Saginaw, MI

Explore Flint & Genesee names Amari Steward as new executive director

FLINT, MI - Amari Steward has been promoted to executive director of Explore Flint & Genesee, a division of the Flint & Genesee Group, according to a Jan. 30 news release. The position opened in November of 2022 after the restructuring of departments at the Group which promoted former executive director Alaina Wiens to Chief Marketing & Communications Officer effective January 1.
FLINT, MI
MSP identifies 81-year-old Clio man killed in weekend crash

GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police have released the name of the 81-year-old man killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Gary J. Nicora, of Clio, died when his 2020 Ford Escape crashed into another vehicle and was then subsequently hit by a third vehicle, according to the Michigan State Police.
CLIO, MI
Starbucks and DoorDash launch delivery service in Flint

FLINT, MI - Have you always wanted a fast delivery from Starbucks?. Starting Tuesday, Jan. 31, there’s a new way to get your favorite Starbucks food and beverages no matter where you are in Flint. DoorDash and Starbucks are partnering to offer delivery service in Flint, and customers can...
FLINT, MI
