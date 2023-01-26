Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid score, result as Blancos comeback sparked by Rodrygo golazo, Benzema extra-time winner

Read full article on original website
Who is Barcelona's Julian Araujo? Why LA Galaxy, Mexico right-back is a shrewd signing for La Liga giants
A young rising star in North America little known to the rest of world is set to make his way to one of the biggest clubs in Europe. According to Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens of ESPN, Barcelona are nearing a Deadline Day move for LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo. U.S.-based transfer expert Tom Bogert indicated the deal was done pending final paperwork and Fabrizio Romano confirmed the final fee.
Jorginho, Caicedo and Partey compared: Explaining Arsenal's deadline day raid for Chelsea star
Once again, Arsenal are set to make an effective pivot in a productive transfer window for the Premier League leaders. Earlier in January, Mikel Arteta and director of football Edu turned their attention towards Leandro Trossard, securing the Brighton winger for a cut-price £21million after Chelsea stumped up a huge up-front fee for Mykhailo Mudryk, the Shakhtar Donetsk winger who had been long-coveted by the Gunners.
Harry Soutter transfer to Leicester City: Socceroo set to shatter Australian record in Premier League move
Socceroos defender Harry Souttar is set become Australia's most expensive football transfer after it was confirmed he would be joining Premier League side Leicester City, pending a medical. The 24-year-old central defender will trade Championship club Stoke City for England's top division with the transfer fee understood to be £15...
USMNT winners & losers from January camp: Slonina, Vazquez, others impress as 2026 World Cup cycle begins
January USMNT camp is an annual opportunity for young prospects and domestic veterans to gain valuable experience at the national team level. This year, it felt as if the two-week camp had added importance as the 2026 World Cup cycle began in earnest. Ahead of the U.S. hosting to the...
Is Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier the best right-back in Europe right now? England star's strengths analysed
What a season it's proving to be for Newcastle United and their fans. Currently sat in third spot in the Premier League standings and with a potential Carabao Cup final on the horizon if they can get past Southampton, their success so far has been largely built upon a rock solid defence.
