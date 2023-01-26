Read full article on original website
'OURstory: The Black History Musical Experience' set to premiere in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An exciting new musical is coming to Sacramento just in time to celebrate Black History Month. “OURstory: The Black History Musical Experience” is a hip-hop musical dedicated to telling the stories of history not often heard in schools. “There are moments in this show that...
Mayor Darrell Steinberg is piloting a reparations program for Black Sacramento residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Last week, the California Reparations Task Force held meetings in San Diego. During the hearings, Sacramento’s mayoral team discussed their reparations pilot project. Sacramento is following suit as cities across the county are starting to push for reparations at a local level including San Francisco,...
Sacramento skate shop plans event in memory of Tyre Nichols
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento skateboard community is coming together once again to remember Sacramento native Tyre Nichols. On Feb. 4, the Sac Ramp Skate Shop in South Sacramento is holding an event welcoming the community to hit the ramp and skate in memory of Nichols. "Let's really turn...
Sacramento extends weather-respite center through Feb. 2
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento extended its weather-respite centers as a cold snap settles in around Northern California. Both the Outreach and Engagement Center on Auburn Boulevard and the North Fifth Street Shelter will be open through Thursday morning from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. due to cold nighttime temperatures.
10 weekend events in Northern California | Jan. 28-29
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Does gourmet chocolate tasting, monster trucks, or even a pet theater sound fun? If so, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California!. This weekend's weather continues to warm up just a bit with temperatures in the high-50s with a north-northwestern breeze. Gather...
Sacramento man warns of thieves peddling fake jewelry in viral TikTok video
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento car enthusiast was in his vehicle outside the Shun Fat Supermarket on Land Park Drive in South Sacramento about a week ago when something in the parking lot caught his eye... He says he saw a van pull up to an elderly man...
From keto cupcakes to vegan brownies | New Rancho Cordova bakery specializes in gluten-free goods
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A new bakery coming to Rancho Cordova will offer gluten-free and vegan-friendly desserts!. The Caring Kitchen opens in early March at 3084 Sunrise Boulevard. The new bakery is owned by award-winning baker, Delaney Polidori, who has been baking for most of her life. “When I...
Dance community saddened by shooting at Southern California ballroom studio
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Southern California mourns the loss of those killed in a recent mass shooting, so too does the dance community in the Sacramento area. Local dancers ABC10 spoke with were shocked and saddened to hear of the shooting last weekend, in which the shooter opened fire on a Monterey Park ballroom dance studio killing 11. A Lunar New Year celebration was happening at Star Dance Studio at the time of the shooting.
Several trapped minors rescued from roller coaster
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Metro Fire crews rescued several trapped minors after a roller coaster ride stopped at Scandia Fun Center, Saturday. The crews and park employees worked together to free the minors from the jammed roller coaster car. No injuries were reported but officials say the children were...
Brent Faiyaz, Kehlani and Teyana Taylor headlining Sol Blume 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's R&B, soul, and hip-hop music festival Sol Blume is set to be back in full bloom by the end of April!. Last spring, the music festival expanded to two days and relocated to a new home at Discovery Park near downtown Sacramento. Sol Blume successfully hosted over 40,000 total attendees from across the country as well as half a dozen international countries spanning four continents.
Binchoyaki chef Craig Takehara named semifinalist for James Beard Award
CALIFORNIA, USA — Craig Takehara, the chef and co-owner of Binchoyaki in Sacramento, is a semifinalist for a James Beard Award. He's in California's best chef category along with 19 other semifinalists. The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit celebrating the people behind America's food culture. According to the...
Woman identified in deadly Stockton fire
STOCKTON, Calif. — Leola Johnson has been identified as the woman who died in a Stockton house fire, according to the San Joaquin County Coroner's Office. Her death is being investigated as a homicide. According to a news release, officers were called to the 9500 block of Bancroft Way...
Sacramento community leaders call for changes to law enforcement culture
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police in Memphis, Tenn., earlier this month has amplified calls for reform in the culture of law enforcement. In the wake of George Floyd’s murder back in 2020, for example, some people called to defund the police. Others pushed for more focus on community-based mental health crisis response teams.
Mental health resources for Sacramento residents in the wake of Tyre Nichols' death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tyre Nichols, a 29 year-old-Black man from Memphis, Tennessee, died Jan. 10 after a traffic stop turned violent — the five former police officers are charged with second-degree murder. The death of Nichols, a former Sacramento resident, is impacting the community. Authorities publicly released graphic...
'Devastating to see this happen' | Davis holds vigil for California mass shooting victims
DAVIS, Calif. — In the wake of two mass shootings in California this week, the Davis community gathered together to remember the lives lost to gun violence. The UC Davis chapter of Students Demand Action, a national gun violence prevention organization, partnered with Moms Demand Action, Davis Phoenix Coalition and local government officials to hold a candlelight vigil Thursday night at Davis Central Park.
John Burris, famed civil rights attorney who represented Rodney King, calls for oversight of special units
OAKLAND, Calif. — “These special units can be outrageously out of control…”. Famed civil rights attorney John Burris is calling for more oversight of special police units following the beating death of Sacramento native Tyre Nichols in Memphis. “This level of brutality is just unacceptable, and a...
24th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration brought community, organizations together
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 24th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration was held at Sacramento State, Saturday. Representatives from dozens of organizations and community leaders across the Sacramento area were brought together to honor his memory. Organizers say this was an opportunity to remember Dr. King as well as...
Vacaville, Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Folsom, Roseville among top most affordable places to retire in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Vacaville was named the most affordable place to retire in California with Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Roseville and Folsom following close behind, according to a ranking released by GoBankingRates. This ranking lists the top 10 most affordable places by measuring the cost to rent a one-bedroom space...
Intel more than doubles California layoffs, now up to 544
FOLSOM, Calif. — Intel Corporation has more than doubled the number of employee layoffs across its Northern California campuses. The number of job cuts went from approximately 200 employees to 544. The tech giant plans to remove 343 employees at its Folsom campus and 201 at its Santa Clara...
$1M available to Sacramento community organizations for 'high-need' area projects
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento officials are calling for community-based organizations to help develop 10 previously approved projects across North and South Sacramento. Up to $1 million in Measure U funding will be made available to organizations applying to help launch these projects. The purpose of the projects involve youth...
