Hillsborough Township, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Ex-Malinowski aide is top candidate from Jaffer’s Assembly seat

Mitchelle Drulis, Rep. Tom Malinowski’s popular and connected district director for the last four years, has emerged as the leading Democratic candidate for open State Assembly in the 16th district, the New Jersey Globe has learned. She would replace Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer (D-Montgomery), who decided two weeks ago that...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

PBA endorses Benson in Mercer county executive race

Dan Benson’s bid for the Democratic nomination for Mercer County Executive received a boost today with the endorsement of the New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association. Benson, an assemblyman from Hamilton, is challenging five-term incumbent Brian Hughes in the Democratic primary. “We know Assemblyman Benson as a man of...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Fight brewing over Board of Ed nominee’s Senate hearing

Mary Bennett, one of Gov. Phil Murphy’s nominees for the New Jersey State Board of Education, was scheduled to appear yesterday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, the first step towards her eventual confirmation to the 13-member statewide board. But at the last minute, Bennett, an educational consultant for the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Murphy names Gail Gordon as Sports Authority commissioner

Gov. Phil Murphy has nominated Gail Gordon, a Republican attorney, and fundraiser, to serve as a commissioner of the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority. She will replace Bob Yudin, a former Bergen County GOP chairman, who has served on the panel for the last dozen years. Rutherford Councilman Tom...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

