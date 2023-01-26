Read full article on original website
James L. Rice, who piloted Bishop Airport to new heights, dies at 71
FLINT, MI -- The man who oversaw the rebuilding of Bishop Airport’s terminal and helped make it one of the nation’s fast-growing airports in the late 1990s, has died. James L. Rice, 71, of Flushing died on Monday, Jan. 30, roughly nine years after he announced his retirement as Bishop’s director.
Investigation underway after Flint man’s body pulled from icy waters near Holloway Dam
RICHFIELD TWP., MI – Authorities do not believe foul play was involved in the death of a 59-year-old Flint man whose body was recovered late Monday from the waters near the Holloway Dam. An autopsy will be conducted this week on the man, identified by officials as Tony Bigelow,...
Explore Flint & Genesee names Amari Steward as new executive director
FLINT, MI - Amari Steward has been promoted to executive director of Explore Flint & Genesee, a division of the Flint & Genesee Group, according to a Jan. 30 news release. The position opened in November of 2022 after the restructuring of departments at the Group which promoted former executive director Alaina Wiens to Chief Marketing & Communications Officer effective January 1.
Police officer forgives California man he had gunfight with on Bay County road
BAY CITY, MI — Having fled parole in California for Michigan, a sex offender is now heading to a Michigan prison after getting in a meth-related shootout with police along a Bay County road. Though no one was wounded, it was a confrontation the absconder was lucky to walk away from, according to his sentencing judge.
Pair of Holly sisters open new apothecary, backed by family history and beliefs
HOLLY, MI - For those only familiar with an apothecary off the hit TV show Schitt’s Creek, there is a new business in the heart of downtown Holly that people can see for themselves. While David Rose’s Rose Apothecary displayed toilet plungers in front of the store, don’t expect...
MSP identifies 81-year-old Clio man killed in weekend crash
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police have released the name of the 81-year-old man killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Gary J. Nicora, of Clio, died when his 2020 Ford Escape crashed into another vehicle and was then subsequently hit by a third vehicle, according to the Michigan State Police.
Defendants in Flint child’s slaying appear in Genesee County courtroom 2 years after shooting
FLINT, MI – Genesee County prosecutors on Tuesday began laying out their case against four men accused in the October 2020 slaying of a 3-year-old Flint boy who died after being the unintended target in a drive-by shooting. Shamir Banks, Camron Burnett, Desean Davis, and London Walton, each of...
EPA to clean up Edenville auto shop abandoned after 2020 flood
EDENVILLE, MI — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will remove hazardous waste from a vacant former gas station, auto repair shop and restaurant in Edenville that was flooded and never reopened after the 2020 dam failure. The agency will remove 55-gallon steel drums filled with hazardous materials from the...
Central Michigan standout takes pride as 1 of 2 MAC players at Senior Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. -- Thomas Incoom posted gaudy numbers throughout his two seasons at Central Michigan University. But the NFL draft hopeful knows his position as the underdog among big-name school standouts and prized recruits. Incoom is the lone representative of the directional Michigan schools, not to mention only one of...
Starbucks and DoorDash launch delivery service in Flint
FLINT, MI - Have you always wanted a fast delivery from Starbucks?. Starting Tuesday, Jan. 31, there’s a new way to get your favorite Starbucks food and beverages no matter where you are in Flint. DoorDash and Starbucks are partnering to offer delivery service in Flint, and customers can...
Vacant Flint schools vandalized on a weekly basis, superintendent says
FLINT, MI – Managing vacant properties owned by Flint Community Schools is proving to be a conundrum. The district owns 20 vacant properties, most of them being former schools, that district employees end up visiting on a weekly basis to patch fencing, board up windows and doors and more to secure.
Registration, nominations open for 2023 Women’s Summit, Women Who Shape the State awards
Connect, empower and celebrate Michigan women at the 2023 MLive Women’s Summit presented by Consumers Energy. On May 15 at the Crowne Plaza Lansing West, this two-part program will bring hundreds of women together from all over the state to connect and learn from each other. To register, visit https://events.mlive.com/womenssummit2023.
Trial in fatal shooting outside Flint gas station ends in mistrial
FLINT, MI – The trial of a man accused in a fatal shooting outside the Sunoco gas station on North Ballenger Highway and Flushing Road in March 2022 ended in a mistrial Tuesday after prosecutors argued a question by the defendant’s attorney crossed the line. Genesee Circuit Judge...
Saginaw Township Community Schools votes to put $243M bond proposal on May ballot
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI–– In a move similar to recent improvement measures taken by nearby Saginaw Public Schools, the Saginaw Township Community School District’s Board of Education has approved a language for a $242.9 million bond proposal on the May 2 ballot. According to officials with the district...
EPA cites Flint scrapyard for violation of Clean Air Act
FLINT, MI -- The owner of a Flint scrapyard has been cited for violating the federal Clean Air Act for failing to verify that refrigerants were removed from old appliances on its property, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says. The EPA said in a news release on Tuesday, Jan. 31,...
Flint man charged in Jan. 6 riot tried to strike police with flagpole, sat in Pelosi’s suite: records
FLINT, MI -- Federal agents allege a Flint man tried to strike police with a flagpole and sat in Nancy Pelosi’s suite of offices during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. The allegations are contained in a “statement of facts” released Tuesday, Jan. 31 by the U.S. Attorneys Office to substantiate charges against Isaac A. Thomas, 20.
