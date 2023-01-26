ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Driver killed after car crashes into Haverhill store

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is dead after his car crashed into a Haverhill store early Monday morning. Officials say the car slammed into the front of KC Carpets just after 2 a.m. The driver was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. State police are...
HAVERHILL, MA
whdh.com

Crews respond to fire at commercial building in Grafton

GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a commercial building on Creeper Hill Road in Grafton early Tuesday morning. Westborough firefighters also responded to the scene to provide assistance. Officials say the structure is used to store recycled food. No injuries have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022...
GRAFTON, MA
NECN

Person Thrown From Car in Serious Crash on Route 3 in Duxbury

A person was hospitalized early Sunday morning following a serious crash in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in which they were thrown from their vehicle. Firefighters responded to the rollover on Route 3 northbound, north of Exit 22, around 4:25 a.m. and found the driver had been ejected, the Duxbury Fire Department said.
DUXBURY, MA
whdh.com

Armor-piercing round found in Peabody home, state police bomb squad responds

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad personnel responded to a home in Peabody this week after a homeowner found what police described as an “apparent piece of military ordinance” in their home. Troopers said the homeowner found the object on Monday, which officials later identified...
PEABODY, MA
whdh.com

Driver hits several parked cars, overturns vehicle in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into several parked cars before overturning their vehicle in Mattapan late Friday night. Officers responding to Wellington Street found several damaged vehicles and a vehicle on its side in the roadway. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Middleboro Fuel Truck Rollover Forces Route 44 Closure

MIDDLEBORO (WBSM) — A stretch of Route 44 in Middleboro will be closed for most of this afternoon following the rollover crash of the oil truck. Middleborough Firefighters Local 3653 posted a traffic advisory on the union’s Facebook page at 9:54 a.m. “Fuel truck rollover in the area...
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
whdh.com

Firefighters rescue five children from burning home in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued five children from a burning home on Cedar Street in Mattapan early Tuesday morning. Firefighters say they had challenges getting to the flames to put them out. “The obstacles fighting the fire were very narrow hallways, steep stairways,” said Deputy Chief Michael Hocking. “Wires were...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

1 Dead in Double Shooting at Dollar Tree Store in Brockton

Two people were shot, one fatally, at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. Both of the victims were rushed to local hospitals from the store at 999 North Montello Street, which is also Route 28, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said. Both were shot inside the store.
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

State police conduct water search for missing Ware man

SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Underwater Recovery Unit searched the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough for a missing man on Sunday. The search did not result in locating the man, Jeffrey Allard, 57, or any evidence related to his disappearance. Sunday’s mission was...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
whdh.com

Fire destroys front of home in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire destroyed the front of a home on A Street in Lowell Sunday. Firefighters were seen climbing up on ladders as flames tore through the house. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was displaced. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
LOWELL, MA
hot969boston.com

WATCH: Lawrence Man Risks Life And Dodges Traffic To Help Unconscious Woman

There’s a lot of mess on social media these days, but every once in a while, you come across something that gives you hope. So the video was of a man crossing the highway to help a woman who was unconscious in her moving car. The car had gone off the road but was still running. The video ends with the guy running next to the car and viewers having no idea what happened. I put on my investigative hat to find out more about what happened, and here’s what I’ve seen from other posts.
LAWRENCE, MA
whdh.com

3 arrested after attack on Red Line passenger, attempted robbery

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people are facing multiple charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, following an attack on a passenger on the MBTA’s Red Line last week, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office announced. The DA said MBTA Transit Police first received reports of the...
