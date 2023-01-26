Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Megan Fox Reveals New Honey Blonde, Shoulder-Length Bob Update
Celebrity hair transformations may not mean much to the ordinary eye, but for beauty enthusiasts they mean the world as most times they set the standard for what hairstyle trends we’ll look to next. This is why Megan Fox‘s shocking update from her signature dark tresses to a honey blonde bob is nothing short of beyond for us all.
Hypebae
Post-Cheating Scandal, Adam Levine and Wife Welcome Newborn
Following one of 2022’s most notable cheating scandals, Maroon 5’s Adam Levine and former Victoria’s Secret model, Behati Prinsloo, welcome their newest addition. Levine went viral after Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed they were dating for a year, while also revealing Levine asked her for baby name advice. “He said, ‘OK, serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious,’” Stroh recounted while reading the damning evidence. Levine swiftly denied the news.
Hypebae
Jennifer Lopez Wakes up "The Block" With Full Fringe '70s Blowout
Jennifer Lopez is known to serve some of the most iconic hairstyles, but her recent reveal of a fringed blowout look raises the invisible stakes even higher. Lopez took to her Instagram in a three-part swipe through showing off her non-fussy fringe bangs that were cut into her expensive brunette locks. For 2023, this is a perfect swing for JLo as she has been in a full glamour/wedding stage promoting her new “Shotgun Wedding” film. The new eyebrow-grazing fringe for the star doesn’t skim on the lengths and delivers everything it needs to give in body and volume, making the entire look a 10/10. However, as this look was for a campaign with the fashion brand Coach, Lopez’s moment very well may be a wig, so please wait to get scissor happy.
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
msn.com
Julie and Todd Chrisley's daily prison lives revealed
Slide 1 of 22: Savannah Chrisley has spoken on her podcast about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and their recent incarceration on January 17th. She said: "Last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole," as her parents have now spent almost two weeks in prison.
Hypebae
Normani Stars as a Soul Singer in Season 2 of 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder'
If you’re a fan of The Proud Family, then you know it’s common for big musicians to guest-star on the show. For Season 2 of the reboot, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Normani makes an appearance and lends her vocals to a fictional singer named Giselle, who is part of Oscar (Tommy Davidson) and Uncle Bobby (Cedric the Entertainer)’s ’90s band called Boogie on the Beach.
Hypebae
Paris Hilton Taps Into Marilyn Monroe Era, Revealing Iconic Platinum Curls
Paris Hilton has been full of surprises lately. After announcing the birth of her baby boy, the cultural icon has yet another message for us: “Blondes have more fun.” Revealing her short, platinum bob hairstyle, reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe. Over the years of hair moments, we’ve seen many...
Hypebae
Aries and Juicy Couture Team Up for "Rhinestoned Cowboys" Capsule
Aries and Juicy Couture have teamed up for the very first time, and the result is not for the faint-hearted. Dubbed “Rhinestoned Cowboys,” the limited-edition capsule collection merges the signature aesthetic of both brands to create something even more enticing. Merging Juicy’s classic velour fabrics and rhinestones with Aries’ edgy aesthetic and prints, the collection takes cues from OG rhinestone cowboy and American tailor, Nudie Cohn.
Hypebae
'The Batman Part II' Starring Robert Pattinson to Release in 2025
The Batman starring Robert Pattison is getting a sequel that’s releasing in late 2025. Additionally, it’s been confirmed the films will be part of a trilogy series under the newly branded ‘DC Elseworlds’ projects. “Matt [Reeves] is working on [The Batman - Part II], which he...
Hypebae
VANITY TOUR: Anastasia Soare on 25 Years of Being Beauty's "Eyebrow Queen"
When the beauty enthusiast thinks of eyebrows, the brand that instantly comes to mind is Anastasia Beverly Hills or “ABH” if you’re familiar. The woman behind the brand? None of than Romania-born Anastasia Soare. Celebrating 25 years in the makeup game, Soare is the epitome of cultivating...
Hypebae
Phoebe Dynevor Officially Leaves Bridgerton
Fans of Bridgerton will be said to learn that series regular, Phoebe Dynevor, won’t be returning to the period drama for its third season. Directed by Shonda Rhimes, Dynevor was the series’ main protagonist in the first season, playing the role of Daphne Basset. Her on-screen love interest, Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings played by actor Regé-Jean Page, left the show after the first season, undoubtedly breaking hearts everywhere.
