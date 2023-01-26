Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Union Street bridge deemed unsafe due to damage in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Union Street bridge in downtown Aiken is now closed because of structural issues. We spoke with the city manager to get the latest update on funding to fix the bridges. “We drove over two weeks ago. I didn’t notice that there was an issue. And...
WRDW-TV
Aiken to flush downtown hydrants over the weekend
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, the Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department will conduct hydrant flow testing in the downtown area. Flushing tests the hydrants to ensure adequate water flow and pressure are available. It also removes sediment from the pipes. Downtown testing will conclude Sunday, but...
WRDW-TV
Leaders give update on North Augusta Greeneway expansion
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new addition to the North Augusta Greeneway. It’s a less than a half-mile extension near the Mayfield Court neighborhood. The North Augusta Parks Recreation Department says it’s a small but important piece. Their goal is to connect it to more neighborhoods in North Augusta. They also want to add a connection to help with plans, plus a regional park on the country club property.
WRDW-TV
Augusta moves forward on 400 new stun guns for deputies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members decided Tuesday to move forward on buying hundreds of new stun guns for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. City leaders also learned about the damage to two city firetrucks that recently overturned. MORE FROM AUGUSTA COMMISSION:. During an Augusta Commission committee meeting...
WRDW-TV
2 Aiken County parks receive thousands for improvements
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina’s Department of Parks and Rec announced hundreds of thousands in grants for some projects here at home. North Augusta is getting more than $200,000 to improve the Sharon Jones Amphitheater. The city of Aiken is getting more than $300,000 for Smith-Hazel Park. People...
WRDW-TV
Augusta leaders unanimously OK stopgap ambulance deal
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members on Tuesday approved a month-to-month contract for ambulance service from Gold Cross Emergency Medical Services. The new contract takes effect Wednesday morning. A previous memorandum of understanding was used as the basis for the contract, which calls for eight ambulances and a 30-day notice for termination.
WRDW-TV
Fire chief tells about wrecked trucks, future of first response
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta leaders on Tuesday learned more about two firetrucks that recently wrecked, plus learned a little bit about the future of first response. Fire Chief Antonio Burden delivered the information during a committee meeting of the Augusta Commission. The wrecked trucks may not be usable due...
WRDW-TV
Construction to start soon for local Junior Achievement center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond and Columbia counties are working together to teach their students financial responsibility. We sat down with two superintendents and the Junior Achievement CEO about why they wanted to bring the center to the CSRA. The goal is to allow students to learn real-life learning skills,...
WRDW-TV
Contraband items get 3 Columbia County kids in trouble
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s only Tuesday, but there’s already been a rash of contraband items brought onto school property in Columbia County this week. On Tuesday, parents of Brookwood Elementary students were told that a student was found with a plastic toy knife on a school bus. It was confiscated, and the student will be held accountable according to the code of conduct, Columbia County School District officials said.
WRDW-TV
2 dead after striking building with vehicle
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a double fatality that happened early Sunday morning on Mike Padgett Highway. According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, at 1:59 a.m., a vehicle traveling east on Hephzibah McBean Road failed to stop, crossing over Mike Padgett Highway. Bowen...
Augusta seeks bids for ambulance service as deadline looms on zone designation
Augusta is going out for bids on ambulance service with the clock ticking to get an ambulance company under contract so the city can go after the ambulance zone.
WRDW-TV
Motorcycle crash causes traffic delays on Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash involving a motorcycle caused traffic to be at standstill at the intersection of Washington Road and Bertram Road Tuesday morning. The incident occurred just before 7:50 a.m. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital for non-life...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to car crash in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle rollover in Aiken late Sunday night just before 11:30 p.m. Dispatch says the crash has shut down Kendron Church road and there are injuries. We do not know the extent of those injuries at this time. As of 2:30...
WRDW-TV
Student artist shows off new mural at Augusta University
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We previously told you about the growing interest in the animation program at Augusta University. Now a student in the program is showing off her artwork in a mural outside the new Roar store. Junior Emily Hogue designed the mural featuring drawings of trees surrounding the...
wfxg.com
Man arrested for rape in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for rape. Thirty-five-year-old Phillip Ryans was wanted for a rape that happened Jan. 29 at the Scottish Inn on Gordon Hwy.
WRDW-TV
North Augusta Public Safety has located missing Alzheimer’s patient
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety has located a missing Alzheimer’s Patient. Officers with North Augusta Public Safety said Joe Green was found Sunday morning with minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. According to the North Augusta Public Safety Facebook page, Joe...
WRDW-TV
Elderly neighbors grapple with mail issues in McCormick
McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People who live in Savannah Lakes Village in McCormick County say their neighborhood mail system is a mess. Some of them are older and have a tough time getting around. They are conflicted about how to get their mail without driving into town. We sat down...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Deputies cope with lack of funding for mental health
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The I-TEAM is uncovering new information about the death of an Augusta man at the hands of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Nelson Graham’s family says he was in a mental health crisis and that’s why they reached out to deputies for help.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM UPDATE: Army to inspect all housing, starting at Fort Gordon
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new major development out of Washington, D.C., affecting families all over the country – and right here: The Army has agreed to conduct unit-by-unit inspections of all housing, starting with Fort. Gordon. It’s something Sen. Jon Ossoff just confirmed in an exclusive...
WRDW-TV
Deputies seek man accused of stalking ex in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a suspect in an aggravated stalking case. Authorities released a photo of the suspect, Lawrence Damon Glover, 51, who’s 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. Deputies were called at 1:48 a.m. Saturday...
