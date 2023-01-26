ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

ABC10

Sacramento skate shop plans event in memory of Tyre Nichols

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento skateboard community is coming together once again to remember Sacramento native Tyre Nichols. On Feb. 4, the Sac Ramp Skate Shop in South Sacramento is holding an event welcoming the community to hit the ramp and skate in memory of Nichols. "Let's really turn...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento extends weather-respite center through Feb. 2

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento extended its weather-respite centers as a cold snap settles in around Northern California. Both the Outreach and Engagement Center on Auburn Boulevard and the North Fifth Street Shelter will be open through Thursday morning from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. due to cold nighttime temperatures.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Jan. 28-29

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Does gourmet chocolate tasting, monster trucks, or even a pet theater sound fun? If so, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California!. This weekend's weather continues to warm up just a bit with temperatures in the high-50s with a north-northwestern breeze. Gather...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Dance community saddened by shooting at Southern California ballroom studio

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Southern California mourns the loss of those killed in a recent mass shooting, so too does the dance community in the Sacramento area. Local dancers ABC10 spoke with were shocked and saddened to hear of the shooting last weekend, in which the shooter opened fire on a Monterey Park ballroom dance studio killing 11. A Lunar New Year celebration was happening at Star Dance Studio at the time of the shooting.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Several trapped minors rescued from roller coaster

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Metro Fire crews rescued several trapped minors after a roller coaster ride stopped at Scandia Fun Center, Saturday. The crews and park employees worked together to free the minors from the jammed roller coaster car. No injuries were reported but officials say the children were...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Brent Faiyaz, Kehlani and Teyana Taylor headlining Sol Blume 2023

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's R&B, soul, and hip-hop music festival Sol Blume is set to be back in full bloom by the end of April!. Last spring, the music festival expanded to two days and relocated to a new home at Discovery Park near downtown Sacramento. Sol Blume successfully hosted over 40,000 total attendees from across the country as well as half a dozen international countries spanning four continents.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Woman identified in deadly Stockton fire

STOCKTON, Calif. — Leola Johnson has been identified as the woman who died in a Stockton house fire, according to the San Joaquin County Coroner's Office. Her death is being investigated as a homicide. According to a news release, officers were called to the 9500 block of Bancroft Way...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Sacramento community leaders call for changes to law enforcement culture

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police in Memphis, Tenn., earlier this month has amplified calls for reform in the culture of law enforcement. In the wake of George Floyd’s murder back in 2020, for example, some people called to defund the police. Others pushed for more focus on community-based mental health crisis response teams.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

'Devastating to see this happen' | Davis holds vigil for California mass shooting victims

DAVIS, Calif. — In the wake of two mass shootings in California this week, the Davis community gathered together to remember the lives lost to gun violence. The UC Davis chapter of Students Demand Action, a national gun violence prevention organization, partnered with Moms Demand Action, Davis Phoenix Coalition and local government officials to hold a candlelight vigil Thursday night at Davis Central Park.
DAVIS, CA
ABC10

Intel more than doubles California layoffs, now up to 544

FOLSOM, Calif. — Intel Corporation has more than doubled the number of employee layoffs across its Northern California campuses. The number of job cuts went from approximately 200 employees to 544. The tech giant plans to remove 343 employees at its Folsom campus and 201 at its Santa Clara...
FOLSOM, CA
ABC10

