalized and traffic was jammed just outside of Boston because of a rollover crash in Chelsea during the morning commute. The crash happened at the intersection of Revere Beach Parkway and Webster Avenue on Monday morning, Jan. 30, according to NBC10 Boston on Twitter. Tra…
whdh.com
Police: One person killed, another wounded after shooting at store in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Brockton say a victim was killed and another was wounded after a shooting at a store. Police said officers responded to the Dollar Tree on North Montello Street around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a shooting. A police spokesperson told 7NEWS a...
whdh.com
Armor-piercing round found in Peabody home, state police bomb squad responds
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad personnel responded to a home in Peabody this week after a homeowner found what police described as an “apparent piece of military ordinance” in their home. Troopers said the homeowner found the object on Monday, which officials later identified...
whdh.com
Driver hits several parked cars, overturns vehicle in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into several parked cars before overturning their vehicle in Mattapan late Friday night. Officers responding to Wellington Street found several damaged vehicles and a vehicle on its side in the roadway. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Middleboro Fuel Truck Rollover Forces Route 44 Closure
MIDDLEBORO (WBSM) — A stretch of Route 44 in Middleboro will be closed for most of this afternoon following the rollover crash of the oil truck. Middleborough Firefighters Local 3653 posted a traffic advisory on the union’s Facebook page at 9:54 a.m. “Fuel truck rollover in the area...
whdh.com
Firefighters rescue five children from burning home in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued five children from a burning home on Cedar Street in Mattapan early Tuesday morning. Firefighters say they had challenges getting to the flames to put them out. “The obstacles fighting the fire were very narrow hallways, steep stairways,” said Deputy Chief Michael Hocking. “Wires were...
capecod.com
One person taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE – A three-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in West Barnstable shortly before 10:30 AM Saturday. The crash happened westbound past Route 132 (Exit 68) near the Oak Street overpass. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
nbcboston.com
1 Dead in Double Shooting at Dollar Tree Store in Brockton
Two people were shot, one fatally, at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. Both of the victims were rushed to local hospitals from the store at 999 North Montello Street, which is also Route 28, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said. Both were shot inside the store.
whdh.com
State police conduct water search for missing Ware man
SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Underwater Recovery Unit searched the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough for a missing man on Sunday. The search did not result in locating the man, Jeffrey Allard, 57, or any evidence related to his disappearance. Sunday’s mission was...
whdh.com
Fire destroys front of home in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire destroyed the front of a home on A Street in Lowell Sunday. Firefighters were seen climbing up on ladders as flames tore through the house. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was displaced. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
Rollover crash with serious injuries causing lengthy delays on I-495 in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A rollover crash with serious injuries is causing lengthy traffic delays on Interstate 495 in Lawrence on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway found a vehicle flipped on its roof in the grassy median.
Amesbury Woman, 20, Rescued From Under Green Line Trolley Needs Prosthetic
Friends of a 20-year-old woman from Amesbury are rallying to get her back on her feet after she was involved in a "horrific" MBTA accident in Boston last week.Ava Harlow sustained serious injuries after she was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line trolley at BU Central Station around 11:40 p.m. on…
Framingham Police Arrest Driver Who Parked on Union Avenue Rotary
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Berlin man on a charge of drunk driving, after he parked on the Union Avenue rotary early Saturday morning. Police arrested at 2:20 a.m. on January 28, Hector Orellana Lopez, 35, of 167 River Road of Berlin. He was charged with operating a...
hot969boston.com
WATCH: Lawrence Man Risks Life And Dodges Traffic To Help Unconscious Woman
There’s a lot of mess on social media these days, but every once in a while, you come across something that gives you hope. So the video was of a man crossing the highway to help a woman who was unconscious in her moving car. The car had gone off the road but was still running. The video ends with the guy running next to the car and viewers having no idea what happened. I put on my investigative hat to find out more about what happened, and here’s what I’ve seen from other posts.
whdh.com
3 arrested after attack on Red Line passenger, attempted robbery
BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people are facing multiple charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, following an attack on a passenger on the MBTA’s Red Line last week, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office announced. The DA said MBTA Transit Police first received reports of the...
